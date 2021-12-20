Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Golf Ball Review

It seems that ‘two-sizes-no-longer-fit-all’ when it comes to tour-calibre golf balls, with Callaway this year joining Titleist in offering a second version of its X model, promising even lower spin with the driver.

A design that made our list of the best premium golf balls, it has a four-piece construction, with each layer being designed to ensure distance without the loss of any control or feel.

It then has a Dual Mantle System which combines a soft inner mantle with a highly resilient firm outer mantle to generate fast ball speeds and maximum overall distance.

The soft, thin urethane cover then helps promote low spin off the driver is also able to generate higher spin when you’re swinging it slower closer to the green.

So acknowledging all of that, how did the golf ball actually get on during testing? Is it one of the best golf balls money can buy?

Well it's a great all-round ball - fast off the face with the driver and it spins well around the greens with a firm feel comparable to the Titleist Pro V1x.

However, we found the spin numbers to be rather interesting indeed with one of our testers showing the golf ball actually spun more than the Callaway Chrome Soft X and Pro V1x.

However, another tester found the ball to spin less than the standard X model which suggests that the spin created will be entirely player dependent. What is clear though, is the ball will most suit faster swingers.

Around the greens we enjoyed the performance especially because it launched a little lower on pitch shots which resulted in good success with the slightly-driven, second-bounce checker.

Performance was solid with the putter as well, especially with the Triple Track design which is available on most of Callaway models at the moment.

We have been fans of the alignment tool for a while now as it helps narrow the focus, although if it isn't for you, the ball is available in white and yellow without the Triple Track design.

(Image credit: Callaway)

There are lots of factors to consider when choosing a golf ball, and we’d recommend studying the little chart on Callaway’s website that sums up the varying benefits of all three Chrome Soft models.

But if we were to summarise two key things, those blessed with a decent amount of clubhead speed will reap maximum benefits from the X LS’s low-spin, high-launch driver flight.

And to conclude we would recommend trying the golf ball out yourself because the level of spin created will differ for every single player.

We have also created a guide on the best low spin golf balls so take a look at that if you want more lower spinning models.

