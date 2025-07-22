Bazza's Best Bets For The 3M Open 2025: Outright Winner, Sleeper And Top Finish Betting Tips

As the Open Championship fades in our rear-view mirror, we roll swiftly on to the 3M Open and another opportunity to find a winner on the PGA Tour with Bazza's Best Bets.

The team at Golf Monthly HQ have been busy selecting their picks to win the 3M Open, and after extensively researching the field I believe I've found a few crackers to share with you as part of my betting tips card.

TPC Twin Cities is a familiar spot on tour, so we sort of know what to expect from a track that insists on accuracy and a solid short game.

Using a meticulously refined model with a very particular player profile in mind, here are six selections I believe strike the perfect balance of value and genuine winning upside at the 3M Open...

3M Open 2025: Bazza's Best Bets At TPC Twin Cities

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly writer and resident betting expert For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. Welcome to the journey. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! In this weekly column, I will share my best bets across one particular event of my choice. You can also find my betting tips through the Golf Monthly betting hub. Each week, I have been given 10 points to spend - and I will be transparently sharing my profit and loss each week to help you track the success of my betting tips.

Outright Winner: Sam Burns (2pts @ +1800)

Sam Burns is having a fantastic season so far in 2025, and all that is missing is a win to round off his fine form.

He was agonisingly close when losing in a play-off at the Canadian Open recently, and put in a great display at Oakmont a week later, so I can forgive him for two slightly less appealing performances on the links courses of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prior to the trip across the pond, Burns accumulated seven top-20 finishes in eight starts. His form at the 3M Open is also impressive, with a T7 and T12 finish the highlights among three respectable visits to TPC Twin Cities.

I rarely go for the favourite in a field such as this, but with Burns recent form I could ignore him at a track where he could pick up his first win since 2023.

Sam Burns is my headline pick this week thanks to some impressive recent form stateside (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outright Winner: Tony Finau (1pt @ +3500)

Tony Finau's form at the 3M Open is something else. He won the event in 2022, and in six appearances has never finished worse than 28th.

Four top-12 finishes in those six visits make him an interesting contender in this, especially when considering how much weight that carries against his modest recent form.

Tony Finau has been relatively consistent in 2025, with 13 made cuts from 17 starts, but with just one top-10 finish he is falling short of his usual high standards. After watching the coverage of the Open last week, however, I saw flashes of the Finau of old.

That was enough to convince me that returning to an event like this could be the spark that Tony needs, and at a reasonable price I am willing to take a chance on him turning a corner as we head into the business end of the PGA Tour season.

Tony Finau can rediscover his form at an event where he has typically played well (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleeper: Andrew Putnam (0.5pt @ +6000)

Top-20 Finish Including Ties: Andrew Putnam (3pts @ +230)

Andrew Putnam is definitely coming in under the radar, but if you look closely at his statistics you will realise how much of a great value option he is this week.

On a course where finding fairways and a versatile short game are essential, Putnam ranks 4th for SG: Around the green and 10th for driving accuracy. His form in this event is also appealing, with back-to-back top-20 finishes including a T11 in 2023.

Putnam was T11 at the Barracuda Championship last week, when many others had travelled over to Northern Ireland for the Open, and also recorded consecutive top-8 finishes at the Canadian Open and Rocket Classic recently.

Based on all of this evidence, I am going all in on Putnam this week - putting him up as one of two sleeper picks and also taking advantage in the top-20 finish market.

Andrew Putnam fits the profile here and arrives in great form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleeper: Jacob Bridgeman (0.5pt @ +7500)

Top-20 Finish Including Ties: Jacob Bridgeman (3pts @ +250)

It's rare I double down on one golfer in any particular tournament, let alone two. That is exactly what I have done here, however, with Jacob Bridgeman joining the card as a sleeper pick and a top-20 finish candidate.

Prior to a disappointing finish in Scotland, Bridgeman was tied for 5th at the John Deere Classic - which is held on a course with an interesting correlation to TPC Twin Cities.

He was also 3rd at the Valspar Championship earlier in the season, which is another correlating track, and was T19 on debut here in 2024.

His short game might not be the strongest in the field, but his putting certainly is and that can help him plot his way to go a good score around here.

Jacob Bridgeman will be a popular pick at the 3M Open this week (Image credit: Getty Images)