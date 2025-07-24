Friends Reunited For Bryson DeChambeau With A Familiar Face Back On The Bag At LIV Golf UK
Bryson DeChambeau has his former caddie Tim Tucker back on the bag at LIV Golf UK as his regular bagman Greg Bodine is missing the event
Bryson DeChambeau will have a familiar face on the bag at LIV Golf UK with his former long-term caddie Tim Tucker standing in.
DeChambeau's regular caddie Greg Bodine is missing the latest stop in the LIV Golf League at JCB Golf & Country Club to deal with a personal matter.
But there's no stranger stepping in as DeChambeau has reunited with his former bagman Tucker - who partnered with him for eight PGA Tour victories.
That included Tucker being on the bag when DeChambeau won his first US Open at Winged Foot in 2020.
Tucker and DeChambeau split in 2021 and since then he's caddied for a number of players on the PGA Tour - with his biggest success being with Kurt Kitayama for his 2023 victory at The Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Tucker has also been away from the PGA Tour at times while leading his golf travel business at Bandon Dunes in Oregon.
DeChambeau is again among the betting favorites for LIV Golf in the latest event in the UK, coming hot on the heels of his furious finish at The Open.
He opened up with a poor 78 but then shot 65-68-64 when making a stirring charge up the leaderboard to even threaten a challenge.
He still feels there's improveents needed to conquer links golf though, especially in the tougher conditions.
"I always told you guys I like it when it's fair conditions. I can play well," said DeChambeau.
"I still have to crack the code when it's raining and windy. But I feel like we're getting close to some opportunities and solutions for that. It just takes a long time to develop stuff, I'm starting to learn."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
