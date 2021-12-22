Best Australian golf sales: deals on clubs, balls, bags, apparel and more

The Golf Monthly team have done the hard yards and tracked down some of the best online golf deals around. Don't miss out!

Best Australian Golf Sales
There’s nothing like snagging a bargain on a new driver, a fresh pair of spikes or the latest rangefinder, but let’s face it, it can take time and patience to actually track down decent deals.

The good news is that we’ve done it for you. The Aussie Golf Monthly team constantly monitors some of the largest golf retailers in Australia to find standout deals across a range of equipment, tech, apparel and accessories. 

So whether your bag needs a wholesale update, or you just want to indulge in a bit of festive spending, cast your eyes across the deals below. Happy shopping!

Drivers, Irons and Package Sets

Bridgestone Tour Stage Package | $79 off at Boyle's Golf Shed

Bridgestone Tour Stage Package | $79 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed 

Was $1,399 Now $1,320 

The 11-piece Tour Stage Package set from Bridgestone comes complete with driver, fairway wood, hybrid, irons and putter, plus a mini staff bag and matching head covers. Get it now for $79 off. 

View Deal
Cleveland Graphite Golf Package | $100 off at Boyle's Golf Shed

Cleveland Graphite Golf Package | $100 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed

Was $999 Now $899

This right-handed package set from Cleveland has everything a beginner will need to hit the course running. And right now it’s available at a considerable $100 off the normal price.

View Deal
Callaway Epic Speed Driver | $125 off at Boyle's Golf Shed

Callaway Epic Speed Driver | $125 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed 

Was $820 Now $695

At $125 off, this is a great deal on one of the best golf drivers around. In our Callaway Epic 21 drivers review we found all three models to be both fast and forgiving, but the Epic Speed proved to be the fastest of all. 

View Deal
Srixon ZX7 Driver | $164 off at Boyle's Golf Shed

Srixon ZX7 Driver | $164 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed

Was $699 Now $535

Save big on one of the best golf drivers on the market. Our Srixon ZX7 Driver review found that the combination of speed and control provided by the ZX7 made it a ‘mightily impressive’ option for its price.

View Deal
Callaway Apex DCB 21 Irons | $45 off at Boyle's Golf Shed

Callaway Apex DCB 21 Irons | $45 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed

Was $299 Now $254

Looking to upgrade your irons? Grab one of Callaway’s popular Apex DCB 21 models for $45 off the normal price. Our Callaway Apex 21 Irons review found them to provide ‘high levels of forgiveness’ while being very easy on the eye.

View Deal

Bags and Trolleys

Cobra Speedzone Staff Bag | $100 off at Boyle's Golf Shed

Cobra Speedzone Staff Bag | $100 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed 

Was $549 Now $449

You won’t have trouble standing out on the course with the vibrant Speedzone Staff Bag from Cobra which  provides a 6-way top, oversized pockets and a matching rain hood. Get it now for $100 off!

View Deal
TaylorMade Storm Dry Waterproof Cart Bag | $96 off at Boyle's Golf Shed

TaylorMade Storm Dry Waterproof Cart Bag | $96 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed

Was $479 Now $383

Featuring a 14-way top and seven pockets, the Storm Dry Waterproof Cart Bag has plenty of storage for all of your clubs, balls and other valuables. Better yet, you can get in now for a saving of $96. 

View Deal
TaylorMade FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag $84 off at Boyle's Golf Shed

TaylorMade FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag $84 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed

Was $419 Now $335 

Searching for a TaylorMade stand bag instead? Currently $84 off, the FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag is a lightweight option featuring a 5-way top, six pockets and comfortable back pads. 

View Deal
CaddyTek 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart | $14.48 off at Amazon

CaddyTek 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart | $14.48 off at Amazon 

Was $265.02 Now $250.54

Available in black or green, CaddyTek’s three-wheeler cart is both easy to push and simple to fold away. And right now it’s available at $14.48 off through Amazon. 

View Deal

Shoes and Apparel

Puma Cloudspun Stealth 1/4 Zip | AU$80 off at Kogan 

Puma Cloudspun Stealth 1/4 Zip | AU$80 off at Kogan 

Was $149.99 Now $69.99

Want to grab a bargain for the colder months? Our Puma Cloudspun Stlth 1/4 Zip review found that it made the grade as an ultra soft option for cooler temperatures, plus at over 50% off, this is a fantastic deal on one of the best golf tops.

View Deal
Adidas Ultimate365 Classic Pants| $36 off at Adidas

Adidas Ultimate365 Classic Pants| $36 off at Adidas 

Were $120 Now $84

Available in a range of sizes, these Red Gold pants from Adidas offer a classic, comfortable option for those cooler days on the course - and they’re water resistant! Grab a pair yourself for $36 off the retail price. 

View Deal
Adidas S2G Spiked Golf Shoes | $60 off at MyDeal

Adidas S2G Spiked Golf Shoes | $60 off at MyDeal 

Were $149.99 Now $89.99

Pick up a pair of Adidas’ S2G Spiked Golf Shoes for a discount of $60 off the normal price through MyDeal. They come in a white/grey/blue colour scheme and there are a range of sizes currently available.

View Deal

Technology

Garmin Approach S42 | $59.70 off with Amazon

Garmin Approach S42 | $59.70 off with Amazon 

$449 RRP Now $389.30

Packed full of handy features to use on the course, our Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch review found the mid-range golf smartwatch to be a good pick for ‘golfers of all levels’. Save nearly $60 off the RRP through Amazon.

View Deal
Garmin Approach S12 | $64.26 off with Amazon 

Garmin Approach S12 | $64.26 off with Amazon 

$299.00 RRP Now $234.74

If you’re on the hunt for an entry level golf smartwatch then the Approach S12 will tick a lot of boxes, as our Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch review found it to be a simple and accurate option. Currently $64.26 off via Amazon, you can choose between black, white and granite blue models.

View Deal
Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Smartwatch | $700 off with Rebel Sport 

Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Smartwatch | $700 off with Rebel Sport 

Was $1,399 Now $699

The Fenix 6X Sapphire Smartwatch comes fitted with a host of useful golf features including access to over 42,000 course maps worldwide. The offer is available for a whopping 50% off via Rebel Sport. 

View Deal
Target Caddie TC200 Rangefinder | $100.95 off with Kogan

Target Caddie TC200 Rangefinder | $100.95 off with Kogan 

Was $299.95 Now $199

Time to get serious about your accuracy? Offering an effective range of 600m, 6x magnification and a pin-seeking feature, the Target Caddie TC200 Rangefinder is currently available at over $100 off.

View Deal
Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | $19.99 off with MyDeal

Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | $19.99 off with MyDeal 

Was $99.95 Now $79.96
The compact and lightweight Laser Rangefinder from Mileseey offers accuracy on distances up to 600m. Get in fast to grab this budget-friendly laser rangefinder for $19.99 off through MyDeal. 

View Deal

Golf Balls and Accessories

BLUNT Sport Umbrella | $20 off with Catch

BLUNT Sport Umbrella | $20 off with Catch

Was $199 Now $179

In need of a new umbrella to add to your bag? Stay dry on the course even on the windiest of days with the extra strong Sport Umbrella from BLUNT - currently $20 off the normal price.  

View Deal
Portable Golf Pocket Ball Picker Up | $4.60 off with Kogan

Portable Golf Pocket Ball Picker Up | $4.60 off with Kogan

Was $55.99 Now $51.29

Save your back next time you’re on the practice range with this portable golf ball retriever and carrier. Get $5.60 off the regular price through Kogan.  

View Deal
Srixon 2021 Distance Golf Balls | $5.95 off with MyDeal

Srixon 2021 Distance Golf Balls | $5.95 off with MyDeal

Were $29.95 Now $24

Looking to add a few extra yards to your game? Our Srixon Distance Ball review found that these balls really do live up to their name by adding ‘notable’ extra distance. Get them at a discounted price of $24 for a dozen. 

View Deal
Callaway 2021 Supersoft Golf Balls | $4.95 off with MyDeal

Callaway 2021 Supersoft Golf Balls | $4.95 off with MyDeal

Were $39.95 Now $35

In our Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball review we rated them as being excellent value for money given the distance they added off the tee and the control they provided around the green. Right now you can save $4.95 on a dozen via MyDeal. 

View Deal
Tom Watson

Tom Watson is a journalism graduate from the University of Technology, Sydney, with a background in digital sports and finance reporting. Despite being a keen golfer from a young age, Tom hasn’t quite developed his game to the level of his namesake, though he certainly wishes he had. He can often be found searching the treeline for a wayward drive when he does play on his home course at Leura Golf Club in the Blue Mountains. 

