Open Championship Special Bets 2026: First-Round Leader Picks & Big England Double Chance
We look at the pick of the special bets for the Open Championship, with three top targets for first-round leader, big names to miss the cut and a double chance on star English duo
The 154th Open Championship will be a fast and firm affair at Royal Birkdale meaning only the most skilled golfer will be able to claim the Claret Jug on Sunday.
The Golf Monthly crew have already had their say on who will triumph, while we've got our best bets and also some dark horse sleeper picks for the week along the Southport coast.
But as always there's a plethora of other betting markets to look at in the search for some value, and we've got our pick of the bunch right here.
First-round leader
Favorite - Matt Fitzpatrick
We had a five-way tie at Royal Portrush last year with some big prices on the likes of Harris English, Christian Bezuidenhout and Jacob Skov Olesen.