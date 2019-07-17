We take a look at some of the best deals right now during American Golf's Summer Sale.

Best American Golf Summer Sale Deals

American Golf is one of the biggest golf equipment and clothing suppliers in the United Kingdom and they have just started their summer sale. As a result we have scoured their website to find the best deals including a TaylorMade driver, several polo shirts and a Calvin Klein jacket with over 50% off. Take a look at some of those deals below.

With all of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage

Best American Golf Summer Sale Deals

TaylorMade M3 Driver

Price - £269 SAVE £210

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 Driver for £269 SAVE £210

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 Driver for £269 SAVE £210

Twist face technology

Hammerhead slot

460cc driver

Y-track system

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 Driver for £269 SAVE £210

Puma Golf Nineties Polo

Price - £34.95 SAVE £15.05

BUY NOW: Puma Golf Nineties Polo for £34.95 SAVE £15.05

BUY NOW: Puma Golf Nineties Polo for £34.95 SAVE £15.05

Performance fit

dryCELL (moisture wicking)

UPF 40 protection

91% Polyester, 9% Elastane

Worn by PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler

BUY NOW: Puma Golf Nineties Polo for £34.95 SAVE £15.05

Skechers Go Golf Pro V3

Price - £79.99 SAVE £59.01

BUY NOW: Skechers Go Golf Pro V3 for £79.99 SAVE £59.01

BUY NOW: Skechers Go Golf Pro V3 for £79.99 SAVE £59.01

Smooth Leather Upper

H2GO Shield (Waterproof Protection)

5GEN® Cushioning & Replaceable Softspikes®

1-Year Waterproof Guarantee

BUY NOW: Skechers Go Golf Pro V3 for £79.99 SAVE £59.01

Nike Golf Stripe Polo

Price - £33.95 SAVE £11

BUY NOW: Nike Golf Stripe Polo for £33.95 SAVE £11

BUY NOW: Nike Golf Stripe Polo for £33.95 SAVE £11

Dri-FIT Technology

Stretch Properties

Yarn Dyed Stripes

60% Cotton, 40% Polyester

Worn by stars like Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Jason Day

BUY NOW: Nike Golf Stripe Polo for £33.95 SAVE £11

Odyssey O-Works Black 1 Putter

Price - £129 SAVE £60

BUY NOW: Odyssey O-Works Black 1 putter for £129 SAVE £60

BUY NOW: Odyssey O-Works Black 1 putter for £129 SAVE £60

2-Year Guarantee

Microhinge Face Insert

Tour black finish

Tour Proven Shape

BUY NOW: Odyssey O-Works Black 1 putter for £129 SAVE £60

Ping Oslo Primaloft II Ladies Vest

Price - £50 SAVE 50%

BUY NOW: Ping Oslo Primaloft II Ladies Vest for £50 SAVE 50%

BUY NOW: Ping Oslo Primaloft II Ladies Vest for £50 SAVE 50%

Primaloft® Silver Insulation Active

Lightweight & Water Resistant

Stretch Properties

100% Polyester

BUY NOW: Ping Oslo Primaloft II Ladies Vest for £50 SAVE 50%

Under Armour Heritage Playoff 2.0 Polo

Price - £29.95 SAVE £15.04

BUY NOW: Under Armour Heritage Playoff 2.0 Polo for £29.95 SAVE £15.04

BUY NOW: Under Armour Heritage Playoff 2.0 Polo for £29.95 SAVE £15.04

Stretch Construction

Moisture Wicking & Fast Drying

UPF 30+ Protection & Anti-Odour

96% Polyester, 4% Elastane

Worn by American Tour star Jordan Spieth

BUY NOW: Under Armour Heritage Playoff 2.0 Polo for £29.95 SAVE £15.04

Callaway Golf Sure Out Wedge

Price - £69 SAVE £30

BUY NOW: Callaway Golf Sure Out Wedge for £69 SAVE £30

BUY NOW: Callaway Golf Sure Out Wedge for £69 SAVE £30

Enhanced-Camber & High-Bounce Sure Out Sole

17 Full-Face Grooves

Larger Face Area

1-Year Warranty & KBS 90 Steel Shaft

BUY NOW: Callaway Golf Sure Out Wedge for £69 SAVE £30

Calvin Klein Hybrid Jacket

Price - £39.95 SAVE £60.04

BUY NOW: Calvin Klein Hybrid Jacket for £39.95 SAVE £60.04

BUY NOW: Calvin Klein Hybrid Jacket for £39.95 SAVE £60.04

Insul-Lite™ Protection

High-Stretch Engineering

Water Repellent

Stretch Panels: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane / Padded Fabric: 92% Nylon, 8% Polyester

BUY NOW: Calvin Klein Hybrid Jacket for £39.95 SAVE £60.04

Don't forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.