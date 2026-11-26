If you’re in the market for an upgrade at the top end of the bag and require tour-proven speed, precision, and workability, then you’re going to want to sit up and pay attention. I’ve just found you one of the standout deals on a golf club this Black Friday.

Right now, Carl’s Golfland has cut a huge $200 off the Titleist GT3 driver, dropping the price from its regular $649 down to $449. As if saving $200 on one of the best drivers in the game wasn’t enough of a steal, Carl’s Golfland is throwing in free 2-day shipping, a Low Price Guarantee, and extended holiday returns through January 31, 2027 - but trust me, you won’t need the latter.

I’ve been keeping a close eye on driver discounts heading into Black Friday, as I’ve had loads of friends asking what they should spend their money on and this is the one that immediately jumped off the page for me.

Save 31% ($200) Titleist GT3 Driver: was $649 now $449 at Carl's Golfland The GT3 is an extremely impressive offering. Sitting in the middle of the range in terms of spin and forgiveness, and offering the most adjustability, it has proven an incredibly popular option in both the professional and amateur game. Tangible improvements in sound, feel, and forgiveness have struck a cord with many Titleist enthusiasts, and rightly so. Read our full Titleist GT3 Driver Review

Even though Titleist rolled out its newer GTS lineup earlier this year, the previous-generation GT3 refused to budge from the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour last year, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we continue to see it pick up wins in 2027.

(Image credit: Future)

When I looked back at the final numbers from the 2026 PGA Tour season, the GT3’s dominance was honestly staggering. Titleist finished the year as the number-one driver brand with 17 victories across 46 events - accounting for 36.96% of all tournaments. With that said, the GT3 did the heavy lifting, claiming 11 wins on its own!

That put it comfortably ahead of the second-placed TaylorMade Qi4D (seven wins) and Ping’s G440 LST (five wins), and even outpaced Titleist’s newer GTS2 and GTS3 models, which collected two wins apiece, albeit released towards the end of the season.

What really impresses me about the GT3’s 2026 run isn’t just the number of wins, but the caliber of players who trusted it under the biggest pressure and won with it on the biggest stage.

Cameron Young using his GT3 driver to win the 2026 Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick led the charge with three titles, using the GT3 to capture the Valspar Championship, the RBC Heritage, and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Cameron Young wasn’t far behind with two huge victories of his own, lifting the trophy at both The Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship.

The driver’s winning streak didn’t slow down in the second half of the year, either. Michael Brennan picked up two titles with it at the Wyndham Championship and the Baycurrent Classic, while Austin Smotherman matched him with a pair of wins at the Bank of Utah Championship and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Rounding out the GT3’s 11-win haul were Ricky Castillo at the Puerto Rico Open and JJ Spaun at the Valero Texas Open.

You shouldn’t need any more proof that a driver you can now pick up for $449 still has serious staying power at the highest level.

The weight track on the GT3 allows you to change CG location (Image credit: Future)

In our own testing, the GT3 earned high praise for its traditional acoustics, powerful feel, and impressive ball speeds right across the face. Sitting neatly in the middle of the GT lineup for speed and forgiveness, it stood out for how easy it was to shape shots while still being surprisingly kind on off-center strikes, largely thanks to the adjustable hosel and the weight track on the sole, which lets you change the CG placement to suit your needs.

With the money you can save on this tour-proven driver, this is one of the smartest ways to upgrade your driver this Black Friday. With newer 2026 flagship models like the GTS3 retailing around the $699 mark, you’re picking up serious performance while saving a huge $200 on a premium product that’s trusted by some of the best players in the world.

The Titleist GT3 driver face (Image credit: Future)

At the time of writing, Carl’s Golfland still has strong stock across both right- and left-handed heads in 8°, 9°, and 10° lofts, paired with tour-trusted stock shafts including the Project X HZRDUS Black 5G, Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black and Blue, and Project X Denali Red.

Given how popular this model remains, I wouldn’t expect the popular head and shaft combinations to hang around for long at $449, so go ahead and grab one to not be disappointed.