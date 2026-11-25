Srixon is renowned for producing some of the best golf balls on the market, and ahead of Black Friday, we've hunted out some incredible golf deals with big discounts across the highly rated Srixon ball range.

We constantly track the prices of the best premium balls, and Black Friday is always one of the best times of the year to stock up on your favorite balls. Right now, you can get up to 33% off on 3 dozen balls across the Srixon range.

Get up to 33% off Srixon Golf Balls at Amazon.

Srixon pitches its lineup as having a ball to suit every level of player, with each model engineered to deliver tangible performance gains on the course. Leading the stable is the tour-proven Z-Star family, trusted at the highest level by major champions including Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, and Brooks Koepka.

In our testing, the Z-Star range certainly ticked all the boxes for performance, with Joel Tadman calling the Z-Star Diamond, "arguably the pick of the bunch when it comes to total performance from Srixon’s premium balls." and he was also full of praise for the Z-Star XV, saying, "It's hard to fault this ball, fast off the tee, playable with the irons and spinny on wedge shots, it’s the complete performance package."

(Image credit: Future)

Joel again found the Srixon Z-Star hard to critique, and said, "Z-Star is a premium golf ball that sets itself apart with its super soft feel and ample green side control. It may not be the longest ball for most players, but it’s a solid all-rounder that offers a consistent flight and notable durability."

The budget Srixon Soft Feel, which bagged itself a five out of five star review, with our tester saying, "With a low compression and a reasonably responsive cover, the Soft Feel is an ideal ball for those who like a good quality softer ball at a competitive price."

Aimed at female golfers, the Srixion Soft Feel Lady scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating, and impressed with its super soft feel on all shots. It also impressed tester Carly Cummins, who felt it was perfect for golfers with slower or medium swing speeds, delivering an easy launch for improved accuracy and control.

(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday is officially on 27 November, and the deals run across the entire weekend through to Cyber Monday, 29 November. However, there are already plenty of discounts on all the best golfing essentials to be grabbed.

Our Amazon Black Friday 2026 Golf Deals hub has all the best early golf deals and is recommended to anyone after a bargain, whether that's for themselves or for the golfer in your life.

To access Amazon Prime deals, you'll need a Prime membership. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel anytime before the $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

Below you'll find Srixon golf ball prices from other retailers, including Amazon, with pricing relevant to your location and currency.