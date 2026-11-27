Get notified of updates

Nearly $100 Off Aberg and Morikawa's Golf Shoe! (Image credit: Future) The Adidas golf shoe trusted by some of the best players in the world is now nearly $100 off! This is one of the best spikeless golf shoes we've tested in recent times and there are plenty of colour and size options in the sale directly through Amazon. Our resident golf shoe tester Dan Parker, claims the grip on these shoes rivals that of spiked golf shoes, all from the comfort of a lightweight build, designed to fight fatigue. Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe: Was $180 Now $84.99 at Amazon By Sam De'Ath

Winter Is The Time To Work On Technique (Image credit: Future) When the inclement weather rolls in and the darker evenings make getting on the golf course more difficult, invest in your game by heading to the range with some good training aids and dial in that technique ahead of next season. The ProSENDR is one of my favorites to help maintain the correct wrist angles through the swing, keeping control of my clubface and promoting forward shaft lean. This training aid was created by David Woods and Sean Foley - Tiger Woods' former coach...He probably knows a thing or two about the golf swing! ProSENDR Training Aid: Was $169.99 Now $149.99 By Sam De'Ath

I Can Personally Vouch For This Fairway Wood... (Image credit: Future) The Quantum Max fairway wood has been a stalwart in my bag for the majority of this year. It's a head that inspires confidence down behind the ball and sits flush to the turf, promoting a more sweeping angle of attack.



The gloss carbon crown and banner strip across the front keeps the look at address simple and the chevron in the middle promotes centred contact. Callaway Quantum Max Fairway Wood: Was $399.99 Now $299.99 at Amazon By Sam De'Ath

Handing over to Equipment Editor Sam De'Ath now +4 professional Sam has just become our top Equipment Editor here at Golf Monthly so that should give you some indication as to his knowledge on golf gear. So over the next few hours he will be pointing you in the direction of clubs he's had in his hands or gear he puts into play when competing I'd imagine... By Sam Tremlett

My final two tips before we get to the deals now... Set a budget On Black Friday it is easy to spend too much or buy things you don't actually need so I tell people to set yourself a proper budget and stick to it. And similar to that point, do not panic buy! We have all done it, and I can personally remember thinking to myself 'why on earth did I do that?' on a purchase. So take your time and think it through! Don't limit yourself to Amazon Of course there will be a lot of focus on Amazon during the shopping events but definitely don't limit yourself to just one retailer as every retailer and indeed brand has a sale of their own right now. This also allows you to price check everything a bit and make sure you find the best price. By Sam Tremlett

Watch out for shady reviews This is something to be aware of. On retailers like Amazon there are a lot of reviews that are not legitimate, and whilst Amazon has removed a lot of bogus reviews, there are so many that not all of them can be. So I recommend just keeping your eyes out for reviews that seem a bit fishy. I want to make crystal clear that at golf Monthly we only write about products we have tested as a team so anything you see on this page, we've had in our hands and put through testing. Additionally there will almost always be a link to the review on the page for that product as well. By Sam Tremlett

Price check everything If you have read my deals content before or been on Golf Monthly's website during shopping events, you would've seen me say this before. If you want to get the best price on a bit of golf gear. I recommend price checking something across several retailers to see if the price is actually good, or if you can get it lower somewhere else. This does require having a number of tabs open. That being said price checking on Amazon is quite easy. I use CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon, a lot. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper at some other point, you'll be able to see the price difference. By Sam Tremlett

Some top tips for you Over the next few updates instead of deals I want to give you some top tips for deals hunting and finding what you want. As mentioned every brand, retailer and golf-related entity has a sale right now so it's easy to get totally lost in all of it. But my first top tip is... Do research beforehand and make a list - Put simply I always say to people, know what you want to buy before going into the shopping event, or during the event itself. That means putting in some research on the golf equipment you want so you know prices, discounts, specs, reviews and specific models in and out. That way you can be focused on the day and not have to waste time. This will also give you knowledge on what is actually a good deal. By Sam Tremlett