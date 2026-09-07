The waiting is over, the picks are locked in, and the 24 players who will define the 2026 Solheim Cup are officially ready for battle. Between September 11–13, US Captain Angela Stanford and European Captain Anna Nordqvist will lead their respective 12-player squads onto the fairways of Bernardus Golf Club in the Netherlands.

After a dramatic 15.5–12.5 victory for the Americans at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in 2024, Europe returns to home soil hungry to reclaim the cup. Both captains have assembled lineups that balance elite world-class anchors, proven match play specialists, and a fearless wave of debutantes.

Captain Angela Stanford finalised her team by naming Megan Khang, Rose Zhang, and 35-year-old rookie Lindy Duncan as her three captain's picks. They join a lineup with 3 Major champions and returning stars.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Automatic Standings Rolex World Rankings Captain's Picks Nelly Korda Andrea Lee Megan Khang Angel Yin Alison Lee Rose Zhang Jennifer Kupcho Row 3 - Cell 1 Lindy Duncan Yealimi Noh Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Auston Kim Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Lauren Coughlin Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Allisen Corpuz Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2

European Captain Anna Nordqvist rounded out her 12-player team by picking Solheim Cup stalwart Leona Maguire alongside a trio of rookies: Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nastasia Nadaud, and Mimi Rhodes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally LET Points Rolex World Rankings Captain's Picks Charley Hull Celine Boutier Leona Maguire Esther Henseleit Carlota Ciganda Julia Lopez Ramirez Row 3 - Cell 0 Linn Grant Nastasia Nadaud Row 4 - Cell 0 Nanna Koerstz Madsen Mimi Rhodes Row 5 - Cell 0 Maja Stark Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 0 Lottie Woad Row 6 - Cell 2

When the action begins at Bernardus Golf, expect a tactical match defined by contrasting team dynamics and unpredictable early autumn weather in Cromvoirt.

Early momentum in the first 48 hours of foursomes and fourballs will be paramount, placing immense pressure on US Captain Angela Stanford to deploy her proven, high-percentage pairings, like Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, to build an early cushion and neutralise Europe's home-crowd energy.

Bernardus Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet, match play rarely follows a script, and the ultimate outcome will likely hinge on which side's breakouts and key stars rise to the occasion under intense pressure. Europe boasts the fearlessly aggressive spark of Charley Hull alongside a fiery wave of four Solheim Cup rookies, headlined by Lottie Woad.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, impressive American depth, anchored by Rose Zhang's clinical ball-striking, Lauren Coughlin's versatility, and the energy of Megan Khang, gives Team USA the punch to turn tight matches into crucial points when the Sunday singles dictate the final destination of the trophy.