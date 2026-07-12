Genesis Scottish Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn At The Renaissance Club?

The Open Championship is only a few days away, and this week's Genesis Scottish Open has only served to heighten the levels of anticipation around the year's final Major.

Many of the best golfers on the planet have been duking it out over the incredible Renaissance Club in North Berwick and we're set up perfectly for an exciting finish.

Three players shared the lead heading into Sunday's action, with Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick and Min Woo Lee all inside the final group. Behind them is a tightly-bunched leaderboard all hoping to claim a win in the country of the sport's birth.

And for the fourth season in a row, the Genesis Scottish Open - which serves as a Rolex Series Event on the DP World Tour and is also co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour - will offer up an identical tournament purse.

There's $9 million to be shared out among those who made the cut on Friday, with close to $1.6 million of that going the way of the champion.

A modest prize payout on the PGA Tour but one of the biggest of the season in Europe, it means anyone who finishes inside the top-22 stands an excellent chance of walking away with at least $100,000. That is before various factors reduce how much a pro golfer really earns...

But either way, there is plenty of money on offer in Scotland. And there are a few other non-financial but still significant perks on the line as well.

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Whoever wins, should they not already be exempt, will claim a spot at The Masters in 2027. They would also earn a place in The Open next week.

Regardless, the top-three non-exempt players in Scotland later today will be teeing it up at Royal Birkdale in a matter of days via the Open Qualifying Series.

In addition, there are FedEx Cup points, Race To Dubai points and OWGR points up for grabs, too. So it really is all to play for.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position down to 71st at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the tournament has concluded.

GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN