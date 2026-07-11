Genesis Scottish Open Tee Times: Round Three
Take a look at the full third round tee times at the Genesis Scottish Open, where Rory McIlroy is among a three-way share of the lead in North Berwick
The Genesis Scottish Open is set-up for a thrilling weekend, with Major winners aplenty in contention at The Renaissance Club.
Rory McIlroy is among a three-way share of the lead that includes Tom Kim and Jordan Smith, with the former looking to secure a second Scottish Open ahead of The Open Championship next week.
Sitting nine-under-par, the trio are two clear of Min Woo Lee, who is also a former winner, as well as Matt Fitzpatrick, who already has three victories in 2026.
In fact, 25 players are within four shots of each other and, included in that logjam, are the likes of home-hero Robert MacIntyre, last week's John Deere Classic winner Chris Gotterup, as well as US Open champion Wyndham Clark.
Although we won't see the likes of Scottie Scheffler present over the weekend, as he missed a first cut in four years, there's still plenty to look out for in North Berwick.
Teeing off in pairs, the final group of Kim and Jordan get underway at 3.35pm local time, with the star-studded pair of McIlroy and Fitzpatrick teeing off at 3.24pm.
The duo were paired together for the final round at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship, and have partnered each other at the Ryder Cup.
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Scotland's MacIntyre will be another pairing that'll excite the fans, as he tees off alongside Joost Luiten at 3.02pm.
Two-time Major winner, Clark, is alongside Darius Van Driel at 2.02pm, while another popular duo will be Justin Thomas and Scotsman Calum Hill, who get underway at 12.53pm.
Check out the full third round tee times for the Genesis Scottish Open below, in what should be an exciting Moving Day at The Renaissance Club.
Genesis Scottish Open Tee Times: Round Three
All times local BST, add 5hrs for ET
- 9.10am: Yuto Katsuragawa
- 9.18am: Eugenio Chacarra, Viktor Hovland
- 9.28am: JJ Spaun, Adam Scott
- 9.38am: Kurt Kitayama, Jesper Svensson
- 9.48am: Shaun Norris, Adrien Saddier
- 9.58am: Scott Jamieson, Mac Meissner
- 10.13am: Davis Riley, Nico Echavarria
- 10.23am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 10.33am: Jon Rahm, Max Greyserman
- 10.43am: Eric Cole, Brian Harman
- 10.53am: Tom McKibbin, Nacho Elvira
- 11.03am: Michael Brennan, Alejandro Del Rey
- 11.18am: Matti Schmid, Francesco Molinari
- 11.28am: Laurie Canter, Mikael Lindberg
- 11.38am: Tommy Fleetwood, Si Woo Kim
- 11.48am: Corey Conners, Nick Taylor
- 11.58am: Sahith Theegala, Andrew Novak
- 12.08pm: Chris Kirk, Johnny Keefer
- 12.23pm: Austin Eckroat, Casey Jarvis
- 12.33pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 12.43pm: Ryan Fox, Andrew Putnam
- 12.53pm: Justin Thomas, Calum Hill
- 1.03pm: Andy Sullivan, Hennie Du Plessis
- 1.13pm: Cam Davis, Ricky Castillo
- 1.29pm: Oliver Lindell, Marcus Armitage
- 1.40pm: Kevin Roy, Patrick Reed
- 1.51pm: Ryan Gerard, Guido Migliozzi
- 2.02pm: Darius Van Driel, Wyndham Clark
- 2.13pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 2.24pm: Karl Vilips, Danny Willett
- 2.40pm: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Keita Nakajima
- 2.51pm: Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup
- 3.02pm: Robert MacIntyre, Joost Luiten
- 3.13pm: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Min Woo Lee
- 3.24pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy
- 3.35pm: Tom Kim, Jordan Smith