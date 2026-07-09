With Stunning Designs Featured Throughout, Sun Day Red's 'Royal Collection' Is My Favorite Apparel I've Seen This Year

With several collections released this year for each Major, Sun Day Red has continued this theme with the latest 'Royal Collection' which pays homage and celebrates The Open Championship, a tournament Tiger Woods has always had a particular collection to.

Winner of the tournament in 2000, 2005 and 2006, Woods' Sun Day Red brand has unveiled the new collection a week before the 2026 edition begins at Royal Birkdale, and I must say, I think it is my favorite drop from the brand this year. Dare I say it, it might be my favorite from any brand this year.

The collection features sublime little elements including corduroy pieces as well as lovely colors, with the burgundy being my particular favorite, especially on the shoes. There is also a tartan windbreaker and a reversible hoodie which the brand hasn't done before.

As usual it looks great, and I have picked out some of my favorite pieces below, including cool special edition versions of the Osprey shoes, along with classic polos, hoodies and more. I have to admit though, I need to get my hands on the long sleeve cashmere polo. and the icon cord hat, those are very cool indeed.