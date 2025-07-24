Friends Reunited For Bryson DeChambeau With A Familiar Face Back On The Bag At LIV Golf UK

Bryson DeChambeau will have a familiar face on the bag at LIV Golf UK with his former long-term caddie Tim Tucker standing in.

DeChambeau's regular caddie Greg Bodine is missing the latest stop in the LIV Golf League at JCB Golf & Country Club to deal with a personal matter.

But there's no stranger stepping in as DeChambeau has reunited with his former bagman Tucker - who partnered with him for eight PGA Tour victories.

That included Tucker being on the bag when DeChambeau won his first US Open at Winged Foot in 2020.

Tucker and DeChambeau split in 2021 and since then he's caddied for a number of players on the PGA Tour - with his biggest success being with Kurt Kitayama for his 2023 victory at The Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Tucker has also been away from the PGA Tour at times while leading his golf travel business at Bandon Dunes in Oregon.

DeChambeau is again among the betting favorites for LIV Golf in the latest event in the UK, coming hot on the heels of his furious finish at The Open.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He opened up with a poor 78 but then shot 65-68-64 when making a stirring charge up the leaderboard to even threaten a challenge.

He still feels there's improveents needed to conquer links golf though, especially in the tougher conditions.

"I always told you guys I like it when it's fair conditions. I can play well," said DeChambeau.

"I still have to crack the code when it's raining and windy. But I feel like we're getting close to some opportunities and solutions for that. It just takes a long time to develop stuff, I'm starting to learn."