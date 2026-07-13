I Asked Every Golf Monthly Staff Member For Their Open Picks. Here's Who We're Going For...

The season's final men's Major is fast approaching, where we'll find out who gets the honor of becoming 2026's Champion Golfer of the Year.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler defends the Claret Jug after winning at Portrush last year, and he is among the favorites to prevail this time around at Royal Birkdale - despite missing the cut at the Scottish Open for the first time in 78 tournaments and four years.

Big names like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood are also expected to challenge, but with a large 156-man field and the unpredictability of links golf, it really is open.

So, who do we think could be winning, or at least challenging for, the Claret Jug this year?

I asked my Golf Monthly colleagues for their picks, with each team member choosing a favorite and an outsider for Royal Birkdale. A theme certainly emerged...

Neil Tappin Social Links Navigation Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Rahm

I've gone with two favorites for the Claret Jug. I have backed Jon Rahm at every Major so far this year and I'm not about to stop now.

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He's too good at this game not to add another major to his CV soon and what's more, his game is made for Royal Birkdale.

With so many well-bunkered doglegs, the winner will need to strike the ball well and control his flight in the wind.

Having finished inside the top 10 at The Open on three occasions (from nine starts) and won the Irish Open twice on links courses, I fully expect him to rise to the challenge of Royal Birkdale.



Matt Fitzpatrick