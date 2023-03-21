Vessel PrimeX Plus Backpack Review
The PrimeX Plus backpack is another example of Vessel's high-quality craftsmanship
Vessel is well known for its high-quality golf bags, and here we have a backpack that oozes that same premium look, design and craftsmanship. Suitable for business (smart) and casual use.
-
+
Ample space
-
+
Lap top sleeve
-
+
High-quality craftsmanship
-
+
Easy to clean
-
+
Durable material
-
+
Comfortable padded straps
-
+
Option to personalize
-
-
Size may encourage some to overpack
-
-
Only available in black
Some golfers might not be too familiar with Vessel as a golf brand - but they should be. As well as making luxury luggage and tennis bags, the Californian company is redefining the golf bag business. I've become a lot more familiar with the brand since I started using the G/FORE Daytona Plus carry bag, which was designed in collaboration with Vessel. This is a golf bag that oozes premium quality and fine attention to detail - and it's a similar case with the Vessel PrimeX Plus backpack; it's a super premium backpack that looks very smart.
Given that my job involves a fair bit of travel, I rely on a decent bag/backpack - and this is perfect for business travel. What I particularly like about the PrimeX Plus is that I can get my laptop (it has its own tech compartment with two velour-lined padded sleeves for a 16" MacBook Pro) and enough clothing in for a trip lasting a few days. Anytime I can avoid checking in luggage at an airport, I'm happy. In fact, this bag is carry-on approved for most airlines.
The large main compartment, meanwhile, features two slip pockets and a zip pocket. Other features that warrant a mention include a magnetic accessory pocket with hook lock and internal organisation, a detachable, expandable storage pouch, and a trolley sleeve for easy portability during travel.
I've also used this bag for when I go to the gym. Not everyone will want to do that, but, to emphasise, this is really quite a roomy backpack. Even when it's full, it somehow manages not to feel too heavy, a quality that is shared by Vessel golf bags. The brand does a very good job of getting the balance in this regard spot on. And if, like me, you do have a tendency to pack quite a bit, then the padded ergonomic shoulder straps take a lot of the strain off your back.
If you want exact numbers, these are as follows: Capacity 36.5 liters; dimensions 13.5" L x 7.5" D x 22" H. Too big? Vessel also does a PrimeX backpack and Signature Plus backpack, both of which are smaller.
The main material used is a premium synthetic leather, which is known for its durability and weather resistance. It's also easy to wipe and keep clean, so if you do travel a lot you needn't worry about it getting dirty or permanently scuffed/stained.
Mike has been a journalist all his working life, starting out as a football writer with Goal magazine in the 1990s before moving into men’s and women’s lifestyle magazines including Men's Health, In 2003 he joined Golf Monthly and in 2006 he became only the eighth editor in Golf Monthly’s 100-plus year history. His two main passions in golf are courses, having played over 400 courses worldwide, and shoes; he owns over 40 pairs.
Mike’s handicap index hovers at around 10 and he is a member of four clubs: Hartley Wintney, Royal Liverpool, Royal North Devon and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
