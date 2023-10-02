Win $10,000 When You Predict the Top Three Finishers at the Sanderson Farm Championship

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Sanderson Farm Championship is just days away and oddschecker is once again offering golf fans the chance to load their bankrolls with a free-to-play game.

From October 5th-8th competitors will play the par-72, 7,271-yard course at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, with a purse of $8,200,000 on the line.

Play the latest oddschecker.com free-to-play golf game and get paid $10,000 if you guess the top three finishers in order for the event. Click the widget below or follow our 'how to claim' guide to play.

How to Play the $10,000 Oddschecker Sanderson Farm Championship Game

Here are the steps you need to follow to enter this $10,000 Sanderson Farm Championship game for free!

1) Use the widget tool above to pick the top three finishers in order (1st through 3rd)

2) Enter your email address when prompted

3) Check your inbox and follow the steps provided to sign up for an Oddschecker account

4) You’re in! Good luck with your selections.

Terms and Conditions for the $10,000 Sanderson Farm Championship Oddschecker Game

There are terms and conditions you need to be aware of, for this OddsChecker Free-To-Play $10,000 Sanderson Farm Championship Game.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.