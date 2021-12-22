Best Australian golf sales: deals on clubs, balls, bags, apparel and more

There’s nothing like snagging a bargain on a new driver, a fresh pair of spikes or the latest rangefinder, but let’s face it, it can take time and patience to actually track down decent deals.

The good news is that we’ve done it for you. The Aussie Golf Monthly team constantly monitors some of the largest golf retailers in Australia to find standout deals across a range of equipment, tech, apparel and accessories.

So whether your bag needs a wholesale update, or you just want to indulge in a bit of festive spending, cast your eyes across the deals below. Happy shopping!

Drivers, Irons and Package Sets

Bridgestone Tour Stage Package | $79 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Bridgestone Tour Stage Package | $79 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Was $1,399 Now $1,320 The 11-piece Tour Stage Package set from Bridgestone comes complete with driver, fairway wood, hybrid, irons and putter, plus a mini staff bag and matching head covers. Get it now for $79 off.

Cleveland Graphite Golf Package | $100 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Cleveland Graphite Golf Package | $100 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Was $999 Now $899 This right-handed package set from Cleveland has everything a beginner will need to hit the course running. And right now it’s available at a considerable $100 off the normal price.

Callaway Epic Speed Driver | $125 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Callaway Epic Speed Driver | $125 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Was $820 Now $695 At $125 off, this is a great deal on one of the best golf drivers around. In our Callaway Epic 21 drivers review we found all three models to be both fast and forgiving, but the Epic Speed proved to be the fastest of all.

Srixon ZX7 Driver | $164 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Srixon ZX7 Driver | $164 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Was $699 Now $535 Save big on one of the best golf drivers on the market. Our Srixon ZX7 Driver review found that the combination of speed and control provided by the ZX7 made it a ‘mightily impressive’ option for its price.

Callaway Apex DCB 21 Irons | $45 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Callaway Apex DCB 21 Irons | $45 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Was $299 Now $254 Looking to upgrade your irons? Grab one of Callaway’s popular Apex DCB 21 models for $45 off the normal price. Our Callaway Apex 21 Irons review found them to provide ‘high levels of forgiveness’ while being very easy on the eye.

Bags and Trolleys

Cobra Speedzone Staff Bag | $100 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Cobra Speedzone Staff Bag | $100 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Was $549 Now $449 You won’t have trouble standing out on the course with the vibrant Speedzone Staff Bag from Cobra which provides a 6-way top, oversized pockets and a matching rain hood. Get it now for $100 off!

TaylorMade Storm Dry Waterproof Cart Bag | $96 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed TaylorMade Storm Dry Waterproof Cart Bag | $96 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Was $479 Now $383 Featuring a 14-way top and seven pockets, the Storm Dry Waterproof Cart Bag has plenty of storage for all of your clubs, balls and other valuables. Better yet, you can get in now for a saving of $96.

TaylorMade FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag $84 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed TaylorMade FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag $84 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed Was $419 Now $335 Searching for a TaylorMade stand bag instead? Currently $84 off, the FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag is a lightweight option featuring a 5-way top, six pockets and comfortable back pads.

CaddyTek 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart | $14.48 off at Amazon CaddyTek 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart | $14.48 off at Amazon Was $265.02 Now $250.54 Available in black or green, CaddyTek’s three-wheeler cart is both easy to push and simple to fold away. And right now it’s available at $14.48 off through Amazon.

Shoes and Apparel

Puma Cloudspun Stealth 1/4 Zip | AU$80 off at Kogan Puma Cloudspun Stealth 1/4 Zip | AU$80 off at Kogan Was $149.99 Now $69.99 Want to grab a bargain for the colder months? Our Puma Cloudspun Stlth 1/4 Zip review found that it made the grade as an ultra soft option for cooler temperatures, plus at over 50% off, this is a fantastic deal on one of the best golf tops .

Adidas Ultimate365 Classic Pants| $36 off at Adidas Adidas Ultimate365 Classic Pants| $36 off at Adidas Were $120 Now $84 Available in a range of sizes, these Red Gold pants from Adidas offer a classic, comfortable option for those cooler days on the course - and they’re water resistant! Grab a pair yourself for $36 off the retail price.

Adidas S2G Spiked Golf Shoes | $60 off at MyDeal Adidas S2G Spiked Golf Shoes | $60 off at MyDeal Were $149.99 Now $89.99 Pick up a pair of Adidas’ S2G Spiked Golf Shoes for a discount of $60 off the normal price through MyDeal. They come in a white/grey/blue colour scheme and there are a range of sizes currently available.

Technology

Garmin Approach S42 | $59.70 off with Amazon Garmin Approach S42 | $59.70 off with Amazon $449 RRP Now $389.30 Packed full of handy features to use on the course, our Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch review found the mid-range golf smartwatch to be a good pick for ‘golfers of all levels’. Save nearly $60 off the RRP through Amazon.

Garmin Approach S12 | $64.26 off with Amazon Garmin Approach S12 | $64.26 off with Amazon $299.00 RRP Now $234.74 If you’re on the hunt for an entry level golf smartwatch then the Approach S12 will tick a lot of boxes, as our Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch review found it to be a simple and accurate option. Currently $64.26 off via Amazon, you can choose between black, white and granite blue models.

Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Smartwatch | $700 off with Rebel Sport Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Smartwatch | $700 off with Rebel Sport Was $1,399 Now $699 The Fenix 6X Sapphire Smartwatch comes fitted with a host of useful golf features including access to over 42,000 course maps worldwide. The offer is available for a whopping 50% off via Rebel Sport.

Target Caddie TC200 Rangefinder | $100.95 off with Kogan Target Caddie TC200 Rangefinder | $100.95 off with Kogan Was $299.95 Now $199 Time to get serious about your accuracy? Offering an effective range of 600m, 6x magnification and a pin-seeking feature, the Target Caddie TC200 Rangefinder is currently available at over $100 off.

Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | $19.99 off with MyDeal Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | $19.99 off with MyDeal Was $99.95 Now $79.96

The compact and lightweight Laser Rangefinder from Mileseey offers accuracy on distances up to 600m. Get in fast to grab this budget-friendly laser rangefinder for $19.99 off through MyDeal.

Golf Balls and Accessories

BLUNT Sport Umbrella | $20 off with Catch BLUNT Sport Umbrella | $20 off with Catch Was $199 Now $179 In need of a new umbrella to add to your bag? Stay dry on the course even on the windiest of days with the extra strong Sport Umbrella from BLUNT - currently $20 off the normal price.

Portable Golf Pocket Ball Picker Up | $4.60 off with Kogan Portable Golf Pocket Ball Picker Up | $4.60 off with Kogan Was $55.99 Now $51.29 Save your back next time you’re on the practice range with this portable golf ball retriever and carrier. Get $5.60 off the regular price through Kogan.

Srixon 2021 Distance Golf Balls | $5.95 off with MyDeal Srixon 2021 Distance Golf Balls | $5.95 off with MyDeal Were $29.95 Now $24 Looking to add a few extra yards to your game? Our Srixon Distance Ball review found that these balls really do live up to their name by adding ‘notable’ extra distance. Get them at a discounted price of $24 for a dozen.