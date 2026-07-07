Scottish Open 2026 Betting Tips: Can Baz Tip A Third Consecutive Winner?

Baz is in red hot form right now. After picking a winner in each of the last two weeks, in the form of Haeran Ryu (Women's PGA Championship) and Chris Gotterup (John Deere Classic), he now sets his sights on the hat-trick in Scotland!

Rory McIlroy headlines the field at the Scottish Open, along with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, but there is a plethora of top talent on show so the event is sure to be as incredible as ever.

With an interesting odds board this week, Baz and the betting panel at Golf Monthly HQ really have their work cut out to find the value (and more importantly another winner).

Below, Baz shares his best bets for the Scottish Open 2026 at the Renaissance Club...

Scottish Open 2026 Betting Tips

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Top Tip: Matt Fitzpatrick To Win @ BetMGM

Matt Fitzpatrick is having a phenomenal season. In 2026, he has taken his tally of PGA Tour wins to five, but back on British soil it's perhaps more pertinent to consider the fact he is also a 10-time DP World Tour Winner.

One of those wins came at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, highlighting a strong ability to contend on links courses. He also tied 4th in both the Scottish Open and Open Championship last season, so relevant course and correlating form is no issue.