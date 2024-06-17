'Bryson DeChambeau Is The New Poster Boy For Men's Golf...And He'll Win At Least Five Majors'
We discuss what next for Bryson DeChambeau after his second US Open victory
Bryson DeChambeau captured his second US Open title in stunning circumstances at Pinehurst No.2, where he made an incredible sand-save from 55 yards.
He is now well and truly a fan favorite and right up there as one of the sport's biggest names and top players. His Pinehurst win came after a T6 at The Masters and a runner-up at the PGA Championship last month, where he equalled the previous record low score-to-par with a 20-under total at Valhalla.
So, what next for Bryson now that he's a two-time US Open champ? Four of our writers have their say...
The sky is the limit. He's a magnificent golfer and an even bigger personality and I'd go so far as to say he's the new poster boy for men's professional golf. I love Bryson – he's my new favorite golfer. He'll win at least five Majors.
I would expect that DeChambeau goes on to win the LIV Golf Individual championship quite comfortably now. Regardless of the circuit he's playing on, the Californian's form is absolutely superb.
He is far and away the best LIV player at the Majors this season, and it appears as though his all-round game is really special right now.
His results at Open Championships have, historically, not been great, but on current form you wouldn't be surprised to see him pick up another top-10 next month - just as he did in 2022 at St Andrews.
Well, he has been knocking on the door of a Major win in 2024, so now that's off his back, I expect DeChambeau to really push on.
How he wasn't in the US Ryder Cup side is a mystery, so I think he will be at Bethpage next year and, for the remainder of 2024, it wouldn't surprise me to see him finish inside the top three of the LIV Golf standings.
Looking at their schedule, the League returns to Greenbrier, (we know what happened there last year!), as well as a number of courses where Bryson performed well in 2023.
Will he be competitive at Troon? Most likely.
What I do think is that, following the win at Pinehurst, the American will certainly use it to expand his social media and YouTube channels further.
It's very easy to get caught up in a Major winner after their big win but Bryson, let's not forget, is a generational talent.
He is one of just five men to win the NCAA Div 1 title and US Amateur in the same year and he's going on to fulfil his amateur promise in the pro ranks with two Major wins, seven regular PGA Tour titles, the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour and two LIV Golf wins. DeChambeau, Nicklaus and Woods are the only three to have won NCAA Div 1, US Amateur and US Opens. And he's still only 30.
Will he win at Troon? Maybe, but there's also McIlroy, Scheffler, Schauffele, Morikawa and about 50 other players who have a chance so it's no guarantee.
I do feel that his new-found fandom and return to the top of the sport will be progressing the PGA Tour's desire to get PIF on board as soon as it can. Sports Strategic Group invested $3bn into the PGA Tour and they will surely be desperate to see the PGA Tour welcome in PIF and get Bryson, now one of the game's top tier stars, him back competing week-in, week-out.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
- Nick BonfieldFeatures Editor
- Jonny LeighfieldStaff Writer
- Matt CradockStaff Writer
