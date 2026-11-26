A couple of weeks ago I set myself the task of finding some of the best golf gifts under $50 but I have gone a step further here, challenging myself to find good golf products under the $25 mark. As you would expect with these constraints, the two main categories that I've focused on are golf balls, of which you can get a wide range of top models from brands like TaylorMade and Callaway.

The second being accessories. This is a vague term but it encapsulates things gloves, tees, training aids and I've also included a very cool Guinness-themed ball marker as well. Now I want to make it abundantly clear there is no cheap rubbish here, because it is extremely easy to find that in the golf space. No with all of my selections below we at the Golf Monthly team have had in our hands and tested ourselves, so we know the performance will deliver despite the cheaper price.

Finally there should be something for everyone below and do also take a look at our larger best golf gifts guide as well which has a variety of ideas and price points covered!

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