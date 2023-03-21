Vessel PrimeX Plus Backpack Review

Some golfers might not be too familiar with Vessel as a golf brand - but they should be. As well as making luxury luggage and tennis bags, the Californian company is redefining the golf bag business. I've become a lot more familiar with the brand since I started using the G/FORE Daytona Plus carry bag, which was designed in collaboration with Vessel. This is a golf bag that oozes premium quality and fine attention to detail - and it's a similar case with the Vessel PrimeX Plus backpack; it's a super premium backpack that looks very smart.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Given that my job involves a fair bit of travel, I rely on a decent bag/backpack - and this is perfect for business travel. What I particularly like about the PrimeX Plus is that I can get my laptop (it has its own tech compartment with two velour-lined padded sleeves for a 16" MacBook Pro) and enough clothing in for a trip lasting a few days. Anytime I can avoid checking in luggage at an airport, I'm happy. In fact, this bag is carry-on approved for most airlines.

The large main compartment, meanwhile, features two slip pockets and a zip pocket. Other features that warrant a mention include a magnetic accessory pocket with hook lock and internal organisation, a detachable, expandable storage pouch, and a trolley sleeve for easy portability during travel.

I've also used this bag for when I go to the gym. Not everyone will want to do that, but, to emphasise, this is really quite a roomy backpack. Even when it's full, it somehow manages not to feel too heavy, a quality that is shared by Vessel golf bags. The brand does a very good job of getting the balance in this regard spot on. And if, like me, you do have a tendency to pack quite a bit, then the padded ergonomic shoulder straps take a lot of the strain off your back.

(Image credit: Future)

If you want exact numbers, these are as follows: Capacity 36.5 liters; dimensions 13.5" L x 7.5" D x 22" H. Too big? Vessel also does a PrimeX backpack and Signature Plus backpack, both of which are smaller.

The main material used is a premium synthetic leather, which is known for its durability and weather resistance. It's also easy to wipe and keep clean, so if you do travel a lot you needn't worry about it getting dirty or permanently scuffed/stained.