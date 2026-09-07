Experience Meets Youth: How USA and Europe’s 2026 Solheim Cup Teams Measure Up
Two captains, 24 world-class players, and three days of high-stakes match play. The stage is set for an epic Solheim Cup showdown at Bernardus Golf
The waiting is over, the picks are locked in, and the 24 players who will define the 2026 Solheim Cup are officially ready for battle. Between September 11–13, US Captain Angela Stanford and European Captain Anna Nordqvist will lead their respective 12-player squads onto the fairways of Bernardus Golf Club in the Netherlands.
After a dramatic 15.5–12.5 victory for the Americans at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in 2024, Europe returns to home soil hungry to reclaim the cup. Both captains have assembled lineups that balance elite world-class anchors, proven match play specialists, and a fearless wave of debutantes.
Captain Angela Stanford finalised her team by naming Megan Khang, Rose Zhang, and 35-year-old rookie Lindy Duncan as her three captain's picks. They join a lineup with 3 Major champions and returning stars.
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Automatic Standings
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Rolex World Rankings
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Captain's Picks
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Nelly Korda
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Andrea Lee
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Megan Khang
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Angel Yin
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Alison Lee
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Rose Zhang
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Jennifer Kupcho
|Row 3 - Cell 1
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Lindy Duncan
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Yealimi Noh
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
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Auston Kim
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
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Lauren Coughlin
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
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Allisen Corpuz
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
European Captain Anna Nordqvist rounded out her 12-player team by picking Solheim Cup stalwart Leona Maguire alongside a trio of rookies: Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nastasia Nadaud, and Mimi Rhodes.
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LET Points
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Rolex World Rankings
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Captain's Picks
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Charley Hull
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Celine Boutier
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Leona Maguire
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Esther Henseleit
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Carlota Ciganda
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Julia Lopez Ramirez
|Row 3 - Cell 0
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Linn Grant
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Nastasia Nadaud
|Row 4 - Cell 0
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Nanna Koerstz Madsen
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Mimi Rhodes
|Row 5 - Cell 0
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Maja Stark
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 0
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Lottie Woad
|Row 6 - Cell 2
When the action begins at Bernardus Golf, expect a tactical match defined by contrasting team dynamics and unpredictable early autumn weather in Cromvoirt.
Early momentum in the first 48 hours of foursomes and fourballs will be paramount, placing immense pressure on US Captain Angela Stanford to deploy her proven, high-percentage pairings, like Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, to build an early cushion and neutralise Europe's home-crowd energy.
Yet, match play rarely follows a script, and the ultimate outcome will likely hinge on which side's breakouts and key stars rise to the occasion under intense pressure. Europe boasts the fearlessly aggressive spark of Charley Hull alongside a fiery wave of four Solheim Cup rookies, headlined by Lottie Woad.
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Meanwhile, impressive American depth, anchored by Rose Zhang's clinical ball-striking, Lauren Coughlin's versatility, and the energy of Megan Khang, gives Team USA the punch to turn tight matches into crucial points when the Sunday singles dictate the final destination of the trophy.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
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