Victor Perez What's In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of Frenchman Victor Perez.

victor perez what's in the bag
(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Jump to category:
Sam Tremlett
By
published

Victor Perez What's In The Bag?

A player who has risen up through the ranks of the Challenge Tour and then won twice on the DP World Tour, Perez has made an excellent start to his career but what clubs does he put in the bag? We take a look below.

Victor Perez What's In The Bag?

Driver

Ping G425 LST

victor perez driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perez has a full bag of Ping clubs at the moment. He starts by using the Ping G425 LST driver which has nine degrees of loft. In our review the entire G425 range feels more stable than the previous G410 models, and we got a tighter dispersion as well. The LST model is the lowest spinning of the range and is the model we see most regularly out on Tour as a result.

Fairway

Ping G425 LST

victor perez fairway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perez then also carries a Ping G425 LST fairway wood as well which has 14.5 degrees of loft. For the player who has a quick swing speed, the LST features a slightly smaller head and a strategically placed Centre of Gravity. Ping is renowned for its forgiveness and, with the LST, it is no different, with it providing a little bit of wiggle room for your strike, as well as producing a low-spin, penetrating ball flight. Featuring the same one-piece face as the Max, in testing it added 1.5mph of ball speed over the its predecessor, with the LST providing extra yardage on fairway and tee shots.

Irons

Ping i59

victor perez irons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to the irons, Perez had been playing a combo set of Ping irons for a long time, the iBlade's and Blueprint irons but this has changed of late. From three-iron down to wedge, he now carries a set of the Ping i59's. 

The i59 replaced the iBlade and the design has evolved significantly - we’re now seeing a hollow head with an aluminium core that improves feel and moves more weight to the edges for added forgiveness. With the i59, Ping created a faster feeling and more playable better player iron over iBlade that delivers improved consistency across the face that in testing produced more accurate approach shots

Wedges

Ping Glide Forged Pro, Ping Glide 4.0

victor perez wedge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perez did have three Ping Glide 3.0 wedges in the bag for a while but he has changed this setup recently. He now has two Ping Glide Forged Pro wedges with 50 and 56 degrees of loft whilst his 60 degree model is a Ping Glide 4.0.

The tour-inspired, high-spinning Forged Pro design has a smaller heel-to-toe head, which is forged from 8620 carbon steel. It creates a captured look at address, giving players the confidence to manipulate the head to help execute any shot they are facing.

The Glide 4.0 is also one of the best golf wedges (opens in new tab) money can buy as well because of the performance on offer. The wedge looks great but most impressive was how easy it was to spin the golf ball. Even when hitting shots that came off a little hotter and lower than expected, the ball sat to attention quicker than most new wedges.

Putter

Ping Sigma 2 ZB

victor perez putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally Perez has a Ping Sigma 2 ZB putter in the bag and this has been in there for a while now. It has a blade design and the ZB look has been part of Ping's putter range for many years. The heel-shafted weighting is engineered to fit players with more rotation in their stroke and those who have a pull tendency.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

titleist pro v1 ball and packaging

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally Perez uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball. One of the best golf balls (opens in new tab) money can buy, the Pro V1 got five stars in our review and it is easy to see why. It provides superb all-round performance with impressive distance in the long game, excellent control into the greens and high levels of consistency throughout with a soft feel. It was also particularly impressive when playing in the wind.

Full Specs

Driver: Ping G425 LST, 9˚ with Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft

Fairway wood: Ping G425 LST, 14.5˚, with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue 80-TX shaft

Irons: Ping i59 (3-W) with Nippon Modus 3 Tour 120X shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56 degrees), Ping Glide 4.0 (60 degrees) all with Nippon shafts

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 ZB

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett

A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.  
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.