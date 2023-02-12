Scottie Scheffler Defends Phoenix Open Title And Moves Top Of World Rankings

Going into the final day, you would have been forgiven for thinking that the Waste Management Phoenix Open was going to be a straight shoot-out between the World No.2 Scottie Scheffler, and World No.3, Jon Rahm. Although that was partly true, it was actually World No. 223, Nick Taylor, who fought it out with Scheffler on Sunday.

In typical WM Phoenix Open fashion, it was an enthralling final round and, thanks to a timely eagle on the back nine, it was American, Scheffler, who came out on top, as he defended his title and picked up a fifth PGA Tour title in exactly a year!

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Beginning on Sunday, Scheffler held a two shot lead over Rahm and Taylor but, after the first hole, that advantage was halved, with both men finding birdies at the opening hole.

Throughout the day, Scheffler's advantage remained intact, just, as the Masters champion found birdies at the second and third, with a birdie at the ninth closing out his front nine. Although he was three-under for the day, he only just held a one shot advantage over the Canadian, Taylor.

One hole later though and the lead vanished at TPC Scottsdale, with Taylor's superb performance against both Scheffler and Rahm extremely admirable as he birdied the 10th hole. However, Scheffler loves this tournament and, at the par 5 13th, he struck two shots onto the green and followed it up with an eagle putt. The lead was now one as Taylor followed him in with a birdie.

Pars followed and, at the iconic par 3 16th hole, a huge par save, as Scheffler managed to get up-and-down after short-siding himself from his tee shot. That incredible up-and-down was capitalized on as Taylor, Scheffler's nearest challenger, missed his putt for par. Advantage now two...

Taylor secured $2.2 million for his second place finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

With some breathing space, the lead was increased further, as Taylor's birdie putt on the 17th did a full 360° of the hole, failing to drop in circumstances that even caused Scheffler to put his hand to his mouth in despair. Seeing his nearest challenger miss, the American rolled in his birdie putt to extend the advantage to three.

As he walked down the 72nd hole, the title was all but his and, even though Taylor found a birdie to card his biggest pay day to date, it was left to Scheffler to tap in and claim a fifth PGA Tour title and move back to the World No.1 spot.