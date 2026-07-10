Sir Nick Faldo Reveals Quick And Easy Fix For Rollback Problem - And Rory McIlroy Approves

After Sir Nick Faldo got the backing of Rory McIlroy when suggesting the one inch tee could be the solution to golf's big rollback problem - he spoke to Golf Monthly about the idea and how Bryson DeChambeau helped convince him it could work.

Faldo says one of golf's biggest and most complex issues can be solved simply by making all the pros use nothing but small one inch tee pegs in competition - which would really test their golfing skill and also limit distances with the driver.

The idea was floated by Faldo on social media, when he posted a video from Royal Birkdale alongside Rory McIlroy, who was preparing for The Open - and the Grand Slam winner gave the solution his approval.

And just hours after Faldo released his video he joined Golf Monthly's Joe Ferguson on our golf gear show Kick Point, and revealed just how the idea came about, and what role Bryson DeChambeau played.

"What is the goal of the rollback, to make the golf ball go shorter," Faldo says in an upcoming episode Golf Monthly's Kick Point podcast.

"It's pretty harsh to say off you go, you've got to go retool, which I assume costs hundred of thousands, and how do they market this ball that goes 15% shorter than last year, good luck with that one.

"So as I said, it's right under our noses, give them a short tee."

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Faldo saw a Golf Monthly video on tee heights and then managed to try out the idea on two of the biggest hitters in golf, who helped convince him that the short tee peg could be a genuine solution.

"This is where it started - Gary Player's golf day last October. Bryson's there, hitting it 360 through the air with President Trump standing there.

"And I go forward and I said 'Oi try this' and I tee it up this high (an inch). I wasn't recording it, and I kicked myself because his opening line was 'I can't do that'.