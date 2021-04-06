Take a look at the apparel and shoes Ryder Cup legend Sergio Garcia is currently using.

What Is Sergio Garcia Wearing?

Winner of The Masters back in 2016, Sergio Garcia has been with adidas since he turned professional all the way back in 1999 and he signed an extension in 2018 too along with Xander Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton.

Sergio has often been a player to wear outlandish golf attire and in this year’s Masters, he has done the same with some vibrant and high-performing golf gear from adidas.

Check out what he will wear throughout the week below.

adidas Camo Polo

On Thursday Garcia will have a Camo polo on which is part of the brand’s PRIMEGREEN initiative, and as such it is made from 100% recycled polyester. It’s camo exterior is very modern and cutting-edge whilst the AeroReady fabric feels nice on the skin.

Don’t worry though because if the pink isn’t for you, there are several other nice options to choose from.

adidas Pin Roll Trousers

To go along with the Camo polo he will wear Pin Roll trousers which continue the trend of trousers that sit above the ankle line of your golf shoes. Perfect for those warm days on the golf course, they are a modern style that we think works in a variety of situations moving from the course to the concrete. Oh and needless to say they are made with 87% recycled polyester too as part of adidas’ aim to end plastic waste.

adidas Equipment Two Tone Mesh Polo

Perhaps his most understated shirt design for the week, on Friday Garcia has gone for the Two Tone Mesh Polo. Light and stretchy, it has UPF 50+ sun protection to keep your mind at ease when the sun is out.

adidas Ultimate365 3-Stripes Tapered Pants

On Friday and Sunday Garcia will wear Ultimate365 3-Stripes pants. We included these on our buyer’s guide on the best golf pants because they are designed with extra stretch in the waistband for full freedom of movement so you can truly unleash your mobility on the golf course. The moisture-absorbing fabric also helps keep you dry for the days play too.

adidas Equipment Zip Pique Polo

Like the Two-Tone Mesh polo above, the Equipment (EQT) range is all about blending style and performance, as shown by this Zip polo in a very bright pink. Obviously the two main features to note are the quarter zip placket and logo detailing on the collar, both of which are very unique touches. Sergio will display this polo on Saturday,

adidas Warp Knit Cargo Pants

These utility-style trousers have a Warpknit construction which is light and breathable to keep El Nino cool as he performs. They are also stretchy and perfect for athletic movements such as Garcia’s iconic swing. He will wear them on Saturday,

adidas Heather Snap Polo

For the final day’s play Garcia will again wear pink, to celebrate the bright Azalea flowers that can be seen on the 13th hole at Augusta. Like many of the products here, it too is made from recycled polyester, 94% of it in fact.

adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes

Two years in the making and designed to provide golfers with a high-performance shoe that is extremely lightweight and comfortable, the ZG21 went straight into our best golf shoes buyer’s guide. It weighs just 13 ounces, is waterproof, stability comes from the strategically placed cleats, and the Lightstrike cushioning is top-notch.

So then it should come as no surprise Sergio is wearing these every day this week.

Adidas 3-Stripes Tour Belt

A belt often worn out on Tour by several top players, this belt is reversible and has a very cool 3-Stripe design buckle. Sergio has worn it at various tournaments in the past so he appears to be a fan.

adidas 3 Stripe Tour Cap

Finally Garcia has the 3 Stripe Tour cap on as well.