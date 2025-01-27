AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Picks, Predictions And Odds

The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing is well underway and, for this week, the circuit moves to one of the most iconic courses in the world - Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Playing as the second Signature Event of 2025, a $20 million purse is up for grabs, as a number of the best and biggest names return to Monterey Peninsula. Amongst those playing are Rory McIlroy and, for the first time in 2025, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, who both return from injury.

Wyndham Clark claimed a three stroke victory last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, it was Wyndham Clark who claimed the coveted trophy, after the American fired a 12-under-par third round of 60 to end on 17-under. Frustratingly, viewers were denied an epic final day, after the weather didn't play ball and Sunday's play was cancelled.

For 2025, the weather is forecast to be sunny and winds are set to be low, which means scoring could also be low, with the winning score over the past nine years being between 17 and 19-under-par.

The no-cut event will be contested at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill over the first two rounds, as the 80-man field will also feature amateurs for the first two days, but the weekend is just the professionals at Pebble Beach.

Being a Signature Event, the best of the PGA Tour are present and, below, three of the Golf Monthly team have scoured the field to bring you their betting picks for what should be a great week of action.

The 18th at Pebble Beach (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, the PGA Tour played Torrey Pines and, for this week, another iconic coastal course is the venue, as Pebble Beach Golf Links hosts yet another edition of the long-running tournament.

Established in 1937, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was held on Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club but, for 2025, it is Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill that will host.

Measuring at 6,972 yards, Pebble Beach is on the shorter side in terms of distance, but it does possess some of the most iconic holes in golf, specifically the par 3 seventh and the par 5 18th.

An aerial view of the sixth, seventh and eighth holes at Pebble Beach Golf Links (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of course stats, the par 4 ninth hole played the most difficult in 2024, playing +0.231. In total, five holes played over-par for the week, with 13 holes under-par.

Moving to Spyglass Hill, which measures slightly longer than Pebble Beach at 7,026 yards. Like Pebble Beach, it is a coastal course and, in terms of signature holes, the par 4 fourth was described by golf course architect legend, Robert Trent Jones, Sr as the best par-4 that he’s ever designed.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Wyndham Clark -17 2023 Justin Rose -18 2022 Tom Hoge -19 2021 Daniel Berger -18 2020 Nick Taylor -19 2019 Phil Mickelson -19 2018 Ted Potter Jr -17 2017 Jordan Spieth -19 2016 Vaughn Taylor -17 2015 Brandt Snedeker -22 2014 Jimmy Walker -11

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Scottie Scheffler (+550)

Rory McIlroy (+1200)

Ludvig Aberg (+1400)

Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Justin Thomas (+1400)

Hideki Matsuyama (+1600)

Patrick Cantlay (+1800)

Sam Burns (+2200)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2800)

Sungjae Im (+2800)

Jason Day (+3300)

Russell Henley (+3300)

Keegan Bradley (+4000)

Max Greyserman (+4000)

Viktor Hovland (+4000)

Taylor Pendrith (+4000)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Patrick Cantlay (+1800)

Cantlay is currently on a win drought of well over two years, but he has had 13 top-10s and just three missed cuts over the last two years so his game certainly hasn’t dropped off a great deal.

The Californian has a great record at Pebble (T11 2024, T4 2022, T3 2021, T11 2020) and was T5 in his last outing at The American Express, so the signs are pointing to him picking up his ninth PGA Tour title and ending his drought this week.

Outsider: Taylor Pendrith (+4000)

The Canadian has five top-10s in his last 10 starts with a worst finish of T45. Currently, Data Golf put him as the 21st-best golfer in the world, which is well above his rank of 42nd in the OWGR.

Results-wise, Pendrith was T7 here in 2023 and, in his last outing, he finished T7 in last week's Farmers Insurance Open. He’s definitely an outside contender this week.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Hideki Matsuyama (+1600)

Claiming victory at the season opening Sentry, Matsuyama has followed up his win with a tie for 16th at the Sony Open and a share of 32nd at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Although Matsuyama hasn't played this tournament much in his career, it's clear to see his form in the early months is always strong. In his 11 PGA Tour wins, over half of them have come between January and April so, with form being a big factor, I can see the Japanese star securing a second straight Signature Event.

Outsider: Justin Rose (+15000)

Given his history at this event, I can't quite believe that Rose's odds are currently this high! Winning here in 2023 by three strokes, he also had an 11th place finish last year, so he has great pedigree over the last two outings.

The only slight downside is that Rose's form isn't the best, with the Englishman missing the cut at last week's Farmers Insurance Open. However, turns in form have to start somewhere and, on a track that he likes, why can't it happen at Pebble Beach?

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Morikawa's only start this year was a solo second at The Sentry, but that was enough to convince me he will continue where he left off last year. His all-round game is as good as anyone's in the world and, crucially for this tournament, his putting stroke is water tight.

Poa annua greens can catch out those not totally assured with the flat stick in hand, and Morikawa regularly picks up around a shot on his competitors in the SG: Putting category, so I feel he will overcome any hurdles put in front of him this week. A T14th result here on debut last season is another reason to feel good about the World No.4.

Outsider: Keegan Bradley (+4000)

Keegan Bradley is a win or two away from causing himself and Team USA a real problem at the Ryder Cup. Since winning the BMW Championship late last season, the US captain has been in seriously promising form, with two top-10s and three top-25s from five appearances.

Other than battling a temperamental putter, there doesn't appear to be a reason that he won't continue this strong run at Pebble Beach - a tournament he finished T11th at last term.

How To Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

USA (ET)

Thursday 30th January: 15.00 - 19.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

15.00 - 19.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Friday 31st January: 15.00 - 19.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

15.00 - 19.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Saturday 1st February: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 19.00pm (CBS)

13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 19.00pm (CBS) Sunday 2nd February: 13.00 - 15.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 15.00 - 18.30pm (CBS)

UK (GMT)

Thursday 30th January: 16.45pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

16.45pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 31st January: 16.45pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

16.45pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 1st February: 16.30pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

16.30pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 2nd February: 16.30pm - 11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

