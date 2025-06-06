DeChambeau And Rahm Favorites In LIV Golfers' US Open Betting Odds

There are 14 players from the LIV Golf League teeing it up at Oakmont for the US Open, but what are their betting odds and which ones are the ones to back?

For the first time ever, there's a direct route from LIV Golf to the US Open for one player after the USGA created a new exemption category, but most have made it through other means.

We've got defending champion Bryson DeChambeau leading the charge with another former winner in Jon Rahm heating up nicely after challenging at the PGA Championship.

But who are the favorites and who looks the best value from the LIV contingent to prosper at Oakmont? Let's take a look at the odds

US Open betting odds for LIV players

8/1 - Bryson DeChambeau

12/1 - Jon Rahm

33/1 - Joaquin Niemann

50/1 - Brooks Koepka

50/1 - Tyrrell Hatton

100/1 - Cameron Smith

100/1 - Patrick Reed

100/1 - Dustin Johnson

150/1 - Carlos Ortiz

200/1 - Marc Leishman

250/1 - Richard Bland

300/1 - Phil Mickelson

300/1 - Jinichiro Kozuma

500/1 - Josele Ballester

The favorites - Bryson & Rahm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's so much to like about Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm here as the two standout favorites from the LIV Golf group.

Bryson DeChambeau is obviously the defending champion and has won this twice in five years showing that his big-hitting game is perfectly suited to the US Open test.

He finished T15 at Oakmont in 2016 in his first US Open and has been the Major man recently with a T6 or better in five of the last six, including finishing second at the last two PGA Championships.

Finish above Bryson and you've got a decent chance of walking away with the US Open title.

Jon Rahm may have something to say about that though, as he finally showed up again in the Majors when looking like the winner at Quail Hollow before a late collapse.

He finished as low amateur at Oakmont in 2016, where Scottie Scheffler missed the cut, and won the US Open in 2021 so has the game for it.

Going close at the PGA might be just what he needed to get his mojo back in the Majors - and if he has then the rest of the field needs to watch out.

The each-way shots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time champion Brooks Koepka missed the cut in both Majors this year and looks miles off, so of the mid-range options you're left with Tyrrell Hatton and Joaquin Niemann as each way shouts.

Joaquin Niemann has been dominant on LIV and his first ever Major top 10 at the PGA showed he may have finally figured out how to play the big ones - saying that he now knows patience is the key.

If he can shoot a Sunday 68 at Quail Hollow he can succeed at Oakmont, even though his best US Open finish is 23rd, if he has truly figured things out then another top 10 should be his minimum requirement.

Tyrrell Hatton had a disappointing PGA after a promising Masters, but that kind of sums him up in the Majors in general - and in the US Open he's had just one top 10 in 2018 to his name.

He's likely to start well but like so many Major challenges before is equally likely to fade away - he was in the top 10 at last year's US Open until a Sunday 77 saw him freefall down the leaderboard. That's a familiar story for those that back him.

The value bets for the US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Could Phil Mickelson find some of his old magic in what could be his final US Open? Could Dustin Johnson roll back the years on the course where he won his first Major in 2016?

Both are highly unlikely you have to say, and bets on those are more through hope and nostalgia than expectation of a return.

US Senior Open champion Richard Bland can still mix it with the youngsters, but not for four long, hard rounds at Oakmont, while the returning Marc Leishman could finish higher than expected for a 200/1 shot after sneaking in through a qualifying playoff.

But the pair of Major champions entering as 100/1 shots are the ones that need your attention are outsiders.

Cameron Smith remains an elite putter and despite missing his last three Major cuts, if he can just get it to the green in regulation than he could really propser on Oakmont's rapid putting surfaces.

That's a big 'IF' in recent Majors though where the driver has let the Aussie down badly.

Patrick Reed missed the cut at the PGA after finishing third at The Masters proved he's still got a Major game. He's only missed the cut once at the US Open in a solid if unspectacular record - it's not hard to imagine him sneaking into the frame come Sunday.