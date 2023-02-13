Genesis Invitational Purse, Prize Money And Field

The PGA Tour follows the excitement of last week’s WM Phoenix Open with its second successive elevated event, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

That status ensures the tournament will have another $20m purse and appearances from the world’s top players. However, despite most of the world’s top 10 participating, much of the attention will be on the man currently languishing at World No.1294. That player is 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who announced last week that he would appear in this year’s tournament - his first competitive appearance since last July’s 150th Open at St Andrews.

The tournament is organised by the Tiger Woods Foundation, meaning he would have hosted the event in any case, but to see him tee it up in Los Angeles only adds to the anticipation for one of the PGA Tour’s most attractive events on its calendar. If Woods upsets the odds to win the tournament, he could jump over 1,200 places in the world rankings to World No.54. To do so, though, he would need to finish ahead of plenty of the world’s best players.

Scottie Scheffler reclaimed the World No.1 position with his win at TPC Scottsdale, and he will be looking to build on that this week and prevent the chance for World No.2 Rory McIlroy and World No.3 Jon Rahm take his place at the top.

McIlroy will be eager to put the disappointment of last week behind him, where he finished in an underwhelming tie for 32nd to lose his place at the top of the world rankings. Meanwhile, after a breathtaking run of results, Rahm once again impressed in Arizona, finishing 3rd to suggest he’s still at the top of his game and hunting down the top spot.

Last year’s winner, Joaquin Niemann, is not back to defend his title as he now plays the LIV Golf. However, the two players the Chilean beat by two shots last year, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young, do play. Morikawa, in particular, will be keen to bounce back in the most emphatic style possible following his missed cut in last week’s tournament.

As well as Morikawa, Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm, other players in the world’s top 10 in the field are Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick. Of those, Thomas impressed the most last week, finishing fourth to suggest he’s not far from his best form.

Two years ago, Max Homa beat Tony Finau in a playoff and both players are back this week. With Homa’s most recent victory coming last month in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, he will be particularly confident of claiming a second Genesis Invitational title this week. Another recent winner, 2020 champion Adam Scott, also appears looking for his first win since he beat Scott Brown, Kang Sung-hoon and Matt Kuchar by two shots for the titlethree years ago. JB Holmes, who won the year before Scott, and 2015 winner James Hahn also play.

In truth, given the high quality of the field, there are any number of players in with a realistic chance of victory. The likes of World No.11 Viktor Hovland, World No.15 Tom Kim and World No.16 Jordan Spieth will all be looking to get back to winning ways with their first victories of 2023. Outside the top 20, World No.57 Jason Day and World No.80 Rickie Fowler have shown signs of recovering their best form and will be looking to build on their finishes last week of fifth and tied for 10th, respectively.

The winner of this week's tournament will earn $3.6m, with $2.18m handed to the runner-up. Below is the full prize breakdown and field for the 2023 Genesis Invitational.

Genesis Invitational Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

Genesis Invitational Field 2023

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Byrd, Marcus

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fratelli, Dylan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hedwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Holmes, J.B.

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hassler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kim, Yeongsu

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kozier, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

Meronk, Adrian

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

Nakajima, Keita

NeSmith, Matthew

Noren, Alex

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Willett, Danny

Winner, Collegiate

Woodland, Gary

Woods, Tiger

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

Where Is The Genesis Invitational? The Genesis Invitational is played at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. The private club is one of the most exclusive in the country has boasted many famous faces as members over the years, including Humphrey Bogart, Walt Disney and Dean Martin.