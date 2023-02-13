Genesis Invitational Purse, Prize Money And Field
The PGA Tour's second elevated event in succession features some of the biggest names in the game, including Tiger Woods
The PGA Tour follows the excitement of last week’s WM Phoenix Open with its second successive elevated event, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
That status ensures the tournament will have another $20m purse and appearances from the world’s top players. However, despite most of the world’s top 10 participating, much of the attention will be on the man currently languishing at World No.1294. That player is 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who announced last week that he would appear in this year’s tournament - his first competitive appearance since last July’s 150th Open at St Andrews.
The tournament is organised by the Tiger Woods Foundation, meaning he would have hosted the event in any case, but to see him tee it up in Los Angeles only adds to the anticipation for one of the PGA Tour’s most attractive events on its calendar. If Woods upsets the odds to win the tournament, he could jump over 1,200 places in the world rankings to World No.54. To do so, though, he would need to finish ahead of plenty of the world’s best players.
Scottie Scheffler reclaimed the World No.1 position with his win at TPC Scottsdale, and he will be looking to build on that this week and prevent the chance for World No.2 Rory McIlroy and World No.3 Jon Rahm take his place at the top.
McIlroy will be eager to put the disappointment of last week behind him, where he finished in an underwhelming tie for 32nd to lose his place at the top of the world rankings. Meanwhile, after a breathtaking run of results, Rahm once again impressed in Arizona, finishing 3rd to suggest he’s still at the top of his game and hunting down the top spot.
Last year’s winner, Joaquin Niemann, is not back to defend his title as he now plays the LIV Golf. However, the two players the Chilean beat by two shots last year, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young, do play. Morikawa, in particular, will be keen to bounce back in the most emphatic style possible following his missed cut in last week’s tournament.
As well as Morikawa, Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm, other players in the world’s top 10 in the field are Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick. Of those, Thomas impressed the most last week, finishing fourth to suggest he’s not far from his best form.
Two years ago, Max Homa beat Tony Finau in a playoff and both players are back this week. With Homa’s most recent victory coming last month in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, he will be particularly confident of claiming a second Genesis Invitational title this week. Another recent winner, 2020 champion Adam Scott, also appears looking for his first win since he beat Scott Brown, Kang Sung-hoon and Matt Kuchar by two shots for the titlethree years ago. JB Holmes, who won the year before Scott, and 2015 winner James Hahn also play.
In truth, given the high quality of the field, there are any number of players in with a realistic chance of victory. The likes of World No.11 Viktor Hovland, World No.15 Tom Kim and World No.16 Jordan Spieth will all be looking to get back to winning ways with their first victories of 2023. Outside the top 20, World No.57 Jason Day and World No.80 Rickie Fowler have shown signs of recovering their best form and will be looking to build on their finishes last week of fifth and tied for 10th, respectively.
The winner of this week's tournament will earn $3.6m, with $2.18m handed to the runner-up. Below is the full prize breakdown and field for the 2023 Genesis Invitational.
Genesis Invitational Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
Genesis Invitational Field 2023
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bradley, Keegan
- Brehm, Ryan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burns, Sam
- Byrd, Marcus
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Conners, Corey
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Detry, Thomas
- Donald, Luke
- Duncan, Tyler
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fratelli, Dylan
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hedwin, Adam
- Hahn, James
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Herbert, Lucas
- Hickok, Kramer
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoge, Tom
- Holmes, J.B.
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hassler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kim, Yeongsu
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kozier, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, Danny
- Lee, K.H.
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- McIlroy, Rory
- Meronk, Adrian
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- Nakajima, Keita
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Noren, Alex
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Scott, Adam
- Sigg, Greyson
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Steele, Brendan
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Davis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tway, Kevin
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Willett, Danny
- Winner, Collegiate
- Woodland, Gary
- Woods, Tiger
- Wu, Brandon
- Young, Cameron
- Zalatoris, Will
Where Is The Genesis Invitational?
The Genesis Invitational is played at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. The private club is one of the most exclusive in the country has boasted many famous faces as members over the years, including Humphrey Bogart, Walt Disney and Dean Martin.
Is Tiger Woods Playing In The Genesis Invitational?
The 47-year-old announced last week he would appear in the 2023 event. That will be his first regular appearance on the PGA Tour since he played in the October 2020 ZOZO Championship, which he won.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
