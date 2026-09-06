GB&I Complete Stunning Sunday Singles Comeback To Win The Walker Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the US Team whitewashed the Sunday morning foursomes session 4-0 to take a 9.5-6.5 lead in the Walker Cup, it seemed like the US's bid to retain the trophy would be a formality with just the afternoon singles to come.

However, GB&I had other ideas, launching a stunning comeback at Lahinch Golf Club to win the Walker Cup for the first time since 2015.

The scale of GB&I's task following the morning session meant that Dean Robertson's team needed seven of the 10 points available in the afternoon singles to claim the 13.5 points it needed to win.

For the US, there was a far more palatable prospect - simply take 3.5 points in the afternoon and, as defending champions, 13 points would be enough to retain the title.

Considering that prospect, and the US's formidable singles record, few would have given the hosts a chance.

Even a blistering start from GB&I, which saw it lead in six matches, likely wouldn't have swayed the sceptics. However, when US Amateur champion Jack Whaley completed an 8&7 demolition of William Jennings, it must have given his nine teammates still out on the course a lift.

Jack Whaley sparked the comeback by beating William Jennings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, Stuart Grehan wasn't giving up the fight, even coming up against the formidable talent of World No.1 amateur Preston Stout.

The Amateur champion may have faced an opponent not quite at his best, but he was 2-up heading down the 17th.

After Stout's long birdie putt came up short, Grehan saw his chance. With two putts to win it, he finished the job for a 2&1 win and suddenly, what had seemed a near-impossible task appeared just a little more likely.

Almost immediately, Luke Poulter - watched by his proud dad Ian - completed a 3&1 win over 2025 Amateur champion Ethan Fang and, just like that, the match was level at 9.5-9.5.

Ian Poulter watched his son, Luke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soon after, it got even better for the hosts when Tyler Weaver confidently rolled in his par putt at the 15th to see out a 4&3 win against Jay Leng Jr, and GB&I led for the first time since the start of the day, with the scores at 10.5-9.5.

That still left the team needing three more points to win the Walker Cup, but holding the lead in two matches, and with two more all-square, anything seemed possible.

That was until the pendulum began swinging back in the US's favor.

Niall Sheils Donegan had been 1-up against Kihei Akina - until the 15th, when the American got things back to all-square.

Shortly afterwards, the US turned the screw a little more courtesy of Ryder Cowan going 1-up against Ben Bolton at the 13th.

Next, Tyler Watts gave the US's chances another boost, getting back to all-square in his match against Josh Hill when the GB&I player missed a short putt for par.

The US asserted even more control courtesy of a succession of missed opportunities from a host of GB&I players, including Connor Graham, Donegan and Hill, as the finest of margins seemed set to thwart the hosts.

Even then, GB&I's hopes were still alive, particularly after Donegan and Akina's match finished all-square, but with the US 3-up in two matches, the visitors were still favorites to get over the line.

The visitors got even closer when Josiah Gilbert completed a 4&3 win over Sam Easterbrook to draw the US level at 11-11, although when Eliot Baker converted his birdie putt at the 18th for a 1-up win over Stewart Hagestad, it took the hosts to 12 points, just 1.5 away from the magic number.

Any joy from Baker's success against the veteran was short-lived, with the US hitting back almost immediately courtesy of Ryder Cowan's 3&2 win over Ben Bolton to draw level at 12-12.

That left two matches in progress - Miles Russell against Connor Graham, with the American 1-up on the 18th and Hill's match against Watts, which was all-square heading to the final hole.

For GB&I the mission was simple - both Graham and Hill needed to win the final hole to complete a stunning turnaround.

Miles Russell missed the chance to retain the trophy for the USA (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was very nearly taken out of both players' hands when Russell had a birdie putt to retain the trophy for the US but, crucially, his effort missed right.

That left Graham with his own chance of a birdie, and he made no mistake, ensuring the match was halved and both teams moved to 12.5 points.

Suddenly, all eyes were on the remaining match between Watts and Hill. When Watts hit his third to around 20 feet at the par-5 18th, it piled the pressure on Hill, who was in a greenside bunker contemplating his third shot.

However, Hill had a trick up his sleeve, getting within three feet of the cup and leaving Watts facing what suddenly looked like a daunting putt to keep his team in it.

When it drifted left, all that remained was for Hill to roll in his birdie putt from three feet.

GB&I won the Walker Cup for the first time since 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the stakes, it must have felt missable, but he made no mistake, completing a remarkable 13.5-12.5 comeback victory and putting the Walker Cup back in GB&I hands for the first time in 11 years.

Afterwards, Hill said: "I have lot of confidence in my bunker game anyway, but I don't really know how I handled myself over that three-footer. I was shaking. I'm just glad it went in to be honest, because this is absolutely unbelievable."

He added: "Obviously it was a bad morning and we got into the team room and started playing some music.

"We were still hyped up and thought we could go out and win. Yeah, we had that belief to go and win and we went and did it. It's going to be a great night."

Walker Cup Scores

LIVE SCORE: GB&I 12.5/USA 12.5

Stuart Grehan vs Preston Stout - Grehan WINS 2&1

Luke Poulter vs Ethan Fang - Poulter WINS 3&1

Jack Whaley vs William Jennings - Whaley WINS 8&7

Tyler Weaver vs Jay Leng Jr - Weaver WINS 4&3

Niall Sheils Donegan vs Kihei Akina - ALL-SQUARE

Eliot Baker vs Stewart Hagestad - Baker WINS 1-up

Connor Graham vs Miles Russell - ALL-SQUARE

Josh Hill vs Tyler Watts - Hill WINS 1-up

Ben Bolton vs Ryder Cowan - Cowan WINS 3&2

Sam Easterbrook vs Josiah Gilbert - Gilbert WINS 4&3

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