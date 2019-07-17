Best American Golf Summer Sale Deals
We take a look at some of the best deals right now during American Golf's Summer Sale.
By Sam Tremlett
American Golf is one of the biggest golf equipment and clothing suppliers in the United Kingdom and they have just started their summer sale. As a result we have scoured their website to find the best deals including a TaylorMade driver, several polo shirts and a Calvin Klein jacket with over 50% off. Take a look at some of those deals below.
With all of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage
TaylorMade M3 Driver
Price - £269 SAVE £210
BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 Driver for £269 SAVE £210
- Twist face technology
- Hammerhead slot
- 460cc driver
- Y-track system
Puma Golf Nineties Polo
Price - £34.95 SAVE £15.05
BUY NOW: Puma Golf Nineties Polo for £34.95 SAVE £15.05
- Performance fit
- dryCELL (moisture wicking)
- UPF 40 protection
- 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
- Worn by PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler
Skechers Go Golf Pro V3
Price - £79.99 SAVE £59.01
BUY NOW: Skechers Go Golf Pro V3 for £79.99 SAVE £59.01
- Smooth Leather Upper
- H2GO Shield (Waterproof Protection)
- 5GEN® Cushioning & Replaceable Softspikes®
- 1-Year Waterproof Guarantee
Nike Golf Stripe Polo
Price - £33.95 SAVE £11
BUY NOW: Nike Golf Stripe Polo for £33.95 SAVE £11
- Dri-FIT Technology
- Stretch Properties
- Yarn Dyed Stripes
- 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
- Worn by stars like Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Jason Day
Odyssey O-Works Black 1 Putter
Price - £129 SAVE £60
BUY NOW: Odyssey O-Works Black 1 putter for £129 SAVE £60
- 2-Year Guarantee
- Microhinge Face Insert
- Tour black finish
- Tour Proven Shape
Ping Oslo Primaloft II Ladies Vest
Price - £50 SAVE 50%
BUY NOW: Ping Oslo Primaloft II Ladies Vest for £50 SAVE 50%
- Primaloft® Silver Insulation Active
- Lightweight & Water Resistant
- Stretch Properties
- 100% Polyester
Under Armour Heritage Playoff 2.0 Polo
Price - £29.95 SAVE £15.04
BUY NOW: Under Armour Heritage Playoff 2.0 Polo for £29.95 SAVE £15.04
- Stretch Construction
- Moisture Wicking & Fast Drying
- UPF 30+ Protection & Anti-Odour
- 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane
- Worn by American Tour star Jordan Spieth
Callaway Golf Sure Out Wedge
Price - £69 SAVE £30
BUY NOW: Callaway Golf Sure Out Wedge for £69 SAVE £30
- Enhanced-Camber & High-Bounce Sure Out Sole
- 17 Full-Face Grooves
- Larger Face Area
- 1-Year Warranty & KBS 90 Steel Shaft
Calvin Klein Hybrid Jacket
Price - £39.95 SAVE £60.04
BUY NOW: Calvin Klein Hybrid Jacket for £39.95 SAVE £60.04
- Insul-Lite™ Protection
- High-Stretch Engineering
- Water Repellent
- Stretch Panels: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane / Padded Fabric: 92% Nylon, 8% Polyester
