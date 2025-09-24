'I Think Europe Will Win, But I Can't See A Scenario Where It Isn't Close' - Wayne Riley Gives His Ryder Cup Predictions, Analyses The Captains And Picks The Leading Points Scorers

Well, folks, it’s almost here – the biggest and most extravagant tournament in golf, the Ryder Cup. Even though I don’t have any skin in the game as an Australian, I find it captivating and I can’t wait for the matches to get underway at Bethpage Black.

If you’d have asked me six months ago who I thought would come out on top, I would have said the Americans. They have some of the best players in the world – seven of the top ten on the Official World Golf Ranking at the time of writing – and no team has won away from home since the Miracle at Medinah in 2012.

But now, I’m leaning towards Europe. I think the team is shaping up really nicely and a lot of players are rounding into form. There’s plenty of experience and they have the continuity of Luke Donald as the captain, who did a fantastic job at Marco Simone last time out.

It looks a team full of talent, experience and hunger and no one will be daunted by playing in front of a partisan home crowd.

While the support will be a factor, I think it’s been slightly overplayed. Everyone who makes the side will know how to cope and it’s worth remembering fans will come from all over America and further afield. It’s not exclusively going to be New Yorkers in the gallery.

Things feel quite settled and familiar for the Europeans, which is often a statement that doesn’t apply to the Americans. There always seems to be more drama when it comes to the stars and stripes.

I’ve said it before, but I think the Keegan Bradley situation is a bit farcical. Why choose someone who has a good chance of making the team as captain? If they don't win, there will be an inquest into the appointment.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s always something going on with the Americans. I’m thinking about the Task Force that was set up, the whole issue around payment, ‘hatgate’ and so on. There never seems to be any disquiet when it comes to the European team, but it’s hard to know how much of a difference that makes.

Which side will come out on top at Bethpage? (Image credit: Getty Images)

What we do know is that Bethpage Black is a brute of a golf course. There’s been a lot of speculation as to how Bradley will have it set up, but I don’t think that will favour any side over the other.

I’d expect to see a decent amount of rough and a tough challenge, not dissimilar to a Signature Event on the PGA Tour. I can’t see them going full US Open, but I don’t think they’ll strip the rough right back.

It remains to be seen how Bradley will fare as captain. I know he has the respect of the American players, but he’s unproven as a leader.

Donald, meanwhile, has more experience to draw on and a cast of vice-captains that all have specific roles. He’s thought highly of and carries himself with a certain calmness – a great attribute for an away Ryder Cup.

FREE DIGITAL DOWNLOAD Bethpage Black Ryder Cup 2025 Strokesaver Download here Download the official Bethpage Black Ryder Cup 2025 Strokesaver for the perfect companion while watching the action at home.

The main men

So, who will be the stars of the show? From a US perspective, I’m hardly pushing the boat out when I say I think Scottie Scheffler will be the leading points scorer. I don’t feel like I need to justify that comment and he’ll be determined after what happened in Rome.

Look out for JJ Spaun to make an impact, too. He’s playing with no pressure at the moment having exceeded his expectations this season and he tends to play hard golf courses very well.

On the European side, I’m backing Tyrrell Hatton to be the leading points scorer. He has a good Ryder Cup record, he’s had a very solid year and he’s an excellent player.

I also think Bob MacIntyre will have a great Ryder Cup. He’s talented, gritty and versatile in terms of who he can be paired with, and missing out to Scheffler at the BMW Championship will add extra fuel to the fire.

As for an overall prediction, I’m going 15-13 to Europe. I can’t see a scenario where it isn’t close and it could be an all-time classic. I hope you enjoy it as much as I will!