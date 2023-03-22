Masters 2023 Betting: Odds, Picks, and Predictions For Augusta This Year

The best of the best will be heading to Augusta, and on April 6th, the first major of the year will officially be underway. There are so many storylines coming into the week, whether it be those looking for their first Green Jackets, like Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, or how the past champions, who have now deflected to LIV, will be received and most importantly, how they will play.



One thing is for sure though, we are in for another wonderful event, and the current World No.1, Scottie Scheffler will be looking to defend his Masters title, a feat only three players have achieved so far. Can Scottie Scheffler join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods and successfully defend his Masters crown? That remains to be seen.

Masters 2023 Odds: Current Betting Favorites at Augusta

These odds could well be impacted by a player's performance this week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play this week, but you will still have a clear idea from the list below, who the sportsbooks think can challenge for a Green Jacket.

Scottie Scheffler +800

Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his Phoenix Open title, and then on his most recent start, won the much coveted Players Championship.



That win at TPC Sawgrass was the latest of six impressive wins, that have now seen him win the Phoenix Open twice, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the 2022 Masters, and now The Players. That is a Major, a WGC, and the PGA Tour's flagship event all ticked off since the start of 2022, which is hugely impressive.

There is no doubt that Scheffler adding Ted Scott to his team as his caddie had a hugely positive impact, and Scott knows how to win multiple Masters titles, having won in 2012 and 2014 with Bubba Watson, and then again in 2022, with Scheffler.

Scheffler is undeniably in great form, and he may well add to that as he returns to Texas this week, to defend his WGC Match Play title. Scheffler finished 2nd at the Match Play in 2021 and won the event last year, so is expected to go well again.

At +800 on DraftKings Sportsbook, many will look elsewhere as defending the Masters has always been an extremely difficult feat, but given the way he is playing, and his proven ability to repeat success at the same courses, it is clearly very hard to rule out the World No.1

Masters Record: T19-T18-1

Jon Rahm +850

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are tough to separate as of now on the Masters 2023 Odds board, but that may well change if either can win the WGC Match Play this week.

Scottie Scheffler may well have taken the reigns with wins in Phoenix and at Sawgrass, but 2023 was all about Jon Rahm early on.

Dating back to his Open de Espana win last October, Rahm has played 11 events, and in that span won five times, including three times on the PGA Tour, at the Tournament of Champions, the American Express, and the Genesis Invitational. Prior to his last two starts, he had also not finished outside the top 8 in that time. Finishes of T39 at Bay Hill and a WD at the Players when ill may have dampened his spirits slightly, but he will look to bounce back quickly.

Rahm has made the cut in each of his six Masters appearances, posting four straight top 10s from 2018 to 2021. His 4th in 2018 remains his best effort, and he disappointed last year when T27, but given his recent winning run, Rahm looks difficult to oppose.

If doubts exist around Scheffler defending, then Rahm is clearly the next best option and must be on the shortlist for many.

At +850 on FanDuel Sportsbook, people again will be hoping to pick out players at longer odds for the win, but it would be unwise to overlook both Scheffler and Rahm given their form.

Masters Record: T27-4-T9-T7-T5-T27

Rory McIlroy +900

Scheffler, Rahm, and McIlroy have been largely inseparable at the top of the odds board each and every week, and that is the case when looking at the 2023 Masters odds as well.

Many believe fate will shine down on McIlroy sooner rather than later, as he looks for that elusive Green Jacket, in the quest to win the Career Grand Slam.

With two wins already this season, one on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup, and another at the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, there is certainly excitement surrounding McIlroy once more.

Despite finishing T2 at Bay Hill two starts ago, there have been some question marks around Rory, who missed the cut at the Players, and could only finish T32 in Phoenix and T29 at Riviera. When you look at this recent run, it is hard to justify taking him over Scheffler and Rahm, but he is making equipment changes to combat his current woes.

Last year's final round 64 vaulted him up the leaderboard into a career-best 2nd at Augusta, but he was never in contention, as Scottie Scheffler assumed control Saturday and never gave an inch.

At +900 on BetMGM Sportsbook, there is some value in taking the Northern Irishman, if you think this is the year he finally wins around Augusta.

Masters Record: T20-MC-T15-T40-T25-T8-4-T10-T7-T5-T21-T5-MC-2

Best of the Rest on the Masters 2023 Odds Board

Jordan Spieth (+1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook) - Jordan Spieth won his first and so far only Green Jacket in 2015, but he finished T2 on debut in 2014 and should have won again as defending champion in 2016, eventually finishing T2 again. Two more T3 finishes in 2018 and 2021 further solidified Spieth's affinity with this golf course, before last year's shocking missed cut. With three top-6 finishes in his last five starts heading into the Match Play this week, it is easy to see why Spieth is popular in the betting market.

Cameron Smith (+2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook) - Since making the decision to leave for LIV, Cameron Smith has failed to impress, and there are many doubts he can contend for majors again, now that he has stepped away from the PGA Tour. The fact still remains though, that he is the current Open Champion, and with four top 10s and no missed cuts in five starts at Augusta, he could be dangerous.

Popular 2023 Masters Picks

The most popular picks at the 2023 Masters so far are unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy. You can compare the best odds on the leading three here, but who else is making an impact in the market?

Jordan Spieth is certainly getting attention at 18-1 given his ridiculous Masters record, and will no doubt prove even more popular if he can show up in one of the two remaining tournaments before The Masters.

Another name that is driving a lot of bets not just for The Masters, but the majors in general this year, is Max Homa. Homa's best odds are now +2500 but can he make the step up from regular PGA Tour winner to Major contender?

Homa has never finished better than T13 in a major and has missed the weekend in 8 of his 13 Major appearances, but he's a different player now. With a Masters record that reads MC-MC-T48, there is plenty of reason for caution, but by the same token, he has won five times since making his Masters debut in 2020, and that first appearance here was completely different as it was played in November.

If Will Zalatoris can prove his fitness and form over the next couple of weeks, he will likely be another popular selection at +2500 on DraftKings Sportsbook, as he has finished 2nd and T6 in his two Augusta starts so far. A 4th place finish at Riviera piqued plenty of people's interest in Zalatoris ahead of Augusta, but a form line of T53-73 since is concerning. How he plays at the Match Play this week could impact the number of bets on him, especially if he can go deep and reach the final four. Not only will this show form, but it would also show he's healthy as well.

Early 2023 Masters Predictions

We are still two weeks away, which means there is still plenty to consider before making our final Masters 2023 picks, but here are some early picks that are worth considering for Masters 2023 futures.

Jon Rahm +850 (FanDuel Sportsbook) - Whilst many will debate whether Scheffler can defend his title and if the pressure of winning a Career Grand Slam will be too much for McIlroy again, things look a lot smoother for Rahm. He has finished T9 or better in four of his six Masters appearances, and his current form suggests he is ready to add a second major win to his collection.

Jason Day +4000 (BetMGM Sportsbook) - Jason Day has found form once again and is starting to play like the player who at his peak, reached World No.1 and won the 2015 PGA Championship. He returns to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play this week, where has two wins, including one at this same course, so a strong performance there would certainly see a drop in his odds ahead of the first major of the year. Day was runner-up to Charl Schwartzel at the 2011 Masters on debut, and from 2013 thru to 2019, Day posted 3rd, 10th, and 5th place finishes, as well as four more top 28 showings. He has missed his last two cuts at the Masters, but given his recent resurgence, an improvement can be expected. Officially he is not yet in the field, but he will get in based on his world ranking.

Tiger Woods Odds: What Can We Expect From Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters?

Tiger Woods made a comeback at the 2023 Genesis Invitational, finishing T45 in his first start since the 2022 Open Championship. He has not played since, and the next time we see him will be at Augusta, but what can we expect from him this year?

In 2022, Woods played the Masters after an almost 17-month absence, and while he struggled over the final two rounds, he miraculously made the weekend cut and finished 47th. Since then his major efforts read WD-MC at the US PGA Championship, and the Open Championship, but can he get the juices flowing at Augusta again?

Woods was impressive in Round 1 at Riviera last time out, carding a two-under 69, but he struggled thereafter, and we have to wonder what he can do at Augusta, given his injury issues.

Tiger Woods is currently +5500 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 US Masters for those that do think he can contend again.

Winning the event seems incredibly unlikely, even with his 2019 win in mind. That year seemed like a miracle in itself, but he had recently won the Tour Championship and was in great form at the start of the 2019 calendar year.

This year, we are much more likely to see Woods battling to make the cut once again, and it is likely going to be one of the more dramatic storylines on Friday at The Masters.

2023 Masters Field, Odds

This field is still subject to change, with the cut-off point in the OWGR top 50 still to come after the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but here is the current field.

You can find each player's respective odds here.

Below you will see the invitees for the 2023 Masters, the country they are from, and the category under which they qualified for this year's event. A # denotes a player making their Masters debut.

Here is a key to each category number.