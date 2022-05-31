Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Golf Gift Ideas: What To Consider When Buying A Golf Present

You certainly do not lack for choice when choosing a golf gift for that special someone - or just that for that chap from accounts who you have never really spoken to but you have drawn in the secret Santa and all you know about them is that they like golf? So how exactly can you narrow down the choice? We have put together some key questions that you need to consider when buying a present form the world of golf.

Budget?

The most basic thing to consider when choosing a golf gift (opens in new tab) is budget. It determines what you should be looking at and thankfully in golf there are a wide variety of piece of gear to go for, that come at a variety of budgets. As such it is worth you thinking about how much you want to spend on your golf gift, because if you want to go for high-end golf clubs (opens in new tab), that will probably come with a large price tag, whereas if you are buying for a secret Santa, then perhaps opt for an accessory (opens in new tab) of some kind instead.

For Fun?

Choosing a golf gift can be fun even for the non golfer. There are plenty of funny golf gifts (opens in new tab) which are practical yet amusing. Many of these are also things that they may use in their daily life not just out on the course.

Personalization?

Many places will print a message of your choice on the golf balls (opens in new tab) they sell. Or you could get a personalized golf scorecard holder, or perhaps some novelty golf socks with a message of your choice. The personalization (opens in new tab) may cost a little bit more but it is a great way of making the gift a touch more personal. In golf balls Titleist, TaylorMade and Vice offer comprehensive services on their websites as you can see below.

(Image credit: Titleist)

Standard?

Golf equipment is increasingly being designed for different types of player so the question to answer here is, what standard of golfer are they? The top golfer wants a set of clubs they can maneuver the ball with. This is great if you want your ball to loop the loop round that oak tree, stop off at Mrs Miggins’ to help her put out the washing, before landing daintily on the green with a faintly condescending look.

But the beginner (opens in new tab) wants a set of clubs (opens in new tab) that make it easier to hit the ball straight. So someone new to the game would probably want a set of clubs designed to help the more inexperienced player to get the ball off the ground and straight. This is not just clear for golf clubs, balls are the same because they are also designed to help different types of player. A Titleist Pro V1 (opens in new tab) may seem the best ball out here, but your pal starting out in golf may find another golf ball easier to play with.

Similarly if you’re choosing a golf gift for an older player, equipment designed for senior players (opens in new tab) may the most appropriate.

Mag Subscription?

A golf magazine subscription such as, well to pluck one at total random*, Golf Monthly, would give the recipient 13 presents a year. You might even like to give it as a present to yourself – we are sure you deserve it – as it is a cheaper way to buy it than from the newsstands every four weeks. Handier, too.

Gift Cards?

Choosing a golf gift can be tricky - (thankfully we have created a comprehensive guide on the best golf gift cards (opens in new tab)). Plenty of stores and online retailers offer golf gift cards in a variety of denominations. Sometimes the only way to ensure the golfer in your life has the golfing gift they really want is to let them choose it for themselves.

