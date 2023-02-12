2023 WM Phoenix Open Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
Last year's WM Phoenix Open champ Scottie Scheffler holds a two-stroke lead as we enter the final round in 2023. Can Scheffler hold on for another WM Phoenix Open win? Trent Pruitt gives us his live picks and odds update.
While Tiger Woods’ comeback (opens in new tab) for the Genesis Open may have stolen the weekend headlines, don’t forget we have a full 18 holes to finish up for the ‘Greatest Show on Grass’ on Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler (opens in new tab) carries a two-stroke lead into the final round while Jon Rahm (opens in new tab) (-11) and Nick Taylor (opens in new tab) (-11) are right on his tail. Scheffler, the defending champion, shot a -3 on Saturday, and he’ll look to become the first repeat winner at TPC Scottsdale since Hideki Matsuyama did it in 2017.
Sprinkling a little money on the WM Phoenix Open should serve as the perfect appetizer leading up to Super Bowl LVII, which will actually take place on the other side of the valley in Glendale. Let’s dive into my top two bets for Sunday’s action in Scottsdale.
WM Phoenix Open Picks
Scottie Scheffler To Win Outright (+115) (Bet $100 to collect $215) Get the best odds for this pick at DraftKings
I’ve been riding with Scottie Scheffler (opens in new tab) all week, so why would I stop now? The American won last year’s tournament and finished T7 the year prior, finishing both events at -16. So, saying he rounds out the round at -3 and collects another -16 would mean the closest competitor, Jon Rahm, would have to play a -5 just to force a playoff. I mean, it’s not impossible considering how red-hot Rahm is right now, but I’ll gladly take my chances with Scheffler.
Scheffler is also playing insanely well right now, and he’s no stranger to playing in high-stress environments. Let’s not overthink this one – Scottie’s up two strokes and he’s playing the best golf of his life over the last year-plus.
Jordan Spieth To Beat Jason Day In Round Four (-115) (Bet $115 to collect $215) To get the best odds for this pick, head over to DraftKings now
Jordan Spieth (opens in new tab) is riding a fantastic Friday, where he shot 8-under par through the 18 holes. That pushed him to -8 for the event after shooting par on Thursday. Add on another -2 effort on Saturday, and the American is in contention for a WM Phoenix Open win at -10. As for Jason Day, he went -6 on Thursday, followed by a par-round on Friday and a -3 on Saturday.
Per my pick above, I obviously don’t think Scheffler blows this lead to anyone – let alone Jason Day, who’s four strokes off the pace. It seems like Day’s deficit is simply insurmountable. So what does that say about Spieth’s position? Even though it's only a one-stroke advantage, it feels like he’s in a different echelon heading into Sunday at -10.
With that being said, I expect Spieth to come into Sunday’s action thinking he has a real shot to bring home a win. On top of the mental side, Spieth is always a threat at TPC Scottsdale. He’s posted the following finishes in the past: T4 in 2021 (-17), T7 in 2016 (-11), and T9 in 2017 (-12). Day’s only notable finish at the WM Phoenix Open was a missed cut in 2021. The Australian is uncharted territory, so I’ll ride with Spieth to golf a better fourth round than Day on Sunday.
WM Phoenix Open Odds - Live Odds Entering Sunday
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+115
|Jon Rahm
|+300
|Jordan Spieth
|+1400
|Nick Taylor
|+1800
|Xander Schauffele
|+1800
|Sungjae Im
|+2500
|Adam Hadwin
|+2600
|Jason Day
|+3500
|Rickie Fowler
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+3500
Trent is a Chicago native who has been an avid sports fan ever since he could walk. He played collegiate rugby at Arizona State University and still resides in Arizona, where he spends his days engulfed in sports betting analysis. Trent fell in love with the analytical side of sports in his late teens and has been a part of the sports betting industry for 10+ years now.
