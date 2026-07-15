Can A 100/1+ Outsider Win The Open? 7 Best Longshots For Royal Birkdale
The Golf Monthly team pick out their favorite high-odds players for the final men's Major of 2026
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The Golf Monthly team pick out their favorite high-odds players for the final men's Major of 2026