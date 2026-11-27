18 Best Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals - our top picks from brands like adidas, FootJoy and Sun Day Red
This Black Friday there are some excellent golf shoe deals out there, and I've picked out 18 of my favorites...
Far more than a fashion statement, golf shoes are your only point of contact with the ground, making them essential for traction, stability, and power.
Across a wide variety of brands and price points, designs fall into two distinct categories: spiked and spikeless models. Each excels in different conditions, with spiked models work better in wet and muddy winter weather, while spikeless pairs bring added styling versatility and shine in hot, humid summer rounds.
Nowadays, golfers are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to golf shoes and given the number of deals out there on Black Friday, we've sifted through the sale racks to find the top 21 deals on the best golf shoes that are on offer right now.
Not only have we included a number of different spiked and spikeless models, but various brands are also represented, meaning there should be something for everyone.
Check out the deals below, and also be sure to take a look at Golf Monthly's Black Friday golf deals live blog, where you'll find hundreds of offers on not just shoes, but also clubs, tech and accessories.
Clearly there's lots to choose from above, so making a decision can be tricky, especially if you're on a budget. Ask yourself what conditions do you usually play in. If you only play golf in nice weather then you may want to go with a sneaker style shoe such as the adidas Samba or Codechaos, whereas if you ply right through the winter months and aren't deterred by wet weather, then you'll be better served by a pair of FootJoy Premiere Series Field spikes.
Do you want to wear the shoes just for golf or will you wear them out afterwards? An excellent hybrid shoe is the True Linkswear All Day Knit, which is one of the lightest, most comfortable shoes on this list and can be worn as a regular sneaker. Perhaps you play all year round and require shoes that will be equally at home in all conditions. In that case you should take a look at the FootJoy Hyperflex or adidas Adizero ZG, both of which can handle any weather conditions.
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Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
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