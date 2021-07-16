Take a look at some of the best hoodies we've seen at the final men's Major of 2021.

The Best Hoodies Seen At The Open Championship

The fashion debate has been stirred up a lot by the ever-increasing presence of hoodies out on Tour.

It seems more and more brands are designing hoodies that not only work on the golf course, but can be used off it too.

Just look at The Open Championship for example, as there were several players who wore hoodies during competition…

Greyson Koko Hoodie

A model that made our buyers’ guide on the best golf hoodies, we believe Justin Thomas was wearing the Koko hoodie from Greyson during the tournament.

It is a minimalist hoodie that has a blend of cashmere and wool giving a very soft and comfortable feel.

adidas Golf Novelty Hoodie

Hatton was obviously the player who helped start the hoodie revolution in golf when he won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in one. It makes sense then that he also opted to wear this adidas Novelty hoodie at Royal St George’s too.

It is made from recycled polyester which has been a massive focus for adidas recently, and it offers a sporty look and lightweight feel.

Peter Millar Excursionist Flex Full-Zip Hoodie

American Kisner was also opting for a hoodie but a full-zip design from Peter Millar instead.

It is crafted in Europe from Italian Merino wool giving it a refined feel, whilst the performance yarn also provides stretch, complete shape retention and wrinkle resilience.

