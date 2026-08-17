Bazza's Best Bets At The BMW Championship 2026: Four Top Tips That Can Battle At Bellerive

Last week was another case of close, but no cigar.

I tipped Sam Burns as my best bet at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but despite entering the final round in 2nd place he failed to kick on - ultimately finishing third.

That's the sixth time that my best bet has finished in the top three in the last eight tournaments, including a winner at the John Deere Classic, so confidence is high ahead of the BMW Championship 2026.

After burying myself in stats and trends, I have scoured the strong field at the BMW Championship and found four names I believe have a great chance at Bellerive GC...

BMW Championship 2026 Betting Tips

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Top Tip: Tommy Fleetwood To Win @ BetMGM

Tommy Fleetwood is having a typical 'Tommy' season.

He has once again been impressive with eight top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, the same amount as he accumulated in 2025, but unlike last season he is yet to get over the line.

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There are still two events left to rectify that, and he did leave it until the final event at East Lake last year, so I fancy him to capitalise on what is becoming a strong part of the season for him.

Fleetwood hasn't finished outside the top-14 on the leaderboard since he missed the cut at the PGA Championship in May, so arrives in great form.

In the last 12 months he also ranks 10th for SG: Tee To Green and 15th for SG: Putting - so has been super consistent throughout his bag in 2026.

While the venue has changed each time, Fleetwood has a great tournament record at the BMW Championship too, finishing in the top-11 in four out of five appearances.

With the price offered for the Englishman, I like his chances and his value.

Tommy Fleetwood has been in sublime form without winning this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next Best Tip: Hideki Matsuyama To Win @ BetMGM

I backed Hideki Matsuyama last week and was pleased to see him return another top-10 finish, but I believe he is trending towards something better. The reasoning for my pick is very similar to last week, as I can't abandon him now.

The 2021 Masters Champion has finished in the top-15 in each of his last six tournaments, with the highlight being a third-place at the 3M Open a few weeks ago.

His last four starts have all yielded a top-7 finish, which shows how hot he is right now.

Matsuyama is an elite ball striker with a world-class short game, ranking 6th for SG: Around The Green in the last three months, so I like has chances on this difficult golf course.

I am siding with Hideki for a second consecutive week as I think he is due a win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Form Tip: Si Woo Kim To Win @ BetMGM

Scottie Scheffler has been the player of the season in 2026, there is no doubt about that, but Si Woo Kim has had a phenomenal year that deserves recognition.

This time last year, Kim ranked outside the top-60 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He now ranks 13th, showcasing the consistency and quality he has demonstrated in 2026.

Si Woo Kim has accumulated 11 top-10 finishes this season, including three runner-up finishes and two third-place efforts.

He will consider himself desperately unlikely not to have won at least one PGA Tour title to add to the four he already has, but the season isn't over yet.

After finishing second to Scheffler last week, albeit by a distance, I think Kim represents a great value bet if he can continue to play at the high standard of recent months.

Aside from Scheffler, arguments can be made for Si Woo Kim being one of the best players on the PGA Tour in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Value Tip: Ryan Gerard To Win @ BetMGM

Another man with a series of near misses this season is Ryan Gerard.

He kicked off the year with back-to-back runner-up finishes and added a third at the Memorial Tournament later in the season, ultimately losing in a playoff to JT Poston.

Ryan Gerard was very impressive at the Open Championship and kicked on at the Rocket Classic the week after, but I am most impressed by his form on tough, long golf courses that are similar in profile to Bellerive GC.

Runner-up finishes at Torrey Pines and Muirfield Village caught my eye, but he was also in the top-30 at Riviera, TPC Sawgrass and Trump National Doral.

If he can find another gear to finish the season, I think he can add a second PGA Tour win and really elevate his career to the next level.

Ryan Gerard plays tough golf courses well... and Bellerive is certainly that! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock News Writer

Pick One: Tommy Fleetwood To Win @ BetMGM

The Englishman finished T7th at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, despite the fact that he carded a two-over-par final round at TPC Southwind.



Since missing the cut at the PGA Championship, Fleetwood's form has been incredibly consistent, highlighted by the fact that he hasn't finished outside the top 14 in seven straight events.



Bellerive Country Club should suit his game, given that Fleetwood finished T35th at the PGA Championship in 2018. He loves the Playoffs, so I suspect he'll contend this week.

Pick Two: Alex Noren To Win @ BetMGM

Noren's form has been under the radar of late, with the Swede finishing T18th at The Open, T7th at the Wyndham Championship and T3rd at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship.



Ranking fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting for the whole of the PGA Tour, Noren has started to find some form in the long game department and, with his accuracy off the tee a key aspect to his success, I think he possesses good value this week.

Tips by... Tips by... Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick One: Scottie Scheffler To Win @ BetMGM

My pick to win this week is Scottie Scheffler. The World No.1 looked back to his best last week, and I am allowed one more Scheffler pick in our GM Tour Issue podcast Tipster Challenge - so I am looking for him to go back-to-back. He's the best golfer in the world who has his confidence, and putting, back.

Pick One: Adam Scott To Win @ BetMGM

My outsider for the BMW Championship is Adam Scott. The legendary Australian was 3rd here at the 2018 PGA Championship so I'm hoping he'll have some good memories when he arrives back on-site.

Scott was a very solid T12th at the FedEx St Jude to continue a season that has included two fourth-place finishes in Signature Events and a very respectable T9 at The Open.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record