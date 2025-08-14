‘This Is Ridiculous’ - Scottie Scheffler Claps Back At Reporters Over Ryder Cup Questioning
Scottie Scheffler got tired of answering questions about the Ryder Cup while preparing to get going in the BMW Championship
The excitment is ramping up as the Ryder Cup closes in - but that excitement isn't shared by Scottie Scheffler who got bored of answering questions on it ahead of the BMW Championship.
The second FedEx Cup Playoffs event is taking place at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, but that hardly got a mention in Scheffler's pre-tournament media duties.
Scheffler answered questions on the absence of his regular caddie Ted Scott before then the focus from the media was firmly on the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
So much so, in fact, that the World No.1 had enough and snapped back at the journalists for ignoring what is his main focus this week - the BMW Championship.
"I love answering questions about the Ryder Cup, but this is ridiculous," Scheffler said shaking his head at yet another Ryder Cup question.
"We're at the BMW Championship. The Ryder Cup is over a month away. If you want to talk about this week, let's talk about this week.
"If not, I've got practice to do. I'm getting ready for a golf tournament."
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While he was answering Ryder Cup questions, Scheffler confirmed his plan was to play at the Procore Championship in Napa as a warm-up event as Keegan Bradley has requested - with rustiness a problem in Rome last time.
"I think now with the way the schedule is, I think there's like four weeks after the Tour Championship before the Ryder Cup, and that's plenty of time to get rest while still staying competitive," Scheffler added.
"It's important for me to get out and get some competitive reps before the Ryder Cup. I felt like last time was maybe a bit too much time off."
🚨🏆🙅🏼♂️ Scottie Scheffler is locked in on the BMW Championship and isn’t interested in talking about The Ryder Cup. @SchefflerFans pic.twitter.com/pRM7Z5TR9OAugust 13, 2025
Scheffler impressed with captain Bradley
Scheffler has had some discussions with Bradley about possible wildcard picks, but insists the final say rests with the captain and vice-captains.
And while Rory McIlroy doesn't think that being a player-captain can work, Scheffler backed Bradley to play after he has already "exceeded my expectations" as a captain.
"I think, looking at our squad, I think we have a really good group of guys. I think Keegan can only help that," said Scheffler.
"I think if it's something that Keegan wants to be part of the team and wants to play, I think he's a guy we'd all love to have on the team.
"He's passionate about the Ryder Cup. He cares a lot about us as players. It's been a lot of fun kind of watching him develop in this role, and we're excited to get the Ryder Cup started."
And Scheffler believes that having a captain that's playing so well and has been mixing it with his team all year can be a big advantage.
"I just feel like, since Keegan is out here a lot versus some of the other captains we've had in the past - not that they've done a bad job. It's different having him here week in and week out.
"He's a guy that we know well. I loved all of our previous captains, but I think it's just different when we're showing up, like hey, you want to play a practice round this week?
"We see him in dining. He's just around a lot more, so I think there's more opportunities for him to be kind of a part of our lives out here. I think that's really important as he steps into that captain role, knowing the players as well as he does."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.