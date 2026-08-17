Jordan Spieth And Shane Lowry Among Big Names Eliminated From FedEx Cup Playoffs

The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings secured their spots in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and, following the conclusion of the event on Sunday, that number has been whittled down further.

After the final putt from Scottie Scheffler was holed in Memphis, a total of 50 players will now make their way on to the BMW Championship, which is the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Although 50 names move on, 20 players weren't so lucky, as Major winners and Ryder Cup stars failed to advance...

Arguably, the biggest names to fail to make it into the BMW Championship were Jordan Spieth and Shane Lowry, who finished 52nd and 62nd in the overall FedEx Cup standings.

Coming into the week, Spieth found himself 54th, while Lowry was 62nd, with both needing strong performances at TPC Southwind.

Unfortunately, with Lowry producing a T52nd and Spieth, who still had a T19th result, falling just short, it means that the former misses the top 50 for the first time since 2023, while the latter failed to crack the top 50 in back-to-back seasons.

Spieth would rue a costly two-over-par back nine at TPC Southwind (Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from Spieth and Lowry, Max Homa fought valiantly to make the BMW Championship, but the six-time PGA Tour winner narrowly missed out as a T24th result put the American 53rd in the standings.

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Fellow countryman Harris English and Brian Harman also joined Homa in missing out, as Harman failed to make the top 50 for the first time since 2019, while English missed out on the BMW Championship for the second time in three years.

Keith Mitchell came in to the week in 49th but, following his two-over-par final round, he dropped to 51st in the standings, as his T34th result in Memphis cost him dearly.

Jackson Koivun, who miraculously qualified inside the top 70 despite only turning professional in July, was unable to replicate his form from the 3M Open, with the young American finishing T24th to sit 67th overall in the standings.

Koivun won the 3M Open in his third start as a professional (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Berger didn't tee it up at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ending his chances of a spot at Bellerive Country Club.

Harry Hall, Michael Kim, Nick Taylor, Aldrich Potgieter and Corey Conners, meanwhile, were among the other PGA Tour winners to fail to advance to the BMW Championship, following mixed results at the first Playoff event.

Not only does it mean that they won't tee it up in Missouri, but not finishing inside the top 50 this year means players haven't qualified for the PGA Tour's Signature Events next year.

Only the top 50 automatically get in to the eight $20 million tournaments in 2027, which play a big part in the final outcome of the overall season, due to the inflated points and prize money on offer.

Check out the full list of names who missed out on qualifying for the BMW Championship below...

FedEx Cup Standings - 51st to 70th