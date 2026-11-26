12 Best Golf Gifts Under $25 - from gloves to balls, these are cheap gift ideas we love
Christmas is coming up so I've picked out some cheaper golf gift ideas that the golfer in your life will still love.
A couple of weeks ago I set myself the task of finding some of the best golf gifts under $50 but I have gone a step further here, challenging myself to find good golf products under the $25 mark. As you would expect with these constraints, the two main categories that I've focused on are golf balls, of which you can get a wide range of top models from brands like TaylorMade and Callaway.
The second being accessories. This is a vague term but it encapsulates things gloves, tees, training aids and I've also included a very cool Guinness-themed ball marker as well. Now I want to make it abundantly clear there is no cheap rubbish here, because it is extremely easy to find that in the golf space. No with all of my selections below we at the Golf Monthly team have had in our hands and tested ourselves, so we know the performance will deliver despite the cheaper price.
Finally there should be something for everyone below and do also take a look at our larger best golf gifts guide as well which has a variety of ideas and price points covered!
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Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
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