The GM Tipster picks out some special bets for the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines...
US Open Special Bets For Torrey Pines
Phil Mickelson 2pts Top Lefty at 3/1 with Bet365
He’s a 3/1 shot to beat four quality rivals but this a home game for the San Diego superstar and one thing he won’t lack is vocal support when the 10,000 permitted spectators are checked in.
Sahith Theegala 2pts Top Amateur at 11/4 with Bet365
The 22-year-old Californian is already proven against main-tour professionals – he finished 32nd at Memorial, alongside Tony Finau and ahead of Justin Thomas, and was 14th in the Safeway at the end of last year.
Adam Scott 2pts Top Australian at 12/5 with Bet365
The battle for Top Aussie will be tight but Adam Scott, runner-up to Justin Rose on the course two years ago, gets the nod over 2020 Torrey champion Marc Leishman.
Francesco Molinari 0.5pts each way Top Continental at 20/1 with Bet365
Three top-tens are the best this metronomically straight driver has achieved so far in 2021 but one of them was on this course at the start of the year which encourages optimism if Rahm fails to fire.
US Open Special Bets For Torrey Pines
If PGA champion Phil Mickelson falls short of realising his dream of a career Grand Slam, this all-time-great can still finish Top Lefty, one of the umpteen specials markets available on the US Open.
He’s a 3/1 shot to beat four quality rivals but this a home game for the San Diego superstar and one thing he won’t lack is vocal support when the 10,000 permitted spectators are checked in.
On current form, 22-year-old South African Garrick Higgo, winner of the Palmetto Open on Sunday, is his main danger but Torrey Pines will be new to him while Phil The Thrill has been playing it ever since he was a lad.
True, the course is much tweaked since he won three PGA Tour titles there back in the day but so too has Phil, who has changed his diet, lost a stone and improved driving and course management.
The results of his efforts to stay competitive were immediate: he shocked the world at Kiawah Island to land the sixth Major of his storied career.
Higgo is a huge talent but really should not be able to beat the local hero just yet and bigger dangers could be ambitious Scot Robert MacIntyre and ace putter Brian Harman as the fifth lefty is Bubba Watson who has a dreadful US Open record.
MacIntyre has already proved himself in US Majors by finishing 12th in the Masters and making the weekend at the PGA. He’s the 11/2 outsider who could poop the Phil party.
Related: US Open Golf Betting Tips 2021 – Main picks
Jon Rahm is a short-priced favourite for Top Continental European and rightly so but Frankie Molinari, the 2018 Open champion and Mr 100 percent in the Ryder Cup the same year, might be a bit of each-way value against him at 20/1.
Having rehoused his Italian family in Los Angeles, Molinari has had to get used to a new lifestyle and his game has suffered.
Three top-tens are the best this metronomically straight driver has achieved so far in 2021 but one of them was on this course at the start of the year which encourages optimism if Rahm fails to fire.
Sahith Theegala is worth a bet at 11/4 to be Top Amateur.
The 22-year-old Californian is already proven against main-tour professionals – he finished 32nd at Memorial, alongside Tony Finau and ahead of Justin Thomas, and was 14th in the Safeway at the end of last year.
This pencil-slim Indian-American is a heck of a prospect.
The battle for Top Aussie will be tight but Adam Scott, runner-up to Justin Rose on the course two years ago, gets the nod over 2020 Torrey champion Marc Leishman.
Tee to green he’s class and if on good terms with his putter, he’s capable of going close in the main event too.
Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.
US Open Special Bets For Torrey Pines – advised bets
Phil Mickelson 2pts Top Lefty at 3/1 with Bet365
He’s a 3/1 shot to beat four quality rivals but this a home game for the San Diego superstar and one thing he won’t lack is vocal support when the 10,000 permitted spectators are checked in.
Sahith Theegala 2pts Top Amateur at 11/4 with Bet365
The 22-year-old Californian is already proven against main-tour professionals – he finished 32nd at Memorial, alongside Tony Finau and ahead of Justin Thomas, and was 14th in the Safeway at the end of last year.
Adam Scott 2pts Top Australian at 12/5 with Bet365
The battle for Top Aussie will be tight but Adam Scott, runner-up to Justin Rose on the course two years ago, gets the nod over 2020 Torrey champion Marc Leishman.
Francesco Molinari 0.5pts each way Top Continental at 20/1 with Bet365
Three top-tens are the best this metronomically straight driver has achieved so far in 2021 but one of them was on this course at the start of the year which encourages optimism if Rahm fails to fire.
+ one treble – Mickelson, Theegala and Scott
Top Golf Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get Up To £30 in FREE Bets + 30 Free Casino Spins
Bet £10 Get Up To £30 in FREE Bets + 30 Free Casino Spins
Register using the promo code SPORTS60, deposit and place first bet of £10 (Evens+) in one bet transaction. £30 in Free Bets credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Up to 30 Free Spins on selected slots games. T&C's Apply
Up to £100 in Bet Credits for New Customers
Up to £100 in Bet Credits for New Customers
Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply
4 x £10 IN RISK FREE BETS
4 x £10 IN RISK FREE BETS
4 x £10 Free Bets if any of your 4 bets lose: Place a single £10 Exchange bet and get a free Exchange bet if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10. Payment method restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.