Best Australian golf sales: deals on clubs, balls, bags, apparel and more

There’s nothing like snagging a bargain on a new driver, a fresh pair of spikes or the latest rangefinder, but let’s face it, it can take time and patience to actually track down decent deals.
The good news is that we’ve done it for you. The Aussie Golf Monthly team constantly monitors some of the largest golf retailers in Australia to find standout deals across a range of equipment, tech, apparel and accessories.
So whether your bag needs a wholesale update, or you just want to indulge in a bit of festive spending, cast your eyes across the deals below. Happy shopping!
Drivers, Irons and Package Sets
Bridgestone Tour Stage Package | $79 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed
Was $1,399 Now $1,320
The 11-piece Tour Stage Package set from Bridgestone comes complete with driver, fairway wood, hybrid, irons and putter, plus a mini staff bag and matching head covers. Get it now for $79 off.
Cleveland Graphite Golf Package | $100 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed
Was $999 Now $899
This right-handed package set from Cleveland has everything a beginner will need to hit the course running. And right now it’s available at a considerable $100 off the normal price.
Callaway Epic Speed Driver | $125 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed
Was $820 Now $695
At $125 off, this is a great deal on one of the best golf drivers around. In our Callaway Epic 21 drivers review we found all three models to be both fast and forgiving, but the Epic Speed proved to be the fastest of all.
Srixon ZX7 Driver | $164 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed
Was $699 Now $535
Save big on one of the best golf drivers on the market. Our Srixon ZX7 Driver review found that the combination of speed and control provided by the ZX7 made it a ‘mightily impressive’ option for its price.
Callaway Apex DCB 21 Irons | $45 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed
Was $299 Now $254
Looking to upgrade your irons? Grab one of Callaway’s popular Apex DCB 21 models for $45 off the normal price. Our Callaway Apex 21 Irons review found them to provide ‘high levels of forgiveness’ while being very easy on the eye.
Bags and Trolleys
Cobra Speedzone Staff Bag | $100 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed
Was $549 Now $449
You won’t have trouble standing out on the course with the vibrant Speedzone Staff Bag from Cobra which provides a 6-way top, oversized pockets and a matching rain hood. Get it now for $100 off!
TaylorMade Storm Dry Waterproof Cart Bag | $96 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed
Was $479 Now $383
Featuring a 14-way top and seven pockets, the Storm Dry Waterproof Cart Bag has plenty of storage for all of your clubs, balls and other valuables. Better yet, you can get in now for a saving of $96.
TaylorMade FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag $84 off at Boyle’s Golf Shed
Was $419 Now $335
Searching for a TaylorMade stand bag instead? Currently $84 off, the FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag is a lightweight option featuring a 5-way top, six pockets and comfortable back pads.
CaddyTek 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart | $14.48 off at Amazon
Was $265.02 Now $250.54
Available in black or green, CaddyTek’s three-wheeler cart is both easy to push and simple to fold away. And right now it’s available at $14.48 off through Amazon.
Shoes and Apparel
Puma Cloudspun Stealth 1/4 Zip | AU$80 off at Kogan
Was $149.99 Now $69.99
Want to grab a bargain for the colder months? Our Puma Cloudspun Stlth 1/4 Zip review found that it made the grade as an ultra soft option for cooler temperatures, plus at over 50% off, this is a fantastic deal on one of the best golf tops.
Adidas Ultimate365 Classic Pants| $36 off at Adidas
Were $120 Now $84
Available in a range of sizes, these Red Gold pants from Adidas offer a classic, comfortable option for those cooler days on the course - and they’re water resistant! Grab a pair yourself for $36 off the retail price.
Adidas S2G Spiked Golf Shoes | $60 off at MyDeal
Were $149.99 Now $89.99
Pick up a pair of Adidas’ S2G Spiked Golf Shoes for a discount of $60 off the normal price through MyDeal. They come in a white/grey/blue colour scheme and there are a range of sizes currently available.
Technology
Garmin Approach S42 | $59.70 off with Amazon
$449 RRP Now $389.30
Packed full of handy features to use on the course, our Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch review found the mid-range golf smartwatch to be a good pick for ‘golfers of all levels’. Save nearly $60 off the RRP through Amazon.
Garmin Approach S12 | $64.26 off with Amazon
$299.00 RRP Now $234.74
If you’re on the hunt for an entry level golf smartwatch then the Approach S12 will tick a lot of boxes, as our Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch review found it to be a simple and accurate option. Currently $64.26 off via Amazon, you can choose between black, white and granite blue models.
Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Smartwatch | $700 off with Rebel Sport
Was $1,399 Now $699
The Fenix 6X Sapphire Smartwatch comes fitted with a host of useful golf features including access to over 42,000 course maps worldwide. The offer is available for a whopping 50% off via Rebel Sport.
Target Caddie TC200 Rangefinder | $100.95 off with Kogan
Was $299.95 Now $199
Time to get serious about your accuracy? Offering an effective range of 600m, 6x magnification and a pin-seeking feature, the Target Caddie TC200 Rangefinder is currently available at over $100 off.
Mileseey Laser Rangefinder | $19.99 off with MyDeal
Was $99.95 Now $79.96
The compact and lightweight Laser Rangefinder from Mileseey offers accuracy on distances up to 600m. Get in fast to grab this budget-friendly laser rangefinder for $19.99 off through MyDeal.
Golf Balls and Accessories
BLUNT Sport Umbrella | $20 off with Catch
Was $199 Now $179
In need of a new umbrella to add to your bag? Stay dry on the course even on the windiest of days with the extra strong Sport Umbrella from BLUNT - currently $20 off the normal price.
Portable Golf Pocket Ball Picker Up | $4.60 off with Kogan
Was $55.99 Now $51.29
Save your back next time you’re on the practice range with this portable golf ball retriever and carrier. Get $5.60 off the regular price through Kogan.
Srixon 2021 Distance Golf Balls | $5.95 off with MyDeal
Were $29.95 Now $24
Looking to add a few extra yards to your game? Our Srixon Distance Ball review found that these balls really do live up to their name by adding ‘notable’ extra distance. Get them at a discounted price of $24 for a dozen.
Callaway 2021 Supersoft Golf Balls | $4.95 off with MyDeal
Were $39.95 Now $35
In our Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball review we rated them as being excellent value for money given the distance they added off the tee and the control they provided around the green. Right now you can save $4.95 on a dozen via MyDeal.
