2023 Genesis Invitational Picks: Our Staff's Favorite Bets

Last week's WM Phoenix Open had an absolutely stacked field, feeling like a major championship at points when you looked at the leaderboard. This week, the Genesis Invitational has another strong field, including none other than the GOAT himself, Tiger Woods.

But, who should we be backing to perform this week at Riviera? Luckily for us, our team of golf handicappers and experts is here to give us their Genesis Invitational best bet for the weekend.

Geoff Fienberg, Andy Lack, Brian Kirschner, Bradley Todd, Sam Eaton and Tom Jacobs all take a look at the Genesis Invitational and break down their very best bet in whichever market they decide. It could be an outright winner, it could be a top-20 finish, or it could even be a top-countryman play.

So, let's take a look at our experts' favorite Genesis Invitational bets.

Genesis Invitational Staff Picks

Geoff Fienberg

Tyrrell Hatton Top 20 (+200) (Bet $100 to collect $300) FanDuel has the best odds for this Tyrrell Hatton bet

Tyrrell Hatton's gained the reputation of being one of the better "grinders" on Tour, always being carried by his outstanding performances around the green and putting while being more than adequate with his iron play. But, like many others in the modern game, Hatton has chased some better performances off the tee and the stats show he's found it. He's getting consistent with his accuracy, gaining half a stroke a round while adding distance. His current form and overall skillset and course fit make him a very underrated prospect to have a big week.

Tom Jacobs

Adam Scott Top 20 (+210) (Bet $100 to collect $310) FanDuel is the place to find the best odd on this one

Adam Scott has one of the most complete records at Riviera Country Club, with two wins, two 2nds, a 4th, and in total eight top-11 finishes in 14 starts here.

He's only missed the weekend once here, which is a strong record given how tough this test of golf is, and where it comes at the start of the calendar year, but Scott always seems to be ready for his favorite stop.

His first win in 2005 is marked as unofficial due to weather cutting it short to 36-holes, but 15 years later he left no doubt about it, as he beat the field by two strokes.

On seven of his last nine visits here, Scott has finished inside the top 20 which is a huge run, and when you look at his worldwide starts, as well as his PGA Tour efforts, Scott has finished T6 or better in four of his last nine events as well.

Scott was T21 on his last start in Hawaii, and we are only asking him to improve by one place, at his favorite course. The odds seem enticing enough to me, on a course specialist.

Brian Kirschner

Tony Finau Outright (+1800) (Bet $100 to collect $1,900) BetMGM has the best odds on Finau winning the Genesis Open

We are going back to Tony Finau this week at the Genesis Invitational. Runner-up in 2021, Finau has always taken a liking to Riveria and with his new winning ways over the past year, I think this is a great spot.

Finau has gained over 6 strokes on approach at Genesis three times in his career and has also gained over 3 strokes putting here twice. Simply put, Finau's success this week is going to come down to his putter. These past two events for Tony have been extremely frustrating as he has simply hit the ball amazingly but struggled on the greens.

Tony gained over 7 strokes ball-striking at both the Farmers and WM Phoenix Open, he just couldn't putt. I think we have to continue to see it through with Finau. I believe that if he is able to just gain 1-2 strokes putting, he will be in contention to win on Sunday.

Bradley Todd

Justin Thomas Outright (+1600) (Bet $100 to collect $1,700) DraftKings is the place to get the best odds on this pick

I'm convinced Justin Thomas is the man to beat at Riviera this week. He had a slow start at the Phoenix Open but fired rounds of 67 and 65 over the weekend to finish 4th. I think that sets him up nicely going into an event where he has 3 top tens in his last 5 starts, the highlight being that runner-up finishes back in 2019.

Justin's ball striking got better round by round at the Phoenix. In his final round, he shot 65, ranking 1st on approach and T2G. He's got all the shots in his locker and touch around the green to play well here. Statistically, he putts his best on POA Annua greens, Justin Thomas has got to be the best value from the top of the market. He certainly feels due a win.

Sam Eaton

Collin Morikawa Top 10 (+225) (Bet $100 to collect $325) Bet365 is the place to go to tail this pick

We are two for two with the Golf Monthly best bets, and I'm leaning on Collin Morikawa to complete the hat trick. It's not the most exciting bet you'll ever witness given the +220, however, given he had back-to-back top-three finishes before last week and finished T2 here last year, it's well worth betting. Morikawa's game is in good shape even with missing the cut last week. His putter stunk in Phoenix, but I'm hoping for a correction with the change in surface. His approach, T2G and OTT play is better than ever.

Andy Lack

Patrick Cantlay Top 10 (+230) (Bet $100 to collect $330) DraftKings is the place to get the best odds on Cantlay to finish top 10

While last week’s missed cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open was extremely disappointing for Patrick Cantlay, the Genesis Invitational is the perfect bounce-back spot for the UCLA product. Similar to Thomas and Lowry, Cantlay is one of the most well-rounded players in the game. The World No. 5 is one of only three players in the world to rank top-25 in all four statistical categories. Now he returns to a golf course that he has ranked as his third favorite golf course in the world, behind only Pebble Beach and Cypress Point, and I expect him to be firmly in the mix come Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.