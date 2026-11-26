Black Friday is here, and the golf deals are coming in thick and fast. If you’re looking to score serious savings on the best golf tech, Stewart Golf has slashed prices on its standout remote-controlled trolleys.

Stewart Golf are renowned for producing some of the best remote-controlled trolleys, including its Vertx Remote Trolley, our best overall pick, which is also one of the rare golf products to have ever been awarded a flawless 5-star review by Golf Monthly's expert testing team.

Save up to 60% in the Stewart Golf Black Friday Sale

For Black Friday, you can save a whopping $900 or more on the Open Edition of either the Vertx Remote or its Q Follow sibling.

As these big-ticket tech rarely sees discounts like this, these Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your setup. The Open Edition Vertx Remote is down to $1,799 from its usual $2,549, and a saving of $750 saving, whilst The Open edition Q Follow is discounted by an equally impressive $850. However, using the discount code gets you even more money off your purchase.

The Q Follow also bagged itself a 4.5 star rating and an Editor's Choice award, with its compact design and functionality being key testing highlights.

Below I've added the best deals on Stewart Golf electric trolleys. However, if you're not looking for a golf trolley this Black Friday, the Stewart Golf Black Friday Sale has plenty more options, including some of the best golf bags and accessories, which will also complement your caddie trolley.

You can save an additional 10% when using the code BF-10EXTRA at checkout, and the prices below also reflect that extra discount.

Golf Monthly's resident remote control golf trolley expert Dan Parker summed up the benefits of owning an electric trolley by saying, "Golf can be hard enough, so any help is usually welcome, and the best golf carts do just that. They allow us the enjoyment of walking the course without having to carry our bags, saving energy and hopefully a few shots along the way."

The latest electric golf trolleys take these benefits up a notch, packed with golfer-friendly tech and are a great alternative to the best golf push carts. We've tested and reviewed both the Stewart Golf models that have these huge Black Friday discounts, and they come highly recommended.

The Vertx Remote also grabbed an Editor's Choice Award last year, and the Q Follow sibling grabbed that award the year before.

Both models come armed with a pocket-sized handset allowing you to control the speed and direction of the trolley without ever having to guide it by hand. The more expensive flagship model – the Q Follow gets even smarter with the very clever 'Follow mode'. Meaning the Q will follow you around the course. However, if required, you can switch to the remote control, but either way, the degree of freedom the hands-free experience offers on both models can be a real game changer for golfers.

We highly recommend both these models largely because the performance is so good, and we rarely see them on offer as well.

If you're not after an electric golf trolley this Black Friday, then our Black Friday golf deals page has the top picks across plenty of other golf tech options, plus golf clubs, clothing, golf shoes and much, much more...

This deal is US-only, but below you'll find the best prices on the Stewart Golf range in your location and currency.