Jon Rahm Putt At 16th Hole Sparks Chaotic Scenes At Waste Management Phoenix Open

The famous 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is nicknamed ‘The Coliseum’, and is the tournament's main talking point every year. Certainly, it’s no surprise due to the events that occur during the four days.

Over 17,000 spectators surround the 160-yard par 3, and a high percentage of said spectators are fuelled with the USA’s finest beers. However, most of these beers end up on the other side of the railings, showering the turf and even some of the players as they have received their fair share of spray from the crowd in recent years. It was just last year, Sam Ryder’s hole-in-one saw the green covered in beer bottles.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

During the third round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, it was Jon Rahm who experienced the chaos that is the 16th hole, as he saw his 40-foot putt slalom its way over the green before it nestled itself into the cup, giving Rahm an unforgettable birdie and the adoring fans a memorable moment as they launched beers within the vicinity of the Spaniard.

“Honestly, all that was going through my head was -- last year on Sunday I was basically the opposite putt to a back pin. I had about 35 feet from the center of the green. JT chipped in from the back and the crowd went nuts. And all I could think of is I'm hoping I make this putt. Because after he chips in, if I make it they're going to go pretty crazy. So after Adam hits it close, I'm all the way back there. I'm hoping to make it, but I'm perfectly happy with an easy stress-free 2-putt.

"We felt the chaos going on. I just thought it was best to not give it too much time. I didn't want to give the crowd too much time to think about throwing anything else. So even through my routine somebody threw a bottle and I just went up and hit it. The break is not going to change. I had the break pretty clear. Felt like the pace was something I was comfortable on. It was one of those things that luckily it went in and I got to enjoy that moment.”

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What's more, just minutes earlier, Adam Hadwin, who was in the same group as Rahm, almost found the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one, with the Canadian's effort finishing mere inches away from dropping for the ace.

In typical 16th hole fashion, it wasn't without its drama, as Hadwin had taken a sufficient amount of time over the tee shot, as he and his caddie tried to work out the wind on the 160-yard hole. In the end, the wait was worth it, as his attempt was the closest of the day.