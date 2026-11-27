I love a good training aid. Rather than just beating balls aimlessly, the best aids allow you to target a specific issue and then practice with purpose. Obviously you don’t want to end up like Kevin Costner’s character in Tin Cup, hitting the range with every conceivable device strapped to your body as you desperately seek a cure for the shanks, but find the right aid for you and it can do wonders for your game.

I’m hoping this will be the case with the TRS Slider; I’ve had my eye on the inventive aid for a while now, and the Black Friday offer has sealed the deal – it's now available for nearly $15 off the retail price.

I’ve long been a fan of Robert Rock. It’s not just the quality of his swing that I admire but also his pursuit of perfection. Is there any golfer outside of Vijay Singh who’s spent more hours on the range than Rocky? So when I saw that he’d designed a training aid with TRS my interest was immediately piqued.

Save 15% ($13.50) TRS Slider: was $89.99 now $76.49 at Golftrainingaids.com The TRS Slider is designed by Robert Rock as created to help you find better connection in your gold swing. The strap and loop design promotes solid trail arm mechanics, especially in the takeaway and at the top of the swing. Simple to use, its available in three sizes and secures around the chest with a simple clip. Read our full TRS Slider review

The Slider is a sophisticated upgrade from placing a rolled up towel between your armpits, or tucking a golf glove under there. Strapped around your chest, with a loop for your trail arm, it’s designed to improve connection in your swing, training that trail arm to work correctly in the takeaway. If you struggle with taking the club too far inside, or lose connection between the body and your trail elbow at the top of your backswing, the Slider is here to help; get these positions right and a better impact position usually follows suit.

Naturally I was keen to read Golf Monthly’s review of the TRS Slider, and was pleased that Joe Ferguson was so impressed. Joe gave it a full five stars, stating that the “beauty of the TRS Slider lies in its simplicity and subtle genius”. High praise, indeed. I’ve always been drawn to training aids that are inherently straightforward and the Slider is just that.

(Image credit: Future)

The “genius” element that Joe speaks off, is the slider component that gives the device its name. Unlike a towel, this allows for a proper range of motion, preventing the swing from becoming too restricted. Apparently Robert Rock created a prototype made from a seat belt and clips acquired from eBay, before Liam Bond, founder of TRS and pro golfer himself, created the Slider as we know it now.

(Image credit: Future)

In his review Joe said the “impact of the Slider was immediate”, providing “instant feedback”. For a professional to notice the results so quickly was encouraging to read, as was his description of the effect of the Slider: “The feeling is one of connectedness; it teaches the body and arms to work as a unified piece, facilitating a much better structure to the takeaway and backswing.” Who doesn’t want their golf swing to feel more connected?

But the icing on the cake was that after six months with the TRS Slider, Joe says it’s found a permanent place in his bag, describing it as his “absolute go-to training aid”.

Having invested in a home practice set-up, the TRS Slider will be the latest addition, thanks to the combination of Rocky’s thoughful design, Joe’s ringing testimony and the reduced Black Friday price tag.