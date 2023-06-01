Which Courses Have Hosted The Most US Opens?

The first US Open was played in 1895 at Newport Golf Club, Rhode Island, one of the five founding clubs of the United States Golf Association. And since this time, the country’s national open, one of the men's golf's four Major Championships, has travelled far and wide.

As you’d expect, some of the best courses in the world have hosted the US Open over the years – and the most famous, including the likes of Pebble Beach, Congressional, Winged Foot and Shinnecock Hills.

However, it’s currently Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania that has hosted the most US Opens, the number of which stands at nine. And that record is set to increase in the coming years, with the tournament scheduled to return to Oakmont in 2025, 2033, 2042 and 2049.

Baltusrol Golf Club is next on the list. Located at the base of Baltustol Mountain in northern New Jersey, not far from New York City, the club’s history dates back to 1895. It has hosted a total of seven US Opens, two US Opens and two PGA Championships.

The historic Baltusrol and its stunning clubhouse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three clubs have hosted the US Open on six occasions: Winged Foot, Pebble Beach and Oakland Hills Country Club. Winged Foot, scene of Bryson DeChambeau’s triumph in 2020, is located in the northeast of New York City.

The club hosted its first US Open in 1929, and its West Course has also held the US Amateur (1940), Walker Cup (1949) and PGA Championship (1997). Meanwhile, its East Course has hosted two US Women’s Opens and the US Senior Open.

It’s hard not to picture Pebble Beach when thinking about the US Open, more specifically Tiger Woods’ annihilation of the field in 2000, when he won by a remarkable 15 shots.

Tiger Woods poses with the US Open trophy after his stunning victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pebble Beach has been an iconic championship venue ever since the 1929 US Amateur was held at the famous links layout in California. And golf fans have two more tournaments to look forward to here: this year’s US Women’s Open and the 2027 US Open.

Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan, meanwhile, last held the US Open in 1996. The club, whose first head professional was Walter Hagen, has hosted a number of the game’s biggest tournaments since it was founded in 1916, including the 35th Ryder Cup in 2004.

Three clubs have held the US Open on five separate occasions: Shinnecock Hills, Merion and The Olympic Club. This year’s US Open heads back to California. Although The Los Angeles Country Club, which borders Beverly Hills, has hosted Tour events, 2023 will be the first time that the club has held the national open.

COURSES TO HAVE HELD MOST US OPENS