Open Championship Special Bets 2026: First-Round Leader Picks & Big England Double Chance

The 154th Open Championship will be a fast and firm affair at Royal Birkdale meaning only the most skilled golfer will be able to claim the Claret Jug on Sunday.

The Golf Monthly crew have already had their say on who will triumph, while we've got our best bets and also some dark horse sleeper picks for the week along the Southport coast.

But as always there's a plethora of other betting markets to look at in the search for some value, and we've got our pick of the bunch right here.

First-round leader

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite - Matt Fitzpatrick

We had a five-way tie at Royal Portrush last year with some big prices on the likes of Harris English, Christian Bezuidenhout and Jacob Skov Olesen.