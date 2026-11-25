I Test Drivers For A Job, And These Are The 12 Best Driver Deals I've Spotted During Black Friday
It is hard to shoot good scores when you're losing accuracy and distance off the time, so upgrading to one of these discounted drivers for Black Friday could be a shrewd move.
I spend much of my time on the range and the course hitting the best golf drivers on the market - at the end of the day, it is quite literally my job. As Golf Monthly’s driver tester, I’ve gotten my hands on every 2026 release over the past few months and put them all through rigorous testing in our new Performance Lab.
Ahead of the new year and the next wave of product launches, major discounts are now live on several standout models released earlier this year. Drivers from brands like TaylorMade, Callaway, Cobra, Cleveland, Ping, and Wilson are currently marked down by as much as 48%, translating to savings of hundreds of dollars. Even though Black Friday doesn't technically begin until the end of the week, a lot of brands have already gone early with their sales.
Thanks to the fact the Golf Monthly team has personally tested every single one of these clubs, we know they deliver. Whether you're upgrading your own bag or hunting for a last-minute Christmas gift, here are our nine favorite driver deals available right now.
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Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and TaylorMade.
Joe's What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi4D 8˚
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade Qi4D 15˚
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 21˚
Irons: Cobra 3DP MB, 4-PW
Wedges: Vokey SM11 50˚, 54˚ and 60˚
Putter: Odyssey 7 Ai One Broomstick
Ball: TaylorMade 2026 TP5
- Conor Keenan Gear & Ecommerce Writer
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