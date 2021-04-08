Check out some of the best shirts on display during the first round of the 2021 Masters

The 6 Best Golf Shirts At The Masters

Gone are the days when pros could pick and choose the outfits they wore on the course. Nowadays, it’s common practice for brands to have total control over what their ‘ambassadors’ don in tournament play.

It’s something that can lead to some questionable styles gracing our TV screens, but it’s not all bad.

Check out six of the best shirts on display on day one of the Masters.

Under Armour Playoff Polo 2.0 Shirt

This is one of our favourite men’s golf shirts Jordan Spieth wore during the first round of the 2021 Masters. The soft fabric is extremely breathable and lightweight, while the moisture management is fantastic. Not only do you look your best in this polo, but thanks to the four-way stretch, you have total freedom of movement, allowing you to play your best.

Nike Dri-FIT Player Polo

The expression on Rory McIlroy‘s face says it all about the golf he was able to produce on Thursday but at least he looked the part. In terms of the shirt, anyway. We perhaps wouldn’t have picked the blue hat but the all-black Nike Dri-Fit Player polo with the classic Nike swoosh looks, fits and performs brilliantly.

Puma MATTR Moving Day Polo

In similar fashion, Bryson DeChambeau took to the course on Thursday looking like he was ready to put his money where his mouth has been for a while now, but it wasn’t to be. (We don’t suppose that’ll be any consolation to the big-hitting American.)

The new Puma MATTR Moving Day polo makes use of a brand new fabric that is very lightweight and has excellent moisture-wicking characteristics. As the name suggests, the plan is for Bryson to wear this on Saturday, should he make it there.

adidas Painted Stripe Polo

For the first round, Joaquin Niemann took to the fairways of Augusta National in this crew navy Painted Stripe polo. Featuring AeroReady fabric that manages sweat and mesh panels that allows air to circulate around the body, this extra-soft shirt will help the Chilean stay cool under pressure.

Greyson Spirit Of Augusta Polo

Justin Thomas has been one of the best-dressed golfers for some time and the termination of his partnership with Ralph Lauren hasn’t changed that. The 27-year-old has been wearing Greyson for a while but we don’t believe he has signed an official deal with them.

Anyway, here he is on Thursday at the Masters wearing the Spirit Of Augusta polo, specially made by the brand to mark the first men’s major of the year. The stretchy and smart fabric is subtly dotted with some of the flora and fauna that makes Augusta National famous.

Victor Perez and Carlos Ortiz will also wear this polo over Masters week.

adidas Camo Polo

As part of the brands PRIMEGREEN initiative, Sergio Garcia wore this Camo polo on Thursday, which we think looks really smart and modern. It’s made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, while the AeroReady fabric feels nice on the skin. If pink isn’t for you, there are several other colour options to choose from.