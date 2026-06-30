John Deere Classic Betting Tips 2026: Can Baz Improve On Last Week's Runner-Up Selection?

Well, last week turned out to be frustrating and fantastic in equal measure.

Scheffler just lost out in a playoff to deny us a double-winning week, as Baz also tipped KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner Haeran Ryu on the Golf Monthly Tour Issue podcast - exclusively for the listeners.

You can watch this week's episode below, with Baz and the expert betting panel sharing their analysis and opinion on the upcoming tour action as well as their top tips.

This week, attention turns to the John Deere Classic and an interesting field headlined by Jordan Spieth.

With plenty of value throughout the board, Baz has once again crunched the numbers and followed the trends to pick three selections at TPC Deere Run...

John Deere Classic 2026 Betting Tips

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Top Tip: Chris Gotterup To Win @ BetMGM

Chris Gotterup started 2026 with two wins, a top-10 and two top-20s in his first eight starts, but you could argue he has gone off the boil a little in the last couple of months. Just one top-10 in his last seven starts doesn’t tell the full story, however, and I believe this a great opportunity for him to get back on track.

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Gotterup ranks 26th on the PGA Tour for birdie or better percentage, but he also has already shot 65 or better on 10 different occasions this season. We know he can go low, he has the length to dismantle this course (as long as he finds the fairway) and he is a great putter on L93 Bentgrass surfaces.

The 4-time PGA Tour winner already has a 4th place finish in this event and a 10th place finish at the correlating TPC Twin Cities - so I fancy him to contend this week.

Chris Gotterup has previously performed well on similar putting surfaces (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next Best Tip: Pierceson Coody To Win @ BetMGM

Pierceson Coody was on the cusp of winning a first PGA Tour title at the start of this season, finishing second at the Farmers Insurance Open and 10th the following week in Phoenix, but after a solid T22 finish at the US Open I believe he could be about to hit form again.

Coody has modest form at TPC Deere Run, with a T30 finish in his first of two PGA Tour appearances, but his correlating course form points to improvements at the John Deere Classic.

He was 3rd at the 3M Open last year and T18 at the American Express in 2026, both of which often descend into similar birdie-fest style shootouts.

The greens at TPC Twin Cities and TPC Summerlin are very similar to those at TPC Deere Run, so it was encouraging to see him rank 2nd for SG: Putting at the last edition of the Shriners and 14th last season in the same measure at the 3M Open.

Coody was close earlier in the season and I fancy him to put in another good effort this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Value Tip: Ben Kohles To Win @ BetMGM

This pick might seem a little left field, but stick with me. Kohles has been playing some great golf on the Korn Ferry Tour and when he has stepped up to the PGA Tour recently he has certainly caught my eye.

A T29 at the RBC Canadian Open came through a very strong and consistent performance, but he then followed that up with a T23 finish at the US Open.

His stats this season are also seriously impressive on the KFT, ranking 1st for SG: Tee To Green, 2nd for SG: Approach, 2nd for driving accuracy and 6th for bogey avoidance.

That’s the perfect profile for TPC Deere Run, where he has shot a 65 and a 66 in his last two appearances, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him make a run at a big price.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks