The GM Tipster picks out some special bets for the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines...

US Open Special Bets For Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson 2pts Top Lefty at 3/1 with Bet365

He’s a 3/1 shot to beat four quality rivals but this a home game for the San Diego superstar and one thing he won’t lack is vocal support when the 10,000 permitted spectators are checked in. BET NOW

If PGA champion Phil Mickelson falls short of realising his dream of a career Grand Slam, this all-time-great can still finish Top Lefty, one of the umpteen specials markets available on the US Open.

He’s a 3/1 shot to beat four quality rivals but this a home game for the San Diego superstar and one thing he won’t lack is vocal support when the 10,000 permitted spectators are checked in.

On current form, 22-year-old South African Garrick Higgo, winner of the Palmetto Open on Sunday, is his main danger but Torrey Pines will be new to him while Phil The Thrill has been playing it ever since he was a lad.

True, the course is much tweaked since he won three PGA Tour titles there back in the day but so too has Phil, who has changed his diet, lost a stone and improved driving and course management.

The results of his efforts to stay competitive were immediate: he shocked the world at Kiawah Island to land the sixth Major of his storied career.

Higgo is a huge talent but really should not be able to beat the local hero just yet and bigger dangers could be ambitious Scot Robert MacIntyre and ace putter Brian Harman as the fifth lefty is Bubba Watson who has a dreadful US Open record.

MacIntyre has already proved himself in US Majors by finishing 12th in the Masters and making the weekend at the PGA. He’s the 11/2 outsider who could poop the Phil party.

Related: US Open Golf Betting Tips 2021 – Main picks

Jon Rahm is a short-priced favourite for Top Continental European and rightly so but Frankie Molinari, the 2018 Open champion and Mr 100 percent in the Ryder Cup the same year, might be a bit of each-way value against him at 20/1.

Having rehoused his Italian family in Los Angeles, Molinari has had to get used to a new lifestyle and his game has suffered.

Three top-tens are the best this metronomically straight driver has achieved so far in 2021 but one of them was on this course at the start of the year which encourages optimism if Rahm fails to fire.

Sahith Theegala is worth a bet at 11/4 to be Top Amateur.

The 22-year-old Californian is already proven against main-tour professionals – he finished 32nd at Memorial, alongside Tony Finau and ahead of Justin Thomas, and was 14th in the Safeway at the end of last year.

This pencil-slim Indian-American is a heck of a prospect.

The battle for Top Aussie will be tight but Adam Scott, runner-up to Justin Rose on the course two years ago, gets the nod over 2020 Torrey champion Marc Leishman.

Tee to green he’s class and if on good terms with his putter, he’s capable of going close in the main event too.

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

US Open Special Bets For Torrey Pines – advised bets

Phil Mickelson 2pts Top Lefty at 3/1 with Bet365

He’s a 3/1 shot to beat four quality rivals but this a home game for the San Diego superstar and one thing he won’t lack is vocal support when the 10,000 permitted spectators are checked in. BET NOW

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware