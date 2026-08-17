Jordan Spieth And Shane Lowry Among Big Names Eliminated From FedEx Cup Playoffs
It wasn't just the Major winners who failed to make it inside the top 50, as notable players failed to advance to the BMW Championship following on from the FedEx St. Jude Championship
The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings secured their spots in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and, following the conclusion of the event on Sunday, that number has been whittled down further.
After the final putt from Scottie Scheffler was holed in Memphis, a total of 50 players will now make their way on to the BMW Championship, which is the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Although 50 names move on, 20 players weren't so lucky, as Major winners and Ryder Cup stars failed to advance...
Arguably, the biggest names to fail to make it into the BMW Championship were Jordan Spieth and Shane Lowry, who finished 52nd and 62nd in the overall FedEx Cup standings.
Coming into the week, Spieth found himself 54th, while Lowry was 62nd, with both needing strong performances at TPC Southwind.
Unfortunately, with Lowry producing a T52nd and Spieth, who still had a T19th result, falling just short, it means that the former misses the top 50 for the first time since 2023, while the latter failed to crack the top 50 in back-to-back seasons.
Away from Spieth and Lowry, Max Homa fought valiantly to make the BMW Championship, but the six-time PGA Tour winner narrowly missed out as a T24th result put the American 53rd in the standings.
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Fellow countryman Harris English and Brian Harman also joined Homa in missing out, as Harman failed to make the top 50 for the first time since 2019, while English missed out on the BMW Championship for the second time in three years.
Keith Mitchell came in to the week in 49th but, following his two-over-par final round, he dropped to 51st in the standings, as his T34th result in Memphis cost him dearly.
Jackson Koivun, who miraculously qualified inside the top 70 despite only turning professional in July, was unable to replicate his form from the 3M Open, with the young American finishing T24th to sit 67th overall in the standings.
Daniel Berger didn't tee it up at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ending his chances of a spot at Bellerive Country Club.
Harry Hall, Michael Kim, Nick Taylor, Aldrich Potgieter and Corey Conners, meanwhile, were among the other PGA Tour winners to fail to advance to the BMW Championship, following mixed results at the first Playoff event.
Not only does it mean that they won't tee it up in Missouri, but not finishing inside the top 50 this year means players haven't qualified for the PGA Tour's Signature Events next year.
Only the top 50 automatically get in to the eight $20 million tournaments in 2027, which play a big part in the final outcome of the overall season, due to the inflated points and prize money on offer.
Check out the full list of names who missed out on qualifying for the BMW Championship below...
FedEx Cup Standings - 51st to 70th
- 51st: Keith Mitchell
- 52nd: Jordan Spieth
- 53rd: Max Homa
- 54th: Harris English
- 55th: Pierceson Coody
- 56th: Harry Hall
- 57th: Sam Stevens
- 58th: Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 59th: Corey Conners
- 60th: Daniel Berger
- 61st: Michael Kim
- 62nd: Shane Lowry
- 63rd: Nick Taylor
- 64th: Patrick Rodgers
- 65th: Brian Harman
- 66th: Jordan Smith
- 67th: Jackson Koivun
- 68th: Aldrich Potgieter
- 69th: Ricky Castillo
- 70th: Matti Schmid
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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