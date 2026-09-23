The 'Complete All-Round' Golf Shoe Just Got a Massive 50% Discount

In his review of the Adidas Tour360 24, golf shoe expert Dan Parker hailed it as the ultimate spiked performance shoe. He highlighted how Adidas raised the benchmark for the iconic line once again, delivering a slick, ultra-comfortable design crafted with genuine precision, and awarded it a flawless 5-star rating.

As one of the finest golf shoes on the market, when a deal comes along, we like to make sure Golf Monthly readers get to know about. Right now at Carl's Golfland, you can save a huge 50%, which equates to $100 off across selected color options. It also takes the Adidas Tour360 24 shoes under $100, and a bargain at just $99.99.

If you prefer one of the best spikeless golf shoes, then the Adidas Tour360 25 is also discounted from $189.99 to under $100, but only in 2 color options.

Shop the Adidas Tour360 24 and get 50% off at Carl's Golfland.

Below, I've listed all the available options for an easy visual overview, and these will take you straight to your favorite colorway.

It's worth noting that some do have limited sizing, and as with all the best golf deals, they are likely to be snapped up, especially at this outstanding price.

Adidas Tour360 24 golf shoe deals

Adidas Tour360 25 golf shoe deals

Building on a legacy of flawless review scores, the latest Tour360 24 golf shoes continue to set the standard. During an insider deep dive with the product development team, Dan Parker learned that despite the success of earlier iterations, Adidas refused to sit idle. They directly addressed feedback on previous models, overhauling the fit, sharpening performance, and boosting durability to ensure this iteration is the most refined yet.

Testing the shoe in Hawaii, Dan was especially impressed by the re-engineered outsole. Adidas added a 7th spike, up from the six on both the Tour360 22 and ZG23, to enhance toe-off drive and maximize swing power. While hard to measure on the course, Dan confirmed the grip and overall stability were second to none.

Dan summed up his review by saying, overall, the Tour360 has everything a golfer would want and need from a golf shoe, with a premium look, feel and attention to detail. It also allowed him to confidently say it's one of the best golf shoes he'd ever reviewed in his many years of testing.

For 2025, Adidas expanded the flagship model line to offer the Tour360 25 as a dedicated spikeless golf shoe. Unlike the Tour360 24, which relied on replaceable Softspikes, the Tour360 25 Spikeless replaces traditional cleats with a fixed spikeless 3D Traxion outsole. It retains the same features as its 24 sibling, including the signature wrap-around stability, BOOST midsole, and premium waterproof leather upper, but adapts the platform for spikeless performance and off-course versatility.

Image 1 of 3 Dan Parker testing the Tour360 24 golf shoes in Hawaii. (Image credit: Future) Dan noted that the Torsion Bridge offered a satisfying sensation through the swing. (Image credit: Future) A detailed look at the outsole shows the 360Wrap going underneath the Torsion Bridge on the Tour360. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Unfortunately, these Adidas deals are US only, but below, our handy price checker will show the best prices on the Tour360 golf shoes from retailers located in your territory, and in your relevant currency.

If the Adidas golf shoes aren't on your radar, then our brand-specific golf shoe guides have all the best buying advice on the best Footjoy golf shoes, best Nike golf shoes, and the best Puma golf shoes and lots more...