GB&I Complete Stunning Sunday Singles Comeback To Win The Walker Cup

After the US Team whitewashed the Sunday morning foursomes session 4-0 to take a 9.5-6.5 lead in the Walker Cup, it seemed like the US's bid to retain the trophy would be a formality with just the afternoon singles to come.
However, GB&I had other ideas, launching a stunning comeback at Lahinch Golf Club to win the Walker Cup for the first time since 2015.
The scale of GB&I's task following the morning session meant that Dean Robertson's team needed seven of the 10 points available in the afternoon singles to claim the 13.5 points it needed to win.
For the US, there was a far more palatable prospect - simply take 3.5 points in the afternoon and, as defending champions, 13 points would be enough to retain the title.
Considering that prospect, and the US's formidable singles record, few would have given the hosts a chance.
Even a blistering start from GB&I, which saw it lead in six matches, likely wouldn't have swayed the sceptics. However, when US Amateur champion Jack Whaley completed an 8&7 demolition of William Jennings, it must have given his nine teammates still out on the course a lift.
Certainly, Stuart Grehan wasn't giving up the fight, even coming up against the formidable talent of World No.1 amateur Preston Stout.
The Amateur champion may have faced an opponent not quite at his best, but he was 2-up heading down the 17th.
After Stout's long birdie putt came up short, Grehan saw his chance. With two putts to win it, he finished the job for a 2&1 win and suddenly, what had seemed a near-impossible task appeared just a little more likely.
Almost immediately, Luke Poulter - watched by his proud dad Ian - completed a 3&1 win over 2025 Amateur champion Ethan Fang and, just like that, the match was level at 9.5-9.5.
Soon after, it got even better for the hosts when Tyler Weaver confidently rolled in his par putt at the 15th to see out a 4&3 win against Jay Leng Jr, and GB&I led for the first time since the start of the day, with the scores at 10.5-9.5.
That still left the team needing three more points to win the Walker Cup, but holding the lead in two matches, and with two more all-square, anything seemed possible.
That was until the pendulum began swinging back in the US's favor.
Niall Sheils Donegan had been 1-up against Kihei Akina - until the 15th, when the American got things back to all-square.
Shortly afterwards, the US turned the screw a little more courtesy of Ryder Cowan going 1-up against Ben Bolton at the 13th.
Next, Tyler Watts gave the US's chances another boost, getting back to all-square in his match against Josh Hill when the GB&I player missed a short putt for par.
The US asserted even more control courtesy of a succession of missed opportunities from a host of GB&I players, including Connor Graham, Donegan and Hill, as the finest of margins seemed set to thwart the hosts.
Even then, GB&I's hopes were still alive, particularly after Donegan and Akina's match finished all-square, but with the US 3-up in two matches, the visitors were still favorites to get over the line.
The visitors got even closer when Josiah Gilbert completed a 4&3 win over Sam Easterbrook to draw the US level at 11-11, although when Eliot Baker converted his birdie putt at the 18th for a 1-up win over Stewart Hagestad, it took the hosts to 12 points, just 1.5 away from the magic number.
Any joy from Baker's success against the veteran was short-lived, with the US hitting back almost immediately courtesy of Ryder Cowan's 3&2 win over Ben Bolton to draw level at 12-12.
That left two matches in progress - Miles Russell against Connor Graham, with the American 1-up on the 18th and Hill's match against Watts, which was all-square heading to the final hole.
For GB&I the mission was simple - both Graham and Hill needed to win the final hole to complete a stunning turnaround.
It was very nearly taken out of both players' hands when Russell had a birdie putt to retain the trophy for the US but, crucially, his effort missed right.
That left Graham with his own chance of a birdie, and he made no mistake, ensuring the match was halved and both teams moved to 12.5 points.
Suddenly, all eyes were on the remaining match between Watts and Hill. When Watts hit his third to around 20 feet at the par-5 18th, it piled the pressure on Hill, who was in a greenside bunker contemplating his third shot.
However, Hill had a trick up his sleeve, getting within three feet of the cup and leaving Watts facing what suddenly looked like a daunting putt to keep his team in it.
When it drifted left, all that remained was for Hill to roll in his birdie putt from three feet.
Given the stakes, it must have felt missable, but he made no mistake, completing a remarkable 13.5-12.5 comeback victory and putting the Walker Cup back in GB&I hands for the first time in 11 years.
Afterwards, Hill said: "I have lot of confidence in my bunker game anyway, but I don't really know how I handled myself over that three-footer. I was shaking. I'm just glad it went in to be honest, because this is absolutely unbelievable."
He added: "Obviously it was a bad morning and we got into the team room and started playing some music.
"We were still hyped up and thought we could go out and win. Yeah, we had that belief to go and win and we went and did it. It's going to be a great night."
Walker Cup Scores
LIVE SCORE: GB&I 12.5/USA 12.5
- Stuart Grehan vs Preston Stout - Grehan WINS 2&1
- Luke Poulter vs Ethan Fang - Poulter WINS 3&1
- Jack Whaley vs William Jennings - Whaley WINS 8&7
- Tyler Weaver vs Jay Leng Jr - Weaver WINS 4&3
- Niall Sheils Donegan vs Kihei Akina - ALL-SQUARE
- Eliot Baker vs Stewart Hagestad - Baker WINS 1-up
- Connor Graham vs Miles Russell - ALL-SQUARE
- Josh Hill vs Tyler Watts - Hill WINS 1-up
- Ben Bolton vs Ryder Cowan - Cowan WINS 3&2
- Sam Easterbrook vs Josiah Gilbert - Gilbert WINS 4&3
Updates from...
GB&I WINS THE WALKER CUP!
Josh Hill has around two feet to win the Walker Cup for GB&I.
He steadies himself and rolls it in! GB&I have won the Walker Cup!
PRESSURE ON WATTS
All the pressure is on Tyler Watts here.
A putt that, if he holes it, retains the Walker Cup from around 20 feet.
It goes left and now Hill can finish this here!
WOW
Hill's third from the greenside bunker needs to be good, and it's better than that. It gets to within a couple of feet!
ON THE 18TH
Watts is left of the fairway in some light rough as he contemplates his third shot at the par-5 18th.
Are the nerves kicking in? Surely they are.
You wouldn't think so though. The left-hander sends it to within about 15 feet.
Hill is in a bunker for his third...
ALL ON THE LAST MATCH
It comes down to the last match. Can Josh Hill win the 18th against Tyler Watts to give the Walker Cup to GB&I?
A reminder. Half a point will do it for the US. GB&I need to win the hole.
It's all-square....
GB&I SURVIVE
After Connor Graham's putt goes right, Miles Russell has a putt to retain the trophy. It misses right, then Graham halves it and this isn't over yet!
STATE OF PLAY
There have to be swings in the final two matches for GB&I to win from here.
Both are on the 18th, with Miles Russell and Connor Graham the furthest out.
Russell is 1-up, with only a half-point for Graham good enough.
Josh Hill and Tyler Watts is the other match, with that all-square. Hill needs to win the hole to keep GB&I hopes alive.
US HIT BACK
No sooner does Baker give GB&I hope than Ryder Cowan beats Ben Bolton 3&2 to draw the US level at 12-12.
The visitors are now just one point from retaining the Walker Cup with two matches remaining. One is all-square and Miles Russell is 1-up against Connor Graham.
BAKER DELIVERS
GB&I are going down fighting. Eliot Baker converts his birdie putt at the 18th to see off Stewart Hagestad and take the team to 12 points, 1.5 away from what they need.
ANOTHER US POINT
Josiah Gilbert completes a 4&3 win over Sam Easterbrook and that gets the US to 11 points, level with GB&I. Four matches to complete.
GLIMMER OF HOPE FOR GB&I
The US are 3-up in two matches, which would give them 12 points. The others are tighter though. Two are all-square with Miles Russell 1-up against Connor Graham.
You'd still back the US from this position, but there's still a glimmer of hope for GB&I...
MATCH HALVED
Donegan has a long birdie putt at 18, which he really needs to hole. It speeds left, though, and Akina, having deftly got out of a greenside bunker, has a short putt to win the match.
He misses it, leaving Donegan a chance to halve the hole and leave the match all-square. He makes it and that's half a point apiece.
MORE WOE FOR GB&I
Eliot Baker fails to convert a long par putt at the 17th, and that's now back to all-square against Stewart Hagestad. The mistakes have crept in for the hosts over the last 40 mintues or so, and it looks like the US will win at this stage.
DONEGAN AND AKINA ON THE 18TH
Niall Sheils Donegan and Kihei Akina are all-square at the 18th, and how GB&I could use another full point here.
Akina's approach rolls back into a bunker, which is far from ideal...
ANOTHER MISS FOR GB&I
At the 15th, Josh Hill has a big chance to go 1-up against Tyler Watts, but his putt isn't even close. You get the sense that, after a blistering start from GB&I, the pendulum has begun to swing back firmly in the US's favor.
Will it stay that way? We'll know more in the next hour or so.
SO CLOSE NIALL!
Niall Sheils Donegan has a chance to take the lead over Kihei Akina at the 17th. His long right-to-left looks in all the way, before just missing an it remains all-square. One to play.
OPPORTUNITY MISSED FOR GB&I
GB&I have performed heroics this afternoon, but they need more. Connor Graham has fought back to 1-down against Miles Russell. At the 15th, Russell misses his par putt left, leaving Graham a chance to get back to all-square. It's maybe a 10-footer... and it's always left! Russell maintains his lead.
US WRESTLING BACK CONTROL
Left-hander Tyler Watts has a putt to square the match against Josh Hill at the 13th. He gives it plenty of pace and maybe that does for him, as it lips out. Then Hill misses a shorter putt and they're back to all-square anyway!
BRIGHTER FOR TEAM USA
Just when GB&I needs to hold on, things have slipped a little. There are now three US players in the lead, with another all-square and that would be enough to get them to the 13 points they need.
COWAN IN CONTROL
At the 13th, Ryder Cowan has a short putt to win the hole and go 1-up against Ben Bolton. He makes it and chants of USA, USA ring out.
FINE MARGINS
It's an afternoon of the narrowest margins, and a decisive moment could have just come in the matchup between Niall Sheils Donegan and Kihei Akina. The American wins the 15th to get things back to all-square.
That puts the projected score at 13-13, which would be enough for the US to retain.
CLOSE FOR WATTS
Tyler Watts has a chance to win the 13th hole against Josh Hill, but it's agonizingly right and he remains 1-down.
GB&I ON TRACK FOR EPIC COMEBACK
After that flurry of GB&I points, here's how it stands.
The hosts are on 10.5 points to the US's 9.5 points.
That leaves GB&I needing three more to win the Walker Cup. The US still needs 3.5.
As it stands, GB&I leads two matches, with two all-square...
GB&I LEADS!
Not to invoke a sense of dread in the US team but, implausibly, GB&I now has the lead! Tyler Weaver confidently rolls in his par putt at the 15th to see out a 4&3 win against Jay Leng Jr.
GB&I WIN ANOTHER POINT
The next match to keep an eye on is the one involving Luke Poulter and Ethan Fang. And just like that, Poulter completes the win and suddenly, the teams are locked on 9.5 points apiece.
GREHAN BEATS STOUT!
After Preston Stout's long birdie putt comes up short, Stuart Grehan has two putts to win it at the 17th. His first is close and the second does it. Another point for GB&I!
NOW OR NEVER
Both Preston Stout and Stuart Grehan find the fairway with their tee shots at 17.
Stout, who is 2-down, is first with his approach, and it just fails to make it to the green...
Grehan does marginally better, his ball settling a few feet onto the putting surface.
STOUT HANGING ON
We're approaching the business end of Stuart Grehan's match against Preston Stout.
At the 16th, Grehan completes an up-and-down, leaving Stout needing a par to halve the hole.
He does it and stays alive in the match.
GB&I STILL IN THE HUNT
There are shades of Team USA's remarkable Sunday singles Ryder Cup comeback against the Europeans at Bethpage Black here.
On that occasion, Luke Donald's men held on, but will that be the case for the visitors here?
At the moment, needing seven points to win, the hosts have one full point banked, are up in five matchups and all-square in two...
POULTER IN THE ZONE
A big moment at the 12th, as Niall Sheils Donegan wins the hole to drag things back to all-square against Kihei Akina.
STOUT HITS BACK
Preston Stout rolls in a long putt against Stuart Grehan to cut his lead to 2-up. You can't write him off just yet!
MORE GB&I JOY
Tyler Weaver is flying against Jay Leng Jr. He goes 4-up at the 12th after converting his short birdie putt.
RUSSELL TURNS SCREW
Some respite for the US as Miles Russell goes 2-up against Connor Graham at the 10th. They'll take anything they can get at the moment.
POULTER ON TOP
Luke Poulter also has the better of 2025 Amateur Champion Ethan Fang. He goes 3-up at the 13th!
GREHAN IN CONTROL AGAINST STOUT
World No.1 Preston Stout is out of sorts, and with a par putt at the 14th, he misses right. He's not happy, as his chuntering afterwards confirms. Stuart Grehan makes his putt and goes 3-up!
BOLTON LOSES LEAD
Ben Bolton loses his 1-up lead against Ryder Cowan. The American wins the seventh hole to give the US a foothold.
CLOSE FOR WEAVER
It's safe to say you'd typically back the US in singles matches, but that's not how things are working out at an overcast and grey Lahinch Golf Club.
Tyler Weaver has a long putt at 11 to win the hole and go 4-up against Jay Leng Jr, but it trickles right.
BLUE IS THE COLOR
Remarkably, if things stay just as they are, that would give GB&I the win. That's because Josh Hill has just gone 1-up against Tyler Watts, giving the hosts the lead in six matches and with blue dominating the leaderboard.
ONE DOWN, SIX TO GO
Well, that's one point in the bag for the hosts, but there is still plenty to do.
To be precise, GB&I still needs six points from the remaining nine matches.
Tyler Weaver looks the most likely at the moment. He's 3-up against Jay Leng Jr.
FIRST BLOOD TO GB&I
A comfortable win for Jack Whaley against William Jennings sees GB&I claim a much-needed point. Whaley claims a whopping 8&7 win over his opponent to give GB&I a total of 7.5 points.
Remember, they need 13.5 points to reclaim the Walker Cup. The US, on 9.5 points, just needs to get to 13.
AS IT STANDS...
As things stand, Team GB&I are making an excellent go of it. A lot can change, but currently, six of the 10 matches are going in favor of the hosts, with one A/S. Just two US players lead at the moment.
That still wouldn't be enough for a stunning GB&I win, but they're in with a chance...
WELCOME!
Welcome to our coverage of what remains of the 51st Walker Cup.
There are 10 singles matches left to complete, with Team GB&I needing seven points to reclaim the Walker Cup and Team US just 3.5.
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