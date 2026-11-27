Far more than a fashion statement, golf shoes are your only point of contact with the ground, making them essential for traction, stability, and power.

Across a wide variety of brands and price points, designs fall into two distinct categories: spiked and spikeless models. Each excels in different conditions, with spiked models work better in wet and muddy winter weather, while spikeless pairs bring added styling versatility and shine in hot, humid summer rounds.

Nowadays, golfers are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to golf shoes and given the number of deals out there on Black Friday, we've sifted through the sale racks to find the top 21 deals on the best golf shoes that are on offer right now.

Not only have we included a number of different spiked and spikeless models, but various brands are also represented, meaning there should be something for everyone.

Check out the deals below, and also be sure to take a look at Golf Monthly's Black Friday golf deals live blog, where you'll find hundreds of offers on not just shoes, but also clubs, tech and accessories.

Clearly there's lots to choose from above, so making a decision can be tricky, especially if you're on a budget. Ask yourself what conditions do you usually play in. If you only play golf in nice weather then you may want to go with a sneaker style shoe such as the adidas Samba or Codechaos, whereas if you ply right through the winter months and aren't deterred by wet weather, then you'll be better served by a pair of FootJoy Premiere Series Field spikes.

Do you want to wear the shoes just for golf or will you wear them out afterwards? An excellent hybrid shoe is the True Linkswear All Day Knit, which is one of the lightest, most comfortable shoes on this list and can be worn as a regular sneaker. Perhaps you play all year round and require shoes that will be equally at home in all conditions. In that case you should take a look at the FootJoy Hyperflex or adidas Adizero ZG, both of which can handle any weather conditions.