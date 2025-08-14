‘This Is Ridiculous’ - Scottie Scheffler Claps Back At Reporters Over Ryder Cup Questioning

The excitment is ramping up as the Ryder Cup closes in - but that excitement isn't shared by Scottie Scheffler who got bored of answering questions on it ahead of the BMW Championship.

The second FedEx Cup Playoffs event is taking place at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, but that hardly got a mention in Scheffler's pre-tournament media duties.

Scheffler answered questions on the absence of his regular caddie Ted Scott before then the focus from the media was firmly on the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

So much so, in fact, that the World No.1 had enough and snapped back at the journalists for ignoring what is his main focus this week - the BMW Championship.

"I love answering questions about the Ryder Cup, but this is ridiculous," Scheffler said shaking his head at yet another Ryder Cup question.

"We're at the BMW Championship. The Ryder Cup is over a month away. If you want to talk about this week, let's talk about this week.

"If not, I've got practice to do. I'm getting ready for a golf tournament."

While he was answering Ryder Cup questions, Scheffler confirmed his plan was to play at the Procore Championship in Napa as a warm-up event as Keegan Bradley has requested - with rustiness a problem in Rome last time.

"I think now with the way the schedule is, I think there's like four weeks after the Tour Championship before the Ryder Cup, and that's plenty of time to get rest while still staying competitive," Scheffler added.

"It's important for me to get out and get some competitive reps before the Ryder Cup. I felt like last time was maybe a bit too much time off."

🚨🏆🙅🏼‍♂️ Scottie Scheffler is locked in on the BMW Championship and isn’t interested in talking about The Ryder Cup. @SchefflerFans pic.twitter.com/pRM7Z5TR9OAugust 13, 2025

Scheffler impressed with captain Bradley

Scheffler has had some discussions with Bradley about possible wildcard picks, but insists the final say rests with the captain and vice-captains.

And while Rory McIlroy doesn't think that being a player-captain can work, Scheffler backed Bradley to play after he has already "exceeded my expectations" as a captain.

"I think, looking at our squad, I think we have a really good group of guys. I think Keegan can only help that," said Scheffler.

"I think if it's something that Keegan wants to be part of the team and wants to play, I think he's a guy we'd all love to have on the team.

"He's passionate about the Ryder Cup. He cares a lot about us as players. It's been a lot of fun kind of watching him develop in this role, and we're excited to get the Ryder Cup started."

And Scheffler believes that having a captain that's playing so well and has been mixing it with his team all year can be a big advantage.

"I just feel like, since Keegan is out here a lot versus some of the other captains we've had in the past - not that they've done a bad job. It's different having him here week in and week out.

"He's a guy that we know well. I loved all of our previous captains, but I think it's just different when we're showing up, like hey, you want to play a practice round this week?

"We see him in dining. He's just around a lot more, so I think there's more opportunities for him to be kind of a part of our lives out here. I think that's really important as he steps into that captain role, knowing the players as well as he does."