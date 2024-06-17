'Bryson DeChambeau Is The New Poster Boy For Men's Golf...And He'll Win At Least Five Majors'

Bryson DeChambeau captured his second US Open title in stunning circumstances at Pinehurst No.2, where he made an incredible sand-save from 55 yards.

He is now well and truly a fan favorite and right up there as one of the sport's biggest names and top players. His Pinehurst win came after a T6 at The Masters and a runner-up at the PGA Championship last month, where he equalled the previous record low score-to-par with a 20-under total at Valhalla.

So, what next for Bryson now that he's a two-time US Open champ? Four of our writers have their say...

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

The sky is the limit. He's a magnificent golfer and an even bigger personality and I'd go so far as to say he's the new poster boy for men's professional golf. I love Bryson – he's my new favorite golfer. He'll win at least five Majors.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

I would expect that DeChambeau goes on to win the LIV Golf Individual championship quite comfortably now. Regardless of the circuit he's playing on, the Californian's form is absolutely superb.

He is far and away the best LIV player at the Majors this season, and it appears as though his all-round game is really special right now.

His results at Open Championships have, historically, not been great, but on current form you wouldn't be surprised to see him pick up another top-10 next month - just as he did in 2022 at St Andrews.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Well, he has been knocking on the door of a Major win in 2024, so now that's off his back, I expect DeChambeau to really push on.

How he wasn't in the US Ryder Cup side is a mystery, so I think he will be at Bethpage next year and, for the remainder of 2024, it wouldn't surprise me to see him finish inside the top three of the LIV Golf standings.

Looking at their schedule, the League returns to Greenbrier, (we know what happened there last year!), as well as a number of courses where Bryson performed well in 2023.

Will he be competitive at Troon? Most likely.

What I do think is that, following the win at Pinehurst, the American will certainly use it to expand his social media and YouTube channels further.



Elliott Heath News Editor

It's very easy to get caught up in a Major winner after their big win but Bryson, let's not forget, is a generational talent.

He is one of just five men to win the NCAA Div 1 title and US Amateur in the same year and he's going on to fulfil his amateur promise in the pro ranks with two Major wins, seven regular PGA Tour titles, the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour and two LIV Golf wins. DeChambeau, Nicklaus and Woods are the only three to have won NCAA Div 1, US Amateur and US Opens. And he's still only 30.

Will he win at Troon? Maybe, but there's also McIlroy, Scheffler, Schauffele, Morikawa and about 50 other players who have a chance so it's no guarantee.

I do feel that his new-found fandom and return to the top of the sport will be progressing the PGA Tour's desire to get PIF on board as soon as it can. Sports Strategic Group invested $3bn into the PGA Tour and they will surely be desperate to see the PGA Tour welcome in PIF and get Bryson, now one of the game's top tier stars, him back competing week-in, week-out.