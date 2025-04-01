LIV Golf Miami 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
LIV Golf returns to US soil ahead of The Masters - check out the odds for the leading players as well as our picks to be champion at Trump National Doral
The 2025 LIV Golf League season is more than a third of the way through and the standings are beginning to take shape ahead of The Masters later this month. But before the opening Major of the year, LIV Golf Miami will offer one final chance for LIV's biggest stars to prepare for a shot at Major glory.
After two years of hosting the LIV Team Championship, Miami is preparing for its second individual championship. The inaugural running was won by Dean Burmester in a playoff against Sergio Garcia while Jon Rahm's Legion XIII secured its second team title of the year.
Rahm leads the betting odds for the individual competition in 2025 with Joaquin Niemann a close second and Tyrrell Hatton in third as it stands. Behind the Englishman are many of the usual candidates expected to contend both this week and at Augusta, including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Garcia.
Not only is there the LIV Golf Miami title to focus on, but any player in the top-3 of the season standings in late May and not already exempt can secure their place at the US Open in June, so the stakes are as high as ever.
Below, we have all of the odds for the leading hopes at LIV Golf Miami as well as our picks for this week's champion.
LIV Golf Miami Course Guide: Trump National Doral
Originally known as Doral Resort & Spa, it was founded by real estate pioneer Alfred Kaskel in 1962. The site - which is now titled Trump National Doral - currently has 72 holes throughout, with its Blue Monster course the location for LIV Golf Miami.
According to the LIV Golf website, Doral used to have its own monkey island and was a regular haunt for Hollywood A-listers with a love of golf. In 2013, it was reshaped by famous golf architect Gil Hanse to make it even longer and include even more water.
The Signature Course at Doral is a par-72 which is over 7,500 yards long these days and predictably favors the longer hitter. However, with so much water surrounding several of the holes, a certain level of accuracy is required to come out on top.
Burmester won with a score of 11-under in 2024, so while birdies are commonplace at this event, the eventual champion will have to work hard for rounds in the 60s.
LIV Golf Miami Previous Winners
Year
Player
Score
2024
Dean Burmester
-11 (playoff - Sergio Garcia)
LIV Golf Miami Betting Odds
Outright winner prices via FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Jon Rahm (+600)
- Joaquin Niemann (+650)
- Tyrrell Hatton (+1000)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+1100)
- Brooks Koepka (+1200)
- Sergio Garcia (+1600)
- David Puig (+1800)
- Dean Burmester (+2000)
- Cameron Smith (+2200)
- Abraham Ancer (+2200)
- Patrick Reed (+2600)
- Louis Oosthuizen (+2600)
- Tom McKibbin (+2600)
- Sebastian Munoz (+2600)
- Lucas Herbert (+2900)
- Paul Casey (+2900)
- Dustin Johnson (+2900)
- Carlos Ortiz (+3300)
- Cameron Tringale (+3700)
- Ben Campbell (+4100)
- Marc Leishman (+4100)
- Adrian Meronk (+4500)
- Peter Uihlein (+5000)
- Anirban Lahiri (+5500)
- All other players are priced at +6500 or higher
LIV Golf Miami Betting Picks
Favorite: Patrick Reed (+2600)
While not one of the obvious favorites, Patrick Reed should be able to better his highest LIV finish so far this term (T10th) in Miami as he is a past champion at Doral from back in its WGC days.
The Texan will be gearing his game up for The Masters next week so I’m backing him to put on a good display around a course he has great memories of.
Outsider: Dustin Johnson (+2900)
It’s incredible that DJ is nowhere near the top of the betting odds but it tells you where his game seems to be heading. However, the former World No.1 and two-time Major winner is also a past champion at Doral and there were some great recent signs in Singapore where he opened with a 63 and finished in T5th.
With Augusta next week, he is surely ramping up his practice so let’s hope he is coming into form at the right time.
Favorite: Bryson DeChambeau (+1100)
The big-hitting American is one of the longest and straightest drivers of the golf ball and, around Trump National Doral, those are two aspects I'm looking out for when it comes to tasting success.
In 2025, DeChambeau hasn't had his best stuff, but has still finished T6th, T18th, T20th and T10th in his first four events. Last year, he managed to claim a T7th in Miami and, with the American wanting to send out a statement before The Masters next week, I can see DeChambeau using his power and precision to put himself in contention.
Outsider: Caleb Surratt (+10000)
Like DeChambeau, Surratt is known for his power off the tee and, if he can straighten up those drives, I see him as a great outsider, especially as his odds seem to be slightly higher than usual.
So far this season, he has two top-20 finishes and, last year, had it not been for a two-over-par second round, he would have finished a lot higher than his T18th shows. He is gaining more confidence every time he tees it up in a LIV Golf event and, with Legion XIII GC needing to catch up with Fireballs GC, the 21-year-old will want to play a big part in their success.
Favourite: Joaquin Niemann (+650)
I'm quite surprised Niemann isn't the outright favorite this week given that he has three wins in his past six starts, he finished T9th here last season, and his game is perfectly-suited to Trump National Doral.
The monster-hitter has confidence coursing through his veins right now and he must fancy his chances of winning for a third time on LIV this term. With an upcoming appearance at The Masters on the horizon, Niemann will be ultra-focused on ensuring his tune-up for Augusta is as high-quality as possible.
Outsider: Carlos Ortiz (+3300)
I'm going for what I hope will be a Torque GC one-two in Miami, with the team's established color matching very closely with Miami's iconic blue. Call it a synergy, if you will, but I can see Ortiz also performing well at Trump National Doral.
Ortiz also won in his most recent appearance, at the Asian Tour's International Series Macau, righting an unconvincing start to his LIV campaign. The Mexican is a long-hitter as well and invariably does well when he puts all aspects of his game together. He finished T14th at Miami in 2024 while losing almost a third of a stroke to the field with his approach game. A marginal improvement in that regard should end up giving Ortiz a comfortable top-10 at worst.
How To Watch LIV Golf Miami
US/ET
- Friday, April 4 - Round One: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Fox Sports App), 2:00pm - 5:00pm (Fox)
- Saturday, April 5 - Round Two: 11:00am - 2:00pm (Fox Sports App), 2:00pm - 4:00pm (Fox Sports 1)
- Sunday, April 6 - Round Three: 12:00pm - 1:00pm (Fox Sports App), 1:00pm - 5:00pm (Fox)
UK/BST
- Friday, April 4 - Round One: 5:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X)
- Saturday, April 5 - Round Two: 4:00pm - 9pm (ITV X)
- Sunday, April 6 - Round Three: 5:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T4th
Max McGreevy
Cognizant Classic
+20000
Matt Cradock
T4th
Jordan Spieth
WM Phoenix Open
+6600
Elliott Heath
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
