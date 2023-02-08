2023 WM Phoenix Open Picks: Our Staff's Favorite Bets

The PGA Tour makes its annual stop at TPC Scottsdale this week as the players get ready for the WM Phoenix Open, won by Scottie Scheffler last year. The event has taken on a life of its own at this point, widely regarded as golf's biggest party. Now, add the fact that the Super Bowl is also in Arizona this week and we may have a perfect storm on our hands.

There are tons of WM Phoenix Open betting markets to try and navigate. Honestly, it can be sort of overwhelming. But, we've asked our team of golf betting experts to help us out for the week ahead.

Geoff Fienberg, Andy Lack, Bradley Todd, Brian Kirschner, Sam Eaton and Tom Jacobs have provided us with their very favorite WM Phoenix Open picks. From outright winners to prop picks, we've got it all covered here.

So, let's take a look at what our experts have identified as their favorite WM Phoenix Open picks.

WM Phoenix Open Staff Picks

Geoff Fienberg

Corey Conners Top 20 (+250) (Bet $100 to collect $350) Tail Geoff's best bet at FanDuel right now

Conners has developed into one of the more consistent performers on Tour. I guess playing consistent golf is pretty easy when you're one of the best ball strikers around. The last time we saw Corey Conners, he gained over 10 strokes T2G at The Sony, and WMPO has proven to be a feasting ground for the better iron players on Tour. Per PGA stats guru Justin Ray, Since 2010, players who win at WM Phoenix Open have gained 65% of their strokes vs. the field via ball striking - the highest rate of any regularly-played course in that span.

This event also has a history of bad putters having an easier go, as many past winners or Phoenix success stories would be labeled as members of team #noputt. Corey gained 2.7 strokes on the green at last years event and has never missed a cut in Phoenix. He's also finished top 30 in 10 of his last 11 events played, so I expect him to be right where he needs to be for us to cash come Sunday.

Bradley Todd

Tom Kim to Win (+3000) (Bet $100 to collect $3,100) Back Tom Kim at BetMGM now to get the best odds

Tom Kim has gone from dominating the Asian Tour to two-time PGA Tour winner in just under a year. What he's already achieved at just 20 years of age is nothing short of incredible. He also impressed at the Presidents Cup where he starred for the International team. He completely soaked in the atmosphere and it encouraged him to play better. Nothing seems to faze him and that's one of the reasons why I feel he'll enjoy this week's party atmosphere at the WM Phoenix Open.

I can envision him having a great time, feeding off and interacting with the crowd. He hasn't played here before but that didn't stop him at Sedgefield CC or TPC Summerlin, so that's not an issue. That win at TPC Summerlin is also a good indicator that he'll enjoy this week's test, as it's a similar type of course in the desert. It's tough to find a weakness; he's not the longest off the tee but he makes up for that and more in other areas. He looks the value bet for me at the top of the board.

Brian Kirschner

Tony Finau to Win (+2000) (Bet $100 to collect $2,100) BetMGM has the best odds on Finau winning this week

The 13th-ranked golfer in the world that has three victories in his last 10 starts on Tour is surely mispriced this week. A year ago, Tony Finau was known as an extremely talented golfer that couldn't quite close the door when it mattered most. This narrative has quickly changed and I believe this event is a perfect spot for him to get back in the winner's circle.

If things went a little bit differently, Tony would have been the 2020 champion of this event. Instead, it ended in a heartbreaking playoff loss to Webb Simpson. I think Tony is a much more experienced and reliable golfer than he was back then.

There is no shortage of stats that show how excellent Finau is right now as he ranks second in total stroked gained over the past 50 rounds, 8th in SG: Putting, 6th in SG: Approach, and 10th in SG: OTT. There are no weaknesses in his game at the moment.

I will roll the dice in Scottsdale this week with Tony Finau.

Tom Jacobs

Chris Kirk Top 40 (+120) (Bet $100 to collect $220) Get the best odds for this Chris Kirk pick at DraftKings

Chris Kirk is in great form right now, posting back-to-back 3rd-place finishes in his first two starts of 2023.

He has ranked 5th and 4th in SG: Approach and 8th and 3rd in SG: Tee to Green in those two starts, and he returns to an event he knows very well!

Chris Kirk has played the WM Phoenix Open 11 times in his career, missing just two cuts and withdrawing once. So, on eight occasions, Kirk has had a chance to cash this top-40 bet at this course, he's done so5 times. Not to mention, just 12 months ago he finished 14th here, showing what he can do at this golf course.

His best finish here is a T11, where he was 2nd after Round 1 and 5th after Round 2. All in all, he has posted eight rounds of 66 or better at TPC Scottsdale.

Now in his best form, he can attack this course all weekend, and put in a productive week. The +190 to finish in the top 30 appeals as well, but I have taken the safety of the extra 10 places, given he is still plus-money to finish top 40.

Sam Eaton

Jason Day Top 20 (+220) (Bet $100 to collect $320) FanDuel has the best odds for this Jason Day bet

Last week I landed Brendon Todd (+300) in the top-20 market. This week I’m opting for Jason Day in the same market. I’ve also backed Jason Day in the winner's market, however, make sure you use OddsChecker as Jason Day was +5500 with DraftKings Sportsbook but a massive +7500 with FanDuel Sportsbook (opens in new tab).

Andy Lack

Sungjae Im Top 10 (+250) (Bet $100 to collect $350) Get the best odds for Andy's favorite pick at DraftKings

Over the last few months, Sungjae Im has done just about everything but find the winner’s circle. I have no reason to believe that he can’t keep the momentum going this week at a course where he has already recorded two top-20 finishes in three starts, never gaining less than 1.5 strokes ball-striking, nor losing strokes putting. Coming off a fourth-place finish at Torrey Pines, where he gained seven strokes on approach through three rounds at the South course, good for the best iron week of his career, I expect the World No. 18 to find himself firmly in the mix come Super Bowl Sunday in Scottsdale.

Matt McCuen

Jon Rahm Top 10 (-115) (Bet $115 to collect $225) The best odds for this Jon Rahm pick are at DraftKings

Rahm is the favorite to win the WM Phoenix Open, and that's for a good reason. He has been in great form as of late and I trust that he will continue his strong play at TPC Scottsdale this weekend by posting a top ten finish. There will be a raucous crowd in the stands and Rahm can feed off that. Rahm has experience that will help separate him this week and help us cash in!