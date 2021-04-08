Gerry McIlroy may have a bruise on his leg this evening courtesy of his son...

Rory McIlroy Hits His Dad With Wayward Shot At The Masters

Rory McIlroy‘s bid for the career grand slam got off to a rocky start on day one of The Masters.

The four-time Major winner bogeyed the 5th and 6th holes to drop to two over before yet another bogey at the 7th.

It was on the 7th at Augusta National where he found trees off the tee and then struck his dad with his golf ball on the second shot.

McIlroy was looking to play a hook shot around the trees but hit it dead straight into the direction of his father Gerry.

Thankfully Rory gave a good shout of fore and his ball struck Gerry on the back of the leg, which didn’t look to cause too much damage.

Watch the shot – Rory McIlroy’s second shot on the 7th hole – on The Masters website

Gerry is said to have joked about asking for an autographed glove:

McIlroy eventually turned in three over after a three-putt bogey on the 9th.

The Northern Irishman entered the week in a bad run of form after a missed cut at The Players and an early exit at the WGC-Match Play where he went out in the group stage.

Related: The Masters TV Coverage 2021

He has recently teamed up with renowned coach Pete Cowen, though, so there is some hope for a turnaround in form in the not-too-distant future.

“He’s just giving me a better understanding of what I do and what I do well, and when it maybe isn’t going so well, what are the things that I can do to sort of fix myself in way. I think that’s the thing,” McIlroy said of his work with Cowen.

Related: What is Rory McIlroy wearing at The Masters?

“So, you know, it’s the start of a journey with Pete and it’s not as if we haven’t worked before.

“I’ve known Pete for nearly 20 years so it’s nothing new, really, but I just think a second set of eyes and someone with Pete’s knowledge and wisdom can only be a good thing.”