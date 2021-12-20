Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Golf Ball Review
We try out the Chrome Soft X LS golf ball which has been used out on Tour.
It's a great all-round ball - fast off the face with the driver, spins well around the greens with a firm feel comparable to Pro V1x. However, people may have to test for themselves if it spins less than a Chrome Soft X or Pro V1x for example.
-
+
Excellent low spin option for golfers with swing speeds of 105mph or higher
-
+
Thin cover promotes low spin on full shots but higher spin around the greens
-
-
Reduced spin fairly minimal over the Chrome Soft X
By Joel Tadman published
Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Golf Ball Review
It seems that ‘two-sizes-no-longer-fit-all’ when it comes to tour-calibre golf balls, with Callaway this year joining Titleist in offering a second version of its X model, promising even lower spin with the driver.
A design that made our list of the best premium golf balls, it has a four-piece construction, with each layer being designed to ensure distance without the loss of any control or feel.
It then has a Dual Mantle System which combines a soft inner mantle with a highly resilient firm outer mantle to generate fast ball speeds and maximum overall distance.
The soft, thin urethane cover then helps promote low spin off the driver is also able to generate higher spin when you’re swinging it slower closer to the green.
So acknowledging all of that, how did the golf ball actually get on during testing? Is it one of the best golf balls money can buy?
Well it's a great all-round ball - fast off the face with the driver and it spins well around the greens with a firm feel comparable to the Titleist Pro V1x.
However, we found the spin numbers to be rather interesting indeed with one of our testers showing the golf ball actually spun more than the Callaway Chrome Soft X and Pro V1x.
However, another tester found the ball to spin less than the standard X model which suggests that the spin created will be entirely player dependent. What is clear though, is the ball will most suit faster swingers.
Around the greens we enjoyed the performance especially because it launched a little lower on pitch shots which resulted in good success with the slightly-driven, second-bounce checker.
Performance was solid with the putter as well, especially with the Triple Track design which is available on most of Callaway models at the moment.
We have been fans of the alignment tool for a while now as it helps narrow the focus, although if it isn't for you, the ball is available in white and yellow without the Triple Track design.
There are lots of factors to consider when choosing a golf ball, and we’d recommend studying the little chart on Callaway’s website that sums up the varying benefits of all three Chrome Soft models.
But if we were to summarise two key things, those blessed with a decent amount of clubhead speed will reap maximum benefits from the X LS’s low-spin, high-launch driver flight.
And to conclude we would recommend trying the golf ball out yourself because the level of spin created will differ for every single player.
We have also created a guide on the best low spin golf balls so take a look at that if you want more lower spinning models.
For more golf reviews check out the Golf Monthly website.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
