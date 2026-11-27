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Black Friday Golf Deals Live 2026: Day one begins and our experts have picked out their favorite deals
Black Friday is officially here and here I will give you live updates on my favorite deals and best discounts on golf equipment.
Black Friday 2026 is officially here and as such I have looked to collate as many of my favorite golf deals in one place to help you narrow your shopping focus, as well as give you regular updates on brand new discounts or notable sales. A clear top tip though is Amazon often hides its best discounts behind the Prime umbrella so if you haven't already I would recommend signing up to make sure you don't miss out.
If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds and students, which will give you all the benefits over the sale, and then you can cancel it right after as well.
Finally I wanted to make it abundantly clear that at Golf Monthly we only ever write about equipment we ourselves have tested and know to be good. So in all the sections and top picks below, our testing team has had the gear in their hands, and the performance is good so we want to highlight the discounted price to you. So without further ado, let's get to it.
Quick links
- Amazon: Notable discounts on tech/clubs in Black Friday sale
- Amazon balls: Discounts on Callaway, TaylorMade, Srixon golf balls
- PGA TOUR Superstore: Holiday and gifting sales now live
- Scottsdale Golf: Up to 80% off in Black November sale
- Callaway: Up to $200 off Quantum family
- TaylorMade: Shop unique collections here
Editor's pick deals
A superb addition to the Quantum lineup, the Triple Diamond Max strikes the perfect balance for better players who want tour-level ball speed and low spin without sacrificing forgiveness. It offers just the right amount of added stability and ranks among the very best drivers on the market this year.
Read our full Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Driver Review
The new TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver is a really fun and equally functional club for the top end of the bag. Maintaining the same excellent performance as its predecessor but adding some extra adjustability that has made it an even more useful and viable option for a fairly broad range of players of the tee and the floor.
Read our full TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver review
The Max is a user-friendly fairway wood that makes launching the ball from the turf feel effortless. It features a confidence-inspiring footprint and combines impressive forgiveness with plenty of power, making it an excellent option for golfers seeking consistency without sacrificing distance.
Read our full Callaway Quantum Max Fairway Wood Review
The Q-Star Tour is a superb all-rounder that seamlessly blends a stable, low-spin driver flight with ample greenside control. It delivers a low launch, high spin combination on wedge shots, while providing incredible value for moderate swing-speed players who crave premium short-game performance without the price tag.
Read our full Srixon Q-Star Tour 2026 Golf Ball Review
The Chrome Soft is still a really strong ball with good spin characteristics and excellent control. In terms of performance, it kept up with the likes of the Titleist Pro V1 and, as the name suggests, it provided an extremely soft feel.
Read our full Callaway 2024 Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
You can also get the Chrome Tour with the same discount as the Chrome Soft above. The Tour is a beautifully soft feeling golf ball that will appeal to high speed and high spin players. This ball is extremely consistent in its delivery of spin and stability of flight.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Ball Review
A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
One of our top spikeless golf shoes currently on the market, you can currently get a pair with as much as $90 off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. This is amazing considering this shoe came out just a few months ago! The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers what I consider as close to a classic spiked grip as I've tested on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over.
Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review
The Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder scored a flawless review from our Golf Monthly's Deputy Editor, Joel Tadman. Key review highlights were its ease of use, brilliant accuracy, bright and clear optics, and seamless slope functionality. This is a rare discount and matches one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
This might be the perfect rangefinder. By combining a class-leading laser with a built-in GPS that projects front, middle and back yardages to the green through the viewfinder, golfers can hit approach shots armed with all the information they need.
Read our full Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder Review
A minimalist but feature-packed rangefinder that comes in at an excellent price point. While the lightweight, non-waterproof build won't suit all golfers, those who play a lot of 'cart path only' golf will especially benefit from the superb triangulation feature.
Read our full Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder Review
As a golf watch, the S50 stands out thanks to its crystal clear display and intuitive controls, while its impressive list of fitness tracking capabilities make it one of the best health watches money can buy too.
Read our full Garmin Approach S50 Golf Watch Review
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Nearly $100 Off Aberg and Morikawa's Golf Shoe!
The Adidas golf shoe trusted by some of the best players in the world is now nearly $100 off!
This is one of the best spikeless golf shoes we've tested in recent times and there are plenty of colour and size options in the sale directly through Amazon.
Our resident golf shoe tester Dan Parker, claims the grip on these shoes rivals that of spiked golf shoes, all from the comfort of a lightweight build, designed to fight fatigue.
Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe: Was
$180 Now $84.99 at Amazon
Winter Is The Time To Work On Technique
When the inclement weather rolls in and the darker evenings make getting on the golf course more difficult, invest in your game by heading to the range with some good training aids and dial in that technique ahead of next season.
The ProSENDR is one of my favorites to help maintain the correct wrist angles through the swing, keeping control of my clubface and promoting forward shaft lean.
This training aid was created by David Woods and Sean Foley - Tiger Woods' former coach...He probably knows a thing or two about the golf swing!
ProSENDR Training Aid: Was
$169.99 Now $149.99
I Can Personally Vouch For This Fairway Wood...
The Quantum Max fairway wood has been a stalwart in my bag for the majority of this year. It's a head that inspires confidence down behind the ball and sits flush to the turf, promoting a more sweeping angle of attack.
The gloss carbon crown and banner strip across the front keeps the look at address simple and the chevron in the middle promotes centred contact.
Callaway Quantum Max Fairway Wood: Was
$399.99 Now $299.99 at Amazon
Good Morning Everyone!
There's some great deals to be had this Black Friday, but move quick to not be left disappointed!
Let's kick things off at the top end of the bag with some deals on the big sticks. Two brilliant drivers from Callaway and Wilson, saving over $200 on each!
The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond is the weapon of choice for Jon Rahm and the fact you can snag it now for under $500 is a huge steal.
A superb addition to the Quantum lineup, the Triple Diamond Max strikes the perfect balance for better players who want tour-level ball speed and low spin without sacrificing forgiveness. It offers just the right amount of added stability and ranks among the very best drivers on the market this year.
Read our full Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Driver Review
The Wilson Dynapower LS driver targets low spin with a compact 445cc head, using AI technology for speed and a satisfying feel. Its strong fade bias makes it ideal for hookers, but its aggressive directional tendency and firm profile are not suited for all golfers.
Read our full Wilson Dynapower LS Driver review
Handing over to Equipment Editor Sam De'Ath now
+4 professional Sam has just become our top Equipment Editor here at Golf Monthly so that should give you some indication as to his knowledge on golf gear. So over the next few hours he will be pointing you in the direction of clubs he's had in his hands or gear he puts into play when competing I'd imagine...
My final two tips before we get to the deals now...
Set a budget
On Black Friday it is easy to spend too much or buy things you don't actually need so I tell people to set yourself a proper budget and stick to it. And similar to that point, do not panic buy! We have all done it, and I can personally remember thinking to myself 'why on earth did I do that?' on a purchase. So take your time and think it through!
Don't limit yourself to Amazon
Of course there will be a lot of focus on Amazon during the shopping events but definitely don't limit yourself to just one retailer as every retailer and indeed brand has a sale of their own right now. This also allows you to price check everything a bit and make sure you find the best price.
Watch out for shady reviews
This is something to be aware of. On retailers like Amazon there are a lot of reviews that are not legitimate, and whilst Amazon has removed a lot of bogus reviews, there are so many that not all of them can be. So I recommend just keeping your eyes out for reviews that seem a bit fishy.
I want to make crystal clear that at golf Monthly we only write about products we have tested as a team so anything you see on this page, we've had in our hands and put through testing. Additionally there will almost always be a link to the review on the page for that product as well.
Price check everything
If you have read my deals content before or been on Golf Monthly's website during shopping events, you would've seen me say this before. If you want to get the best price on a bit of golf gear. I recommend price checking something across several retailers to see if the price is actually good, or if you can get it lower somewhere else. This does require having a number of tabs open.
That being said price checking on Amazon is quite easy. I use CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon, a lot. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper at some other point, you'll be able to see the price difference.
Some top tips for you
Over the next few updates instead of deals I want to give you some top tips for deals hunting and finding what you want. As mentioned every brand, retailer and golf-related entity has a sale right now so it's easy to get totally lost in all of it. But my first top tip is...
Do research beforehand and make a list - Put simply I always say to people, know what you want to buy before going into the shopping event, or during the event itself. That means putting in some research on the golf equipment you want so you know prices, discounts, specs, reviews and specific models in and out. That way you can be focused on the day and not have to waste time. This will also give you knowledge on what is actually a good deal.
Hello everyone and welcome to Golf Monthly's Black Friday coverage
Yes it is the end of November already which means Black Friday is here. Obviously you know this as you've been inundated with emails and Black Friday messaging everywhere but I want to cut through all of that. If you are a golfer and you need discounted gear, this is the right place to be over the next few days because me and my team will discuss the top deals and help you avoid the rubbish.
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