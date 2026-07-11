The Genesis Scottish Open is set-up for a thrilling weekend, with Major winners aplenty in contention at The Renaissance Club.

Rory McIlroy is among a three-way share of the lead that includes Tom Kim and Jordan Smith, with the former looking to secure a second Scottish Open ahead of The Open Championship next week.

Sitting nine-under-par, the trio are two clear of Min Woo Lee, who is also a former winner, as well as Matt Fitzpatrick, who already has three victories in 2026.

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McIlroy and MacIntyre find themselves going into contention at the Scottish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, 25 players are within four shots of each other and, included in that logjam, are the likes of home-hero Robert MacIntyre, last week's John Deere Classic winner Chris Gotterup, as well as US Open champion Wyndham Clark.

Although we won't see the likes of Scottie Scheffler present over the weekend, as he missed a first cut in four years, there's still plenty to look out for in North Berwick.

Teeing off in pairs, the final group of Kim and Jordan get underway at 3.35pm local time, with the star-studded pair of McIlroy and Fitzpatrick teeing off at 3.24pm.

The duo were paired together for the final round at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship, and have partnered each other at the Ryder Cup.

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Fitzpatrick is searching for a fourth win of 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland's MacIntyre will be another pairing that'll excite the fans, as he tees off alongside Joost Luiten at 3.02pm.

Two-time Major winner, Clark, is alongside Darius Van Driel at 2.02pm, while another popular duo will be Justin Thomas and Scotsman Calum Hill, who get underway at 12.53pm.

Check out the full third round tee times for the Genesis Scottish Open below, in what should be an exciting Moving Day at The Renaissance Club.

Genesis Scottish Open Tee Times: Round Three

All times local BST, add 5hrs for ET