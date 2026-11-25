I spend much of my time on the range and the course hitting the best golf drivers on the market - at the end of the day, it is quite literally my job. As Golf Monthly’s driver tester, I’ve gotten my hands on every 2026 release over the past few months and put them all through rigorous testing in our new Performance Lab.

Ahead of the new year and the next wave of product launches, major discounts are now live on several standout models released earlier this year. Drivers from brands like TaylorMade, Callaway, Cobra, Cleveland, Ping, and Wilson are currently marked down by as much as 48%, translating to savings of hundreds of dollars. Even though Black Friday doesn't technically begin until the end of the week, a lot of brands have already gone early with their sales.

Thanks to the fact the Golf Monthly team has personally tested every single one of these clubs, we know they deliver. Whether you're upgrading your own bag or hunting for a last-minute Christmas gift, here are our nine favorite driver deals available right now.